BEIJING, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and audited financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

"In the fourth quarter of 2020, we remained focused and diligent in our efforts to help students achieve positive learning outcomes, especially as they navigate these challenging times," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're pleased to report improved operating profitability in the fourth quarter, driven by healthy top-line performance and effective control over operating costs and expenses. Notably, gross margin increased 590 basis points year-over-year to 38.1%, reflecting the resilience of our business model in the wake of a weakened global economy due to COVID-19. With two decades of experience in education technology under our belt and powerful growth initiatives in place, we are confident in our ability to drive solid growth and further cement our leading position in China's career enhancement market."

"We recognize the increasingly pivotal role of advanced technologies and solutions as these uncertain times have reshaped the way education is delivered and received. The outbreak of COVID-19 further accelerated the integration of technology into classroom learning and significantly boosted the demand for online education from both students and education professionals. Through innovative solutions such as Huanyujun Education Hub, we are cultivating an online-to-offline education ecosystem that is built on cloud-based infrastructure to empower teaching and address both in-school and after-school learning needs. In December 2020, Ambow won approval to establish a postdoctoral scientific research workstation specialized in next-generation education tech research and development, a further testament to our strong capabilities in technology advancement and innovation. Heading into 2021, we look forward to executing our growth initiatives with the goal of consistently driving shareholder value," concluded Dr. Huang.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 remained flat at RMB173.5 million (US$26.6 million) compared to RMB173.3 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 18.7% to RMB66.1 million (US$10.1 million) from RMB55.7 million in the same period of 2019. Gross profit margin was 38.1%, compared with 32.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increases in gross profit and gross profit margin were mainly attributable to stringent cost management.
  • Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 11.7% to RMB62.8 million (US$9.6 million) from RMB71.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency, partially offset by operating expenses related to NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC ("NewSchool") which was acquired in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), compared to operating loss of RMB15.4 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB11.0 million (US$1.7 million), or RMB0.23 (US$0.04) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB12.2 million, or RMB0.28 (US$0.04) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • As of December 31, 2020, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB282.5 million (US$43.3 million), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB118.8 million (US$18.2 million), restricted cash of RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million) and short-term investments of RMB162.9 million (US$25.0 million).

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues for fiscal year 2020 decreased by 8.9% to RMB532.0 million (US$81.5 million) from RMB583.9 million in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to fewer boarding and other ancillary services provided for K-12 schools, and fewer services provided at the Company's tutoring centers, training offices and college campuses as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. This was partially offset by the revenues from NewSchool.
  • Gross profit for fiscal year 2020 decreased by 25.9% to RMB144.5 million (US$22.1 million) from RMB195.0 million in 2019. Gross profit margin was 27.2%, compared with 33.4% in 2019. The decreases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to the decrease in revenue while keeping cost deployment to weather the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
  • Operating expenses for fiscal year 2020 decreased by 8.1% to RMB269.0 million (US$41.2 million) from RMB292.7 million in 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower expenditures due to the temporary suspension of operations at training offices and tutoring centers during the period as part of the national pandemic containment efforts and stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency. The decrease was partially offset by NewSchool's operating expenses.
  • Operating loss for fiscal year 2020 was RMB124.6 million (US$19.1 million), compared to operating loss of RMB97.7 million in 2019.
  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB62.7 million (US$9.6 million), or RMB1.41 (US$0.22) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB99.9 million, or RMB2.30 (US$0.33) per basic and diluted share, in 2019.

The Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial and operating results can also be found on its Form 6-K and Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and the twelve months of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and the twelve months of 2019 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.9618 as of December 31, 2019. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements.  Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)































As of December 31,



As of December 31,









2020



2019









US$



RMB



RMB



ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents





18,210



118,821



157,600



Restricted cash





126



824



-



Short term investments, available for sale





18,062



117,854



57,487



Short term investments, held to maturity





6,897



45,000



31,000



Accounts receivable, net





3,214



20,972



17,939



Amounts due from related parties





463



3,024



2,318



Prepaid and other current assets, net





18,028



117,634



133,296



Total current assets





65,000



424,129



399,640



Non-current assets:

















Property and equipment, net





22,144



144,492



157,463



Land use rights, net





263



1,715



1,759



Intangible assets, net





8,400



54,808



56,607



Goodwill





3,940



25,710



60,353



Deferred tax assets, net





971



6,338



10,195



Operating lease right-of-use asset





37,948



247,608



257,361



Finance lease right-of-use asset





897



5,850



6,450



Other non-current assets, net





21,313



139,067



70,971



Total non-current assets





95,876



625,588



621,159





















Total assets





160,876



1,049,717



1,020,799





















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:

















Short-term borrowing  *





1,533



10,000



-



Deferred revenue  *





25,088



163,699



165,111



Accounts payable  *





2,976



19,423



14,718



Accrued and other liabilities  *





32,121



209,590



192,957



Income taxes payable, current  *





28,297



184,638



180,715



Amounts due to related parties  *





390



2,543



1,971



Operating lease liability, current  *





8,230



53,702



53,512



Total current liabilities





98,635



643,595



608,984



Non-current liabilities:

















Long-term borrowing 





1,470



9,594



-



Other non-current liabilities  *





45



292



-



Income taxes payable, non-current  *





5,328



34,763



32,152



Operating lease liability, non-current  *





33,765



220,319



216,067



Total non-current liabilities





40,608



264,968



248,219





















Total liabilities





139,243



908,563



857,203





















EQUITY

















Preferred shares

















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares

    authorized, nil issued and outstanding as of

    December 31, 2019 and 2020) 





-



-



-



Class A Ordinary shares

















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and

    66,666,667 shares authorized, 38,858,199

    and  41,923,276 shares issued and

    outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and

    2020, respectively)





122



794



730



Class C Ordinary shares

















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

    shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

    shares issued and outstanding as of

    December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively)





14



90



90



Additional paid-in capital





543,306



3,545,073



3,508,745



Statutory reserve





645



4,210



20,185



Accumulated deficit





(524,007)



(3,419,146)



(3,371,815)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,855



12,101



6,341



Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity





21,935



143,122



164,276



Non-controlling interests





(302)



(1,968)



(680)



Total equity





21,633



141,154



163,596



Total liabilities and equity





160,876



1,049,717



1,020,799





















*  All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company's general assets.





 

 

 

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





For the years ended December 31,



For the three months ended December 31,



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019



US$



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



Audited



Audited



Audited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited

























NET REVENUES























 Educational program and

   services

80,571



525,727



582,706



25,690



167,629



173,339

Intelligent program and

   services

958



6,253



1,203



904



5,901



10

Total net revenues

81,529



531,980



583,909



26,594



173,530



173,349

COST OF REVENUES























 Educational program and

    services

(58,172)



(379,571)



(383,635)



(15,615)



(101,888)



(118,181)

Intelligent program and

    services

(1,214)



(7,919)



(5,259)



(855)



(5,579)



559

Total cost of revenues

(59,386)



(387,490)



(388,894)



(16,470)



(107,467)



(117,622)

























GROSS PROFIT

22,143



144,490



195,015



10,124



66,063



55,727

Operating expenses:























Selling and marketing

(8,024)



(52,355)



(55,721)



(2,221)



(14,494)



(14,943)

General and administrative

(26,710)



(174,283)



(194,417)



(7,211)



(47,053)



(53,907)

Research and development

(874)



(5,703)



(3,793)



(191)



(1,247)



(2,238)

Impairment loss

(5,624)



(36,699)



(38,754)



-



-



-

Total operating expenses

(41,232)



(269,040)



(292,685)



(9,623)



(62,794)



(71,088)

























OPERATING (LOSS)

INCOME

(19,089)



(124,550)



(97,670)



501



3,269



(15,361)

























OTHER INCOME

   (EXPENSES)























Interest income, net

1,456



9,501



5,379



360



2,351



2,036

Foreign exchange gain (loss),

   net

150



980



23



145



949



(23)

Other (loss) income, net

(191)



(1,244)



396



(319)



(2,084)



203

Gain from derecognition of

   liabilities

602



3,926



-



602



3,926



-

Gain from deregistration of

   subsidiaries

608



3,967



1,841



-



-



-

Gain on disposal of

   subsidiaries

115



752



-



-



-



562

Gain on the bargain purchase

6,172



40,273



-



-



-



-

Gain from fair value change of

   contingent consideration

   payable

-



-



1,322



-



-



1,322

Gain on sale of investment

   available for sale

533



3,476



1,200



153



999



778

Total other income

9,445



61,631



10,161



941



6,141



4,878

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE

   INCOME TAX AND NON-

   CONTROLLING

   INTEREST

(9,644)



(62,919)



(87,509)



1,442



9,410



(10,483)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(163)



(1,062)



(12,917)



205



1,337



(1,885)

























NET (LOSS) INCOME

(9,807)



(63,981)



(100,426)



1,647



10,747



(12,368)

Less: Net loss attributable to

   non-controlling interest

(194)



(1,269)



(485)



(35)



(229)



(216)

























NET (LOSS) INCOME

   ATTRIBUTABLE TO

   ORDINARY

   SHAREHOLDERS

(9,613)



(62,712)



(99,941)



1,682



10,976



(12,152)

























NET (LOSS) INCOME

(9,807)



(63,981)



(100,426)



1,647



10,747



(12,368)

























OTHER

   COMPREHENSIVE

   INCOME, NET OF TAX























Foreign currency translation

   adjustments

955



6,234



(2,924)



(689)



(4,497)



343

Unrealized gains on short term

   investments























  Unrealized holding gains 

   arising during period

377



2,458



2,046



144



940



808

  Less: reclassification 

   adjustment for gains

   included in net income

449



2,932



1,086



118



771



597

Other comprehensive income

   (loss)

883



5,760



(1,964)



(663)



(4,328)



554

























TOTAL

   COMPREHENSIVE

   (LOSS) INCOME

(8,924)



(58,221)



(102,390)



984



6,419



(11,814)

























Net (loss) income per share –

    basic and diluted

(0.22)



(1.41)



(2.30)



0.04



0.23



(0.28)

























Weighted average shares used

   in calculating basic and

   diluted net (loss) income

   per share

44,372,326



44,372,326



43,505,175



46,721,812



46,721,812



43,529,884

 

 

 

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

















































Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity











































Accumulated















 Class A Ordinary

Class C Ordinary



Additional











other



Non-











shares



shares



paid-in



Statutory



Accumulated

comprehensive

controlling



Total







Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



capital



reserves



deficit



income



Interest



Equity











RMB







RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



Balance as of January 1,

   2020



38,858,199



730



4,708,415



90



3,508,745



20,185



(3,371,815)



6,341



(680)



163,596



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



238



-



-



-



-



238



Issuance of ordinary shares

   for restricted stock award



12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation

   adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



433



-



433



Unrealized gain on

   investment, net of income

   taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



154



-



154



Impact on adoption of ASC

   326



-



-



-



-



-



-



(594)



-



-



(594)



Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



6,039



-



(412)



5,627



Balance as of March 31,

   2020



38,870,699



730



4,708,415



90



3,508,983



20,185



(3,366,370)



6,928



(1,092)



169,454



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



242



-



-



-



-



242



Issuance of ordinary shares

   for restricted stock award



12,500



1



-



-



(1)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation

   adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



7,895



-



7,895



Unrealized gain on

   investment, net of income

   taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



118



-



118



Deregistration of

   subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



-



(15,473)



15,473



-



-



-



Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



4,807



-



(296)



4,511



Balance as of June 30,

   2020



38,883,199



731



4,708,415



90



3,509,224



4,712



(3,346,090)



14,941



(1,388)



182,220



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



239



-



-



-



-



239



Issuance of ordinary shares

   for restricted stock award



12,501



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation

   adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



2,403



-



2,403



Unrealized gain on

   investment, net of income

   taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(915)



-



(915)



Deregistration of subsidiary



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(16)



(16)



Disposal of subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



(133)



(502)



502



-



-



(133)



Net loss



-



-



-



-



-



-



(84,534)



-



(332)



(84,866)



Balance as of

   September 30, 2020



38,895,700



731



4,708,415



90



3,509,330



4,210



(3,430,122)



16,429



(1,736)



98,932



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



228



-



-



-



-



228



Issuance of ordinary shares

   for restricted stock award



12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-



Issuance of ordinary shares

   in a registered direct

   offering



3,015,076



63



-



-



35,515



-



-



-



-



35,578



Foreign currency translation

   adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(4,497)



-



(4,497)



Unrealized gain on

   investment, net of income

   taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



169



-



169



Deregistration of subsidiary



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(3)



(3)



Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



10,976



-



(229)



10,747



Balance as of

   December 31, 2020



41,923,276



794



4,708,415



90



3,545,073



4,210



(3,419,146)



12,101



(1,968)



141,154















































Balance as of January 1,

   2019



38,756,289



794



4,708,415



90



3,507,123



20,149



(3,271,838)



8,305



(1,786)



262,771



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



872



-



-



-



-



872



Issuance of ordinary shares

   for restricted stock award



28,646



1



-



-



(1)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation

   adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(2,428)



-



(2,428)



Unrealized gain on

   investment, net of income

   taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



75



-



75



Net loss



-



-



-



-



-



-



(23,756)



-



(93)



(23,849)



Balance as of March 31,

   2019



38,784,935



729



4,708,415



90



3,507,994



20,149



(3,295,594)



5,952



(1,879)



237,441



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



266



-



-



-



-



266



Issuance of ordinary shares

   for restricted stock award



19,097



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation

   adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(746)



-



(746)



Unrealized gain on

   investment, net of income

   taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



173



-



173



Addition of noncontrolling

   interests resulting from

   new subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



502



502



Net income (loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



8,778



-



(180)



8,598



Balance as of June 30,

   2019



38,804,032



729



4,708,415



90



3,508,260



20,149



(3,286,816)



5,379



(1,557)



246,234



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



244



-



-



-



-



244



Foreign currency translation

   adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(93)



-



(93)



Unrealized gain on

   investment, net of income

   taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



501



-



501



Net (loss) / income



-



-



-



-



-



-



(72,811)



-



4



(72,807)



Balance as of

   September 30, 2019



38,804,032



729



4,708,415



90



3,508,504



20,149



(3,359,627)



5,787



(1,553)



174,079



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



242



-



-



-



-



242



Issuance of ordinary shares

   for restricted stock award



54,167



1



-



-



(1)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation

   adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



343



-



343



Appropriation to statutory

   reserves



-



-



-



-



-



36



(36)



-



-



-



Unrealized gain on

   investment, net of income

    taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



211



-



211



Deregistration of

   subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



306



306



Noncontrolling interests

   from new subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



783



783



Net loss



-



-



-



-



-



-



(12,152)



-



(216)



(12,368)



Balance as of

   December 31, 2019



38,858,199



730



4,708,415



90



3,508,745



20,185



(3,371,815)



6,341



(680)



163,596



 

 

 

Discussion of Segment Operations

(All amounts in thousands)





For the years ended December 31,



For the three months ended December 31,



2020



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019



US$



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB

























NET REVENUES























K-12 Schools

44,680



291,539



313,747



16,210



105,773



110,533

CP&CE Programs 

36,849



240,441



270,162



10,384



67,757



62,816

Total net revenues

81,529



531,980



583,909



26,594



173,530



173,349

COST OF REVENUES























K-12 Schools

(28,909)



(188,628)



(197,064)



(10,522)



(68,656)



(68,177)

CP&CE Programs 

(30,477)



(198,862)



(191,830)



(5,948)



(38,811)



(49,445)

Total cost of revenues

(59,386)



(387,490)



(388,894)



(16,470)



(107,467)



(117,622)

GROSS PROFIT























K-12 Schools

15,771



102,911



116,683



5,688



37,117



42,356

CP&CE Programs 

6,372



41,579



78,332



4,436



28,946



13,371

Total gross profit

22,143



144,490



195,015



10,124



66,063



55,727

 

