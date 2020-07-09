BEIJING, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
"Against the backdrop of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, our goal of empowering learning and teaching through technology has never been more relevant," said Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our strategic efforts to invest in technological advancements and educational service innovation, we remain committed to providing our learners with high-quality educational resources, ensuring a superior online education experience across our platform. For instance, we launched live streaming classes that are embedded with various interactive tools that dramatically enhance the engagement between students and teachers on our learning platform. We also introduced online practice training and career planning programs to help undergraduates and employees better prepare themselves in an increasingly challenging job market. By leveraging our leading position and strong network in the career enhancement services market, in collaboration with 6,000 enterprises, we organized online job fairs that enabled remote interviews, extending extra exposure for undergraduates seeking jobs."
Dr. Huang continued, "The outbreak of COVID-19 since the beginning of this year has adversely impacted the entire education industry. Our first quarter 2020 revenue performance was negatively impacted as a result of the suspension of our K-12 schools and offline tutoring services due to quarantine measures. With daily life in China gradually returning to normal since April, our schools reopened in April with the health and safety of our students and faculty a paramount priority. We are confident in our ability to navigate through the dynamic markets and capitalize on the elevated opportunities presented by the accelerated adoption of online education around the world."
"I am also pleased that we made another significant addition to our portfolio of international assets in the first quarter as we completed the acquisition of NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool"), a San Diego-based higher learning institution. This acquisition underlines Ambow's vision to roll out a cross-border educational service platform, bringing unique learning and career advancement opportunities to students," concluded Dr. Huang.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 28.2% to US$12.7 million from US$17.7 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to fewer services provided at the Company's K-12 schools and tutoring centers as operations during the quarter were temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19, partially offset by revenue from NewSchool, acquired in the period.
- Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 72.4% to US$1.6 million from US$5.8 million in the same period of 2019. Gross profit margin was 12.6%, compared with 32.8% for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit and margin was mainly attributable to the decrease of net revenues.
- Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 19.1% to US$7.2 million from US$8.9 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to less expenditures due to the temporary suspension of operations at schools and tutoring centers in the period as part of the national pandemic containment effort, and stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2020 was US$0.8 million, or US$0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of US$3.5 million, or US$0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.
- As of March 31, 2020, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of US$30.4 million, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of US$14.2 million and short-term investments of US$16.2 million.
- As of March 31, 2020, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$23.9 million, representing a slight increase compared with US$23.7 million as of December 31, 2019. Due to the temporary suspension of school operations to contain COVID-19, the Company postponed tuition and fee collection in its K-12 schools during the first quarter which led to the lower-than-usual increase in deferred revenue.
The Company's first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.0808 as of March 31, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the first quarter of 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.7112 as of March 29, 2019; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.9618 as of December 31, 2019. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 30 out of the 31 provinces and autonomous regions within China.
Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Tel: +86-10-6206-8000
The Piacente Group | Investor Relations
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of March 31,
As of December 31,
2020
2019
US$
RMB
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
14,210
100,619
157,600
Restricted cash
2,001
14,170
-
Short term investments, available for sale
14,785
104,692
57,487
Short term investments, held to maturity
1,412
10,000
31,000
Accounts receivable, net
3,174
22,472
17,939
Amounts due from related parties
317
2,246
2,318
Prepaid and other current assets, net
22,542
159,618
133,296
Total current assets
58,441
413,817
399,640
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
21,976
155,606
157,463
Land use rights, net
247
1,748
1,759
Intangible assets, net
8,695
61,567
56,607
Goodwill
8,659
61,313
60,353
Deferred tax assets, net
538
3,811
10,195
Operating lease right-of-use asset
42,809
303,120
257,361
Finance lease right-of-use asset
890
6,300
6,450
Other non-current assets, net
11,900
84,261
70,971
Total non-current assets
95,714
677,726
621,159
Total assets
154,155
1,091,543
1,020,799
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Deferred revenue *
23,858
168,933
165,111
Accounts payable *
1,781
12,615
14,718
Accrued and other liabilities *
28,059
198,681
192,957
Income taxes payable, current *
26,507
187,691
180,715
Amounts due to related parties *
278
1,971
1,971
Operating lease liability, current *
8,018
56,774
53,512
Total current liabilities
88,501
626,665
608,984
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable, non-current *
4,564
32,315
32,152
Operating lease liability, non-current *
37,158
263,109
216,067
Total non-current liabilities
41,722
295,424
248,219
Total liabilities
130,223
922,089
857,203
EQUITY
Preferred shares
(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares
-
-
-
Class A Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and
103
730
730
Class C Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333
13
90
90
Additional paid-in capital
495,563
3,508,983
3,508,745
Statutory reserve
2,851
20,185
20,185
Accumulated deficit
(475,422)
(3,366,370)
(3,371,815)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
978
6,928
6,341
Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity
24,086
170,546
164,276
Non-controlling interests
(154)
(1,092)
(680)
Total equity
23,932
169,454
163,596
Total liabilities and equity
154,155
1,091,543
1,020,799
* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the three months ended March 31,
2020
2020
2019
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
Educational program and services
12,748
90,267
118,185
Intelligent program and services
2
12
461
Total net revenues
12,750
90,279
118,646
COST OF REVENUES
Educational program and services
(10,936)
(77,433)
(78,197)
Intelligent program and services
(183)
(1,298)
(1,858)
Total cost of revenues
(11,119)
(78,731)
(80,055)
GROSS PROFIT
1,631
11,548
38,591
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(1,490)
(10,549)
(14,088)
General and administrative
(5,536)
(39,201)
(45,618)
Research and development
(160)
(1,131)
(168)
Total operating expenses
(7,186)
(50,881)
(59,874)
OPERATING LOSS
(5,555)
(39,333)
(21,283)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income
281
1,990
388
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
4
26
(31)
Other income, net
199
1,406
660
Gain from deregistration of subsidiaries
-
-
1,279
Gain on the bargain purchase
5,688
40,273
-
Gain on sale of investment available for sale
74
526
279
Total other income
6,246
44,221
2,575
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX
691
4,888
(18,708)
Income tax benefit (expense)
104
739
(5,141)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
795
5,627
(23,849)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling
(58)
(412)
(93)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
853
6,039
(23,756)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
795
5,627
(23,849)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET
Foreign currency translation adjustments
61
433
(2,428)
Unrealized gains on short term investments
Unrealized holding gains arising during period
62
441
280
Less: reclassification adjustment for gains
41
287
205
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
83
587
(2,353)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
878
6,214
(26,202)
Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted
0.02
0.14
(0.55)
Weighted average shares used in calculating
43,570,918
43,570,918
43,474,571
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity
Retained
Accumulated
Class A Ordinary
Class C Ordinary
Additional
Earnings
other
Non-
shares
shares
paid-in
Statutory
(Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
capital
reserves
deficit)
income
Interest
Equity
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Balance as of January 1,
2020
38,858,199
730
4,708,415
90
3,508,745
20,185
(3,372,409)
6,341
(680)
163,002
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
238
-
-
-
-
238
Issuance of ordinary shares
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
433
-
433
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
154
-
154
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,039
-
(412)
5,627
Balance as of March 31,
2020
38,870,699
730
4,708,415
90
3,508,983
20,185
(3,366,370)
6,928
(1,092)
169,454
Balance as of January 1,
2019
38,756,289
728
4,708,415
90
3,507,123
20,149
(3,271,838)
8,305
(1,786)
262,771
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
872
-
-
-
-
872
Issuance of ordinary shares
28,646
1
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,428)
-
(2,428)
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
-
75
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23,756)
-
(93)
(23,849)
Balance as of March 31,
2019
38,784,935
729
4,708,415
90
3,507,994
20,149
(3,295,594)
5,952
(1,879)
237,441
Discussion of Segment Operations
(All amounts in thousands)
For the three months ended March 31,
2020
2020
2019
US$
RMB
RMB
(All amounts in thousands)
NET REVENUES
K-12 Schools
5,849
41,411
63,793
CP&CE Programs
6,901
48,868
54,853
Total net revenues
12,750
90,279
118,646
COST OF REVENUES
K-12 Schools
(4,721)
(33,429)
(42,296)
CP&CE Programs
(6,398)
(45,302)
(37,759)
Total cost of revenues
(11,119)
(78,731)
(80,055)
GROSS PROFIT
K-12 Schools
1,128
7,982
21,497
CP&CE Programs
503
3,566
17,094
Total gross profit
1,631
11,548
38,591