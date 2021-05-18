OAKLAND, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toigo Foundation, a nonprofit at the forefront of developing diverse talent for leadership and advancing workplace inclusion, announced today Amanda Gorman, the first-ever youth poet laureate of the United States, will keynote the non-profit's 2021 annual gala. Gorman joins an illustrious group—including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Trevor Noah, Harry Belafonte and The Honorable William Jefferson Clinton—who have been featured speakers at the organization's annual event in prior years. Set for June 9, 2021 at 7:00pm EDT and hosted by Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent and MSNBC contributor, the virtual event themed "I-21: Intent, Inclusion, Impact—Navigating the Road Ahead" will capture the ethos of the nation and Toigo's work.
"Core to Toigo's mission is to bring forward important voices at the intersection of leadership and inclusion. Amanda Gorman's eloquent words and masterful delivery during the Presidential inauguration captivated the nation and the world. She inspires us all with what is possible on the road ahead as individuals, communities and a nation," said Nancy Sims, President and CEO of the Toigo Foundation. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the Toigo stage as a shining example of our future."
In addition to Gorman's keynote exchange with Alcindor, the Toigo "I-21" gala event also includes one-on-one interviews with Charles Yu, author of Interior Chinatown and Apoorv Saxena, Toigo Alumnus and Global Head of Artificial Intelligence Technology for Asset & Wealth Management and Global Head of Firmwide Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Services at J.P. Morgan Chase.
The evening program will also include leadership exchanges and perspectives from Toigo Fellows and Alumni.
Organizations committed to inclusion and diverse leadership can support Toigo's efforts through sponsorship and ticket purchases. Individual tickets for the evening's event are also available. For additional information, log onto http://toigogala.org/.
About the Toigo Foundation
Toigo's mission is to transform the performance of forward-thinking organizations through education and strategies that drive greater inclusion and the ongoing development and promotion of exceptional diverse leaders. Based in Oakland, CA, the non-profit has been focused on leadership development and workplace inclusion for 30+ years. Its programs include MBA career development, leadership and advancement support, women in leadership, and Toigo Inclusion Strategy Services. More than 1,500 men and women of color have been supported by Toigo; today, many leading teams and organizations in a mix of finance sectors—and beyond.
