NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York Fashion Week is without a doubt one of the most prominent events in the world of fashion! With the world's top designers, models, and celebrities all gathering in one place, you are guaranteed to encounter the newest and most outstanding trends in the fashion industry.
This year, Asian-American high fashion model, Amber Zhaoyang Wang, captivated the audience as she commanded the runway wearing some of this season's most sought-after styles in four runway shows. The shows included YEROC by Corey Woods and CLOCKWORK, Legends are Made, Borollo Italy, and Long Live the Runway.
Known for her outstanding accomplishments in the world of modeling, Amber has been on the cover of Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, L'Official, Elle Bulgaria, and has appeared in Vanity Teen, Vogue, and GQ among others. She continues to make her mark in the industry as one of the most prominent up-and-coming fashion models in today's society.
Amber was not only a model but also a guest at this year's NYFW. Receiving a special invitation to attend the Aknvas by Christina Juul Nielsen presentation, Amber got to join the audience in getting a look at some of the brand's newest looks!
"I love Aknvas! Every piece in the collection was outstanding. The fabrics and materials were breathtaking. Plus, I really loved how all of the materials were sustainable. Every item was perfectly tailored with amazing detail. I was truly amazed." - Amber Zhaoyang Wang
After grabbing our attention at New York Fashion Week, we can't wait to see what will happen for this promising young model next.
Connect with Amber Zhaoyang Wang on Instagram (@amberwangwzy) or on her website (http://www.amberwangwzy.com).
Media Contact
Mallory Contreras, RAGDOLL PR, +1 6197376449, mallory@ragdollpr.com
SOURCE Amber Zhaoyang Wang