TULSA, Okla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altus Marketing, a Moore company, announces the hiring of Heather Rocheleau to account director. In her new role, Rocheleau will help Altus Marketing clients acquire, retain and upgrade high-value donors to maximize their ministry opportunities.
Rocheleau's appointment to this position aligns with Altus Marketing's commitment to expand operations to further serve national and chapter-based clients. Rocheleau's extensive knowledge of both strategy and production details will allow her to tailor proven strategies to best meet the unique fundraising and communication goals of Altus Marketing's clients.
"Heather is a skilled leader, an accomplished fundraiser and has a heart for serving ministries and faith-based organizations," said Andrew Olsen, CFRE, president of Altus Marketing. "Her 15 years of nonprofit marketing experience will strengthen our efforts to design marketing solutions that maximize fundraising and brand awareness for our ministry organizations."
Prior to joining Altus Marketing, Rocheleau was a group account director at One & All where she oversaw their Rescue Mission fundraising program. Throughout her career, Rocheleau has developed operational improvements to help her clients become more efficient and more effective in their marketing and fundraising efforts.
"I've dedicated my career to cultivating generosity in others," said Rocheleau. "In this new role, I look forward to using my knowledge of faith-based marketing to continue to help Altus Marketing clients grow and prosper."
Altus Marketing helps its clients create transformational growth to solve large-scale problems through creative innovation and strategic insights. For more information about the Altus Marketing team and services, visit altusmktg.com.
About Altus Marketing
Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions to national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. The organization delivers transformational growth for clients by combining strategic insight and creative innovation, backed by superior data and technology. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, evangelism and veterans' services.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Nicole Bell, 1st Degree, (804) 787-0877, nbell@1stdegree.com
SOURCE Altus Marketing