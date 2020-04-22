BEIJING, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its audited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
"We are pleased to conclude fiscal year 2019 with solid fourth quarter results," said Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout the year, we continued our efforts and investment in new technology advancement and innovative education service offerings to strengthen our leadership in the career enhancement services market and further develop our cross-border education service platform. Looking ahead, by continuing to build and integrate our robust portfolio of international assets and partnerships, we believe we are well positioned to capture the opportunities in the underserved cross-border career education market between the U.S. and China."
"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and have taken numerous safeguarding measures to protect our employees and support the communities in which we operate. Notably, we have rolled out new initiatives to support the Chinese government's plan of moving classroom school learning online during this period of prolonged school closures. Leveraging our expertise in online education, strong technology capabilities, and best-of-breed educational content, we promptly launched a series of online class programs, including our VIP classes focused on Big Data and Internet of Things ("IoT") taught by leading professionals from around the world. We have also added new career planning classes to enhance the competitive skills and knowledge that will be required by students in the more challenging job market emerging from the global business downturn. These initiatives underline our mission, which is to address critical demands in the education market and bridge the gaps between higher education and the career aspirations of students," concluded Dr. Huang.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 1.2% to US$24.9 million from US$24.6 million in the same period of 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher student enrollment.
- Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 3.6% to US$8.0 million from US$8.3 million in the same period of 2018. Gross profit margin was 32.1%, compared with 33.7% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 47.8% to US$10.2 million from US$6.9 million for the same period of 2018. The increase of operating expenses was primarily due to a one-time bad debt expense recovery and reversal of US$2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2019 was US$1.7 million, or US$0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of US$4.5 million, or US$0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.
- As of December 31, 2019, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of US$35.3 million, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of US$22.6 million and short-term investments of US$12.7 million.
- As of December 31, 2019, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$23.7 million, representing a 30.9% increase from US$18.1 million as of December 31, 2018, mainly attributable to the tuition and fees collected in the K-12 segment for the 2019-2020 academic year and tuition collected from our education service platforms.
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for fiscal year 2019 increased by 8.5% to US$83.9 million from US$77.3 million in 2018. This increase was mainly driven by higher student enrollment.
- Gross profit for the fiscal year 2019 decreased by 0.4% to US$28.0 million from US$28.1 million in 2018. Gross profit margin was 33.4%, compared with 36.4% in 2018. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment.
- Operating expenses for the fiscal year 2019 increased by 62.2% to US$42.0 million from US$25.9 million in 2018. The increase of operating expenses was primarily due to more marketing activities to promote student enrollment, additional investments in new programs and new technology deployment, increase in staff compensation and an impairment loss of goodwill and intangible assets of US$5.6 million recorded in 2019, and a one-time bad debt expense recovery and reversal of US$2.9 million in 2018.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fiscal year 2019 was US$14.4 million, or US$0.33 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of US$6.5 million, or US$0.16 per basic and diluted share, in 2018.
The Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K and Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and the twelve months of 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.9618 as of December 31, 2019; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and the twelve months of 2018 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.8755 as of December 31, 2018. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 30 out of the 31 provinces and autonomous regions within China.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
2019
2018
US$
RMB
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
22,638
157,600
211,436
Restricted cash
-
-
30,072
Short term investments, available for sale
8,257
57,487
47,208
Short term investments, held to maturity
4,453
31,000
70,000
Accounts receivable, net
2,577
17,939
18,132
Amounts due from related parties
333
2,318
1,105
Prepaid and other current assets, net
19,147
133,296
134,770
Loan receivable, current
-
-
42,677
Total current assets
57,405
399,640
555,400
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
22,618
157,463
165,933
Land use rights, net
253
1,759
1,804
Intangible assets, net
8,131
56,607
92,412
Goodwill
8,669
60,353
73,166
Deferred tax assets, net
1,464
10,195
10,240
Operating lease right-of-use asset
36,968
257,361
-
Finance lease right-of-use asset
926
6,450
-
Other non-current assets, net
10,194
70,971
11,264
Total non-current assets
89,223
621,159
354,819
Total assets
146,628
1,020,799
910,219
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Deferred revenue *
23,717
165,111
124,250
Accounts payable *
2,113
14,718
13,583
Accrued and other liabilities *
27,717
192,957
256,325
Borrowing from third party, current
-
-
41,179
Income taxes payable, current *
25,958
180,715
207,114
Amounts due to related parties *
283
1,971
2,696
Operating lease liability, current *
7,687
53,512
-
Total current liabilities
87,475
608,984
645,147
Non-current liabilities:
Consideration payable for acquisitions
-
-
1,322
Other non-current liabilities
-
-
979
Income taxes payable, non-current *
4,618
32,152
-
Operating lease liability, non-current *
31,036
216,067
-
Total non-current liabilities
35,654
248,219
2,301
Total liabilities
123,129
857,203
647,448
EQUITY
Preferred shares
(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,
-
-
-
Class A Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and
105
730
728
Class C Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333
13
90
90
Additional paid-in capital
504,000
3,508,745
3,507,123
Statutory reserve
2,899
20,185
20,149
Accumulated deficit
(484,331)
(3,371,815)
(3,271,838)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
911
6,341
8,305
Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity
23,597
164,276
264,557
Non-controlling interests
(98)
(680)
(1,786)
Total equity
23,499
163,596
262,771
Total liabilities and equity
146,628
1,020,799
910,219
* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity
Retained
Accumulated
Class A Ordinary
Class C Ordinary
Additional
Earnings
other
Non-
shares
shares
paid-in
Statutory
(Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
capital
reserves
deficit)
income
Interest
Equity
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Balance as of January 1,
38,756,289
728
4,708,415
90
3,507,123
20,149
(3,271,838)
8,305
(1,786)
262,771
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
872
-
-
-
-
872
Issuance of ordinary shares
28,646
1
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,428)
-
(2,428)
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
-
75
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(23,756)
-
(93)
(23,849)
Balance as of March 31,
38,784,935
729
4,708,415
90
3,507,994
20,149
(3,295,594)
5,952
(1,879)
237,441
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
266
-
-
-
-
266
Issuance of ordinary shares
19,097
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(746)
-
(746)
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
173
-
173
Addition of noncontrolling
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
502
502
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,778
-
(180)
8,598
Balance as of June 30,
38,804,032
729
4,708,415
90
3,508,260
20,149
(3,286,816)
5,379
(1,557)
246,234
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
244
-
-
-
-
244
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(93)
-
(93)
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
501
-
501
Net (loss)/income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(72,811)
-
4
(72,807)
Balance as of
38,804,032
729
4,708,415
90
3,508,504
20,149
(3,359,627)
5,787
(1,553)
174,079
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
242
-
-
-
-
242
Issuance of ordinary shares
54,167
1
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
343
-
343
Appropriation to statutory
-
-
-
-
-
36
(36)
-
-
-
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
211
-
211
Deregistration of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
306
306
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
783
783
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(12,152)
-
(216)
(12,368)
Balance as of
38,858,199
730
4,708,415
90
3,508,745
20,185
(3,371,815)
6,341
(680)
163,596
Balance as of January 1,
34,206,939
640
4,708,415
90
3,456,307
20,036
(3,316,715)
6,876
(1,275)
165,959
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
616
-
-
-
-
616
Issuance of ordinary shares
30,187
1
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,276
-
3,276
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
64
-
64
Deregistration of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9)
(9)
Net (loss)/income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,062)
-
93
(6,969)
Balance as of March 31,
34,237,126
641
4,708,415
90
3,456,922
20,036
(3,323,777)
10,216
(1,191)
162,937
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
618
-
-
-
-
618
Issuance of ordinary shares
30,187
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of ordinary shares
4,140,000
80
-
-
46,047
-
-
-
-
46,127
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,523)
-
(1,523)
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
69
-
69
Buy-outs of noncontrolling
-
-
-
-
(2,619)
-
-
-
(1,885)
(4,504)
Deregistration of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(41)
(41)
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
33,312
-
(143)
33,169
Balance as of June 30,
38,407,313
721
4,708,415
90
3,500,968
20,036
(3,290,465)
8,762
(3,260)
236,852
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
655
-
-
-
-
655
Issuance of ordinary shares
29,355
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(501)
-
(501)
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(114)
-
(114)
Buy-outs of noncontrolling
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
Net (loss)/income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(12,413)
-
89
(12,324)
Balance as of
38,436,668
721
4,708,415
90
3,501,623
20,036
(3,302,878)
8,147
(3,170)
224,569
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
6,232
-
-
-
-
6,232
Issuance of ordinary shares
319,621
7
-
-
(7)
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of ordinary shares
-
-
-
-
(725)
-
-
-
-
(725)
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
52
-
52
Appropriation to statutory
-
-
-
-
-
113
(113)
-
-
-
Unrealized gain on
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
106
-
106
Buy-outs of noncontrolling
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
3
Capital injection from
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,470
1,470
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
31,153
-
(89)
31,064
Balance as of
38,756,289
728
4,708,415
90
3,507,123
20,149
(3,271,838)
8,305
(1,786)
262,771
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the years ended December 31,
For the three months ended December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
Educational program and
83,700
582,706
525,134
24,899
173,339
168,705
Intelligent program and
173
1,203
6,374
1
10
340
Total net revenues
83,873
583,909
531,508
24,900
173,349
169,045
COST OF REVENUES
Educational program and
(55,106)
(383,635)
(331,939)
(16,976)
(118,181)
(110,948)
Intelligent program and
(755)
(5,259)
(6,204)
80
559
(1,016)
Total cost of revenues
(55,861)
(388,894)
(338,143)
(16,896)
(117,622)
(111,964)
GROSS PROFIT
28,012
195,015
193,365
8,004
55,727
57,081
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(8,004)
(55,721)
(43,751)
(2,146)
(14,943)
(11,784)
General and administrative
(27,926)
(194,417)
(132,718)
(7,743)
(53,907)
(35,846)
Research and development
(545)
(3,793)
(1,513)
(321)
(2,238)
134
Impairment loss
(5,567)
(38,754)
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
(42,042)
(292,685)
(177,982)
(10,210)
(71,088)
(47,496)
OPERATING (LOSS)
(14,030)
(97,670)
15,383
(2,206)
(15,361)
9,585
OTHER INCOME
Interest income
773
5,379
6,652
292
2,036
1,285
Foreign exchange gain, net
3
23
372
(3)
(23)
218
Other income, net
57
396
1,447
29
203
930
Gain from derecognition of
-
-
15,226
-
-
15,226
Gain on deregistration of
264
1,841
2,858
81
562
(362)
Gain from fair value change of
190
1,322
5,444
190
1,322
5,444
Gain on sale of investment
172
1,200
1,056
112
778
297
Total other income
1,459
10,161
33,055
701
4,878
23,038
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE
(12,571)
(87,509)
48,438
(1,505)
(10,483)
32,623
Income tax expense
(1,855)
(12,917)
(3,498)
(271)
(1,885)
(1,559)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(14,426)
(100,426)
44,940
(1,776)
(12,368)
31,064
Less: Net loss attributable to
(70)
(485)
(50)
(31)
(216)
(89)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(14,356)
(99,941)
44,990
(1,745)
(12,152)
31,153
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(14,426)
(100,426)
44,940
(1,776)
(12,368)
31,064
OTHER
Foreign currency translation
(420)
(2,924)
1,304
49
343
52
Unrealized gains on short term
Unrealized holding gains
294
2,046
776
116
808
330
Less: reclassification
156
1,086
651
86
597
224
Other comprehensive (loss)
(282)
(1,964)
1,429
79
554
158
TOTAL
(14,708)
(102,390)
46,369
(1,697)
(11,814)
31,222
Net (loss) income per share -
(0.33)
(2.30)
1.09
(0.04)
(0.28)
0.72
Net (loss) income per share -
(0.33)
(2.30)
1.08
(0.04)
(0.28)
0.71
Weighted average shares used
43,505,175
43,505,175
41,342,597
43,529,884
43,529,884
43,255,473
Weighted average shares used
43,505,175
43,505,175
41,671,763
43,529,884
43,529,884
43,589,336
Discussion of Segment Operations
(All amounts in thousands)
For the years ended December 31,
For the three months ended December 31,
2019
2019
2018
2019
2019
2018
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
K-12 Schools *
45,067
313,747
277,790
15,877
110,533
101,614
CP&CE Programs *
38,806
270,162
253,718
9,023
62,816
67,431
Total net revenues
83,873
583,909
531,508
24,900
173,349
169,045
COST OF REVENUES
K-12 Schools *
(28,306)
(197,064)
(178,645)
(9,793)
(68,177)
(69,958)
CP&CE Programs *
(27,555)
(191,830)
(159,498)
(7,103)
(49,445)
(42,006)
Total cost of revenues
(55,861)
(388,894)
(338,143)
(16,896)
(117,622)
(111,964)
GROSS PROFIT
K-12 Schools *
16,761
116,683
99,145
6,084
42,356
31,656
CP&CE Programs *
11,251
78,332
94,220
1,920
13,371
25,425
Total gross profit
28,012
195,015
193,365
8,004
55,727
57,081
* Ambow previously had three reportable segments, including Better School, Better Job and Others for the years prior to 2019. In