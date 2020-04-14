Altwell CBD Announces Partnership with Wellness Guru Karena Dawn

BENICIA, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Altwell announced the company has officially joined forces with health expert and co-founder of Tone it Up, Karena Dawn with a mission to provide customers a chance to achieve optimal overall health, well-being and mindfulness through using CBD.
Launched in January, Altwell was founded by the Pickett family who founded, built and sold the Muscle Milk brand of protein products. Through their heritage in the food and beverage space, Altwell is positioned to be a leader in the CBD category with carefully curated taste, and a commitment to create consumer trust by providing reliability and consistency in the new and growing CBD category. The venture brings over 50 years of experience in the wellness industry and an in-depth knowledge of the supplement, nutrition and sports performance sectors.
"Our family jumped into the space hoping to provide more natural solutions to deal with our over-stressed, anxiety-filled, and over-prescribed everyday lives, says Nikki Brown, co-founder of Altwell. " Before launching Altwell, as consumers of CBD, we were confused, we found product quality was inconsistent and eventually decided that with our experience, we'd try it on our own", added Brown "As a working mother of four, Altwell has become a staple for me to achieve my everyday balance. Similarly, my mother, also a mother of four, has turned to Altwell. As a troubled sleeper for years, she was an inspiration for the line".
Through Altwell's leadership's legacy and reputation in the wellness space, the company is excited to partner and join forces with Karena Dawn, who will promote the brand's commitment to helping consumers achieve optimal physical and mental wellness supported by CBD products and a healthy lifestyle.
"Mental wellness is very near and dear to me and I'm excited to partner with Altwell. I've known the Pickett family for over 13 years and once I learned they wanted to bring premium-CBD products to consumers I was on board!, " says Dawn "I strongly support their female-led mission to help promote comfort and calm, especially in times like these where we all are experiencing higher stress and anxiety, " she added.
With a mission of promoting everyday wellness in partnership with Dawn, Altwell is currently running a special product promotion called SHARE WELL, BE WELL. Consumers who visit Altwell.com to purchase products can select someone they'd like to share a product with and then after their purchase is made Altwell will send an Altwell tincture to that individual for free. Through this program, the company hopes to encourage consumers to achieve balance and wellness in this time of uncertainty.
About Altwell: Altwell is headquartered in Benicia, California. Altwell is a CBD brand established in 2018 and is rooted in health wellness with over 50 years of combined experience. Founded by the Pickett family, the company leverages its sport nutrition heritage in partnership with its in-house R&D team to create best-in-class CBD products consumers can trust both in quality and taste. The family operates an FDA regulated, SQF third party audited food and beverage flavor company which adheres to the highest standards of food safety. Altwell uses a three-step testing method to make sure all their CBD products are safe for use. Altwell's U.S. based suppliers were selected for quality, potency, and consistency. Their female led leadership believes in transparency and regulatory excellence from seed to shelf. To ensure this, Altwell meticulously hand-picked team members who have worked in FDA and SQF audited food and beverage businesses.