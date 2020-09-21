DALLAS, TX, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today confirmed the company has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement with a new potential customer for ReVolt Electric Motorcycles that could expand the company's $300 million potential revenue outlook to $500 million.
ALYI currently has already entered into an initial $20 million electric motorcycle order and an additional letter of intent agreement for a $30 million contract. Both the $20 million and $30 million commitments are in Kenya.
The new order under LOI and expected to result in a confirmed order by the end of September is in Ethiopia. The new order would also expand ALYI's manufacturing capacity with the order for Ethiopia being fulfilled in Ethiopia.
ALYI EV Battery Day
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, the company will publish new details on the electric vehicle battery and electric vehicle charging station components to ALYI's overall electric mobility ecosystem.
In addition to its own groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) battery innovation progress, the company is exploring solutions with Samsung SDI and Gegadyne Energy.
ALYI's electric mobility ecosystem solution for Sub-Saharan Africa also includes a planned EV charging station Network.
ALYI has timed their Battery Day overview to coincide with Tesla's schedule "Battery Day,"
