BEIJING, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced its financial and operating results for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent registered accounting firm, as well as its audited financial and operating results for the full fiscal year, ended December 31, 2021.

"We remained focused on strengthening our core competencies during the second half of 2021: creating and providing high-quality, technology-driven educational and career enhancement products and services," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Amid the fast-evolving environment, we skillfully adapted our business to new PRC regulatory requirements and achieved total revenues of RMB 496.9 million (US$ 78.0 million) in the full year 2021."

"I firmly believe that our long-standing ability to innovate and advance technology will continue to drive our sustainable growth. Our valuable patent portfolio encompassing a wide spectrum of educational technologies is unparalleled in the industry. Notably, our cutting-edge multimedia blackboard technology received a new U.S. patent in September 2021, underscoring our industry-leading technology capabilities. As both a pioneer and veteran in the career educational services sector, we also remain dedicated to the development of Industry-University collaborative and coordinated education. In October 2021, the Ministry of Education ("MoE") again added Ambow to its list of approved enterprises for the Industry-University Cooperation and Collaborative Education Project. Furthermore, in December 2021, MoE selected Ambow to its first group of companies for participation in its Education Program for Connecting Talent Supply and Demand to Promote Employment, affirming the exceptional quality of our collaborative projects," Dr. Huang added.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our commitment to addressing the career education sector's critical demands and harnessing our core capabilities to meet those needs with innovative services and products. Building on our 20-year proven track record, resilient business model and strategic efforts, we believe we are well positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term growth to our shareholders," concluded Dr. Huang.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB 76.2 million (US$ 11.8 million), compared with RMB 112.7 million (US$ 16.6 million) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education (the "2021 Implementing Rules") on the Company's compulsory education business ("K-9 business") from September 1, 2021, as well as a high base effect resulting from the one-month extension of the spring semester at the Company's K-12 schools in the third quarter of 2020 and fewer services provided at the Company's tutoring centers and training offices during the third quarter of 2021.
  • Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB 2.8 million (US$ 0.4 million), compared with RMB 6.5 million (US$ 1.0 million) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 3.7%, compared with 5.8% in the third quarter of 2020. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules on the Company's K-12 schools business.
  • Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 29.9% to RMB 66.7 million (US$ 10.4 million) from RMB 95.1 million (US$ 14.0 million) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced impairment loss on long-lived assets and stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency.
  • Operating loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB 63.9 million (US$ 9.9 million), compared with RMB 88.6 million (US$ 13.1 million) in the same period of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 31.9 million (US$ 4.9 million), or RMB 0.68 (US$ 0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB 84.5 million (US$ 12.5 million), or RMB 1.94 (US$ 0.29) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The income was mainly attributable to the gain on disposal of the Company's subsidiaries of RMB 10.8 million (US$ 1.7 million), the gain on the forgiven PPP loan of RMB 9.3 million (US$ 1.4 million), as well as a reversal of income tax payable of RMB 62.8 million (US$ 9.7 million) due to the expiration of its five-year claw-back period during the third quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB 118.9 million (US$ 18.7 million), compared with RMB 173.5 million (US$ 26.6 million) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the 2021 Implementing Rules to the Company's K-12 schools business from September 2021 being brought into effect, as well as the regulatory changes to our tutoring business in the second half of 2021.
  • Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB 33.9 million (US$ 5.3 million), compared with RMB 66.1 million (US$ 10.1 million) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 28.5%, compared with 38.1% in the third quarter of 2020. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the decrease in net revenues.
  • Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 8.9% to RMB 68.4 million (US$ 10.7 million) from RMB 62.8 million (US$ 9.6 million) in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to additional research and development expenditures.
  • Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB 34.4 million (US$ 5.4 million), compared with an operating income of RMB 3.3 million (US$ 0.5 million) in the same period of 2020.
  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 37.0 million (US$ 5.8 million), or RMB 0.79 (US$ 0.12) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of RMB 11.0 million (US$ 1.7 million), or RMB 0.23 (US$ 0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The net loss was mainly caused by the decrease in the gross profit stemming from the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules on the Company's K-12 schools business.
  • As of December 31, 2021, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB 177.0 million (US$ 27.8 million), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB 157.4 million (US$ 24.7 million), short-term investments of RMB 17.8 million (US$ 2.8 million) and restricted cash of RMB 1.8 million (US$ 0.3 million).

Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues in fiscal year 2021 decreased by 6.6% to RMB 496.9 million (US$ 78.0 million) from RMB 532.0 million (US$ 81.5 million) in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the 2021 Implementing Rules to the Company's K-12 schools business coming into effect, as well as the regulatory changes to our tutoring business in the second half of 2021.
  • Gross profit in fiscal year 2021 increased by 8.9% to RMB 157.3 million (US$ 24.7 million) from RMB 144.5 million (US$ 22.1 million) in 2020. Gross profit margin was 31.7%, compared with 27.2% in 2020. The increases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to stringent cost controls during 2021.
  • Operating expenses in fiscal year 2021 decreased by 6.9% to RMB 250.5 million (US$ 39.3 million) from RMB 269.0 million (US$ 41.2 million) in 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced impairment loss on long-lived assets during 2021.
  • Operating loss in fiscal year 2021 was RMB 93.2 million (US$ 14.6 million), compared with RMB 124.6 million (US$ 19.1 million) in 2020.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 3.0 million (US$ 0.5 million), or RMB 0.06 (US$ 0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB 62.7 million (US$ 9.6 million), or RMB 1.41 (US$ 0.22) per basic and diluted share, in 2020. The income was mainly attributable to the gain on the disposal of the Company's subsidiaries of RMB 12.2 million (US$ 1.9 million), the gain on the forgiven PPP loan of RMB 9.3 million (US$ 1.5 million), as well as a reversal of income tax payable of RMB 62.8 million (US$ 9.7 million) due to the expiration of its five-year claw-back period during 2021.

Impact of 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education

On May 14, 2021, the People's Republic of China's State Council promulgated the 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education (the "2021 Implementing Rules"), which became effective on September 1, 2021. The Implementing Rules prohibit foreign-invested enterprises established in China and social organizations whose actual controllers are foreign parties from controlling private schools that provide compulsory education by means of mergers, acquisitions, contractual arrangements, etc., and private schools providing compulsory education are prohibited from conducting transactions with their related parties.

To comply with the 2021 Implementing Rules, the Company planned to sell its business providing compulsory education services at its three K-12 schools to a third party on September 1, 2021. The Company has found a third party buyer and signed a definitive sales agreement, which is currently under registration process and expected to be completed within one year from December 31, 2021. As the transaction was not closed as of December 31, 2021, and such business did not meet the definition of a "component" under US GAAP to be presented as a discontinued operation, the Company recorded the assets and liabilities of the K-9 business as "Held for Sale" in accordance with ASC 360. The assets and liabilities of the K-9 business classified as held for sale were presented separately in the asset and liability sections, respectively, of the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December  31, 2021.

The Company's financial and operating results for the third quarter and fourth quarters of 2021, as well as the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 can also be found on its Form 6-K and 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.4434 as of September 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.7896 as of September 30, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. Fluctuations in financial highlights are based on RMB amounts.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and the United States of America.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)































As of December 31,



As of December 31,









2021



2020









US$



RMB



RMB



ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents





24,699



157,399



118,821



Restricted cash





286



1,823



824



Short-term investments, available for sale





2,474



15,764



117,854



Short-term investments, held to maturity





314



2,000



45,000



Accounts receivable, net





4,018



25,602



20,972



Amounts due from related parties





487



3,103



3,024



Prepaid and other current assets, net





17,244



109,890



117,634



Assets classified as held for sale





20,827



132,724



-



Total current assets





70,349



448,305



424,129



Non-current assets:

















Property and equipment, net





15,993



101,915



144,492



Land use rights, net





-



-



1,715



Intangible assets, net





4,705



29,986



54,808



Goodwill





3,438



21,907



25,710



Deferred tax assets, net





5



31



6,338



Operating lease right-of-use asset





34,586



220,404



247,608



Finance lease right-of-use asset





824



5,250



5,850



Other non-current assets





22,340



142,364



139,067



Total non-current assets





81,891



521,857



625,588





















Total assets





152,240



970,162



1,049,717





















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:

















Short-term borrowings  *





1,585



10,103



10,000



Deferred revenue  *





14,913



95,036



163,699



Accounts payable  *





4,625



29,466



19,423



Accrued and other liabilities  *





33,958



216,399



209,590



Income taxes payable, current  *





18,256



116,341



184,638



Amounts due to related parties  *





595



3,793



2,543



Operating lease liability, current  *





7,677



48,923



53,702



Liabilities classified as held for sale  *





13,050



83,161



-



Total current liabilities





94,659



603,222



643,595



Non-current liabilities:

















Long-term borrowing 





-



-



9,594



Other non-current liabilities  *





15



96



292



Income taxes payable, non-current  *





3,370



21,475



34,763



Operating lease liability, non-current  *





31,178



198,687



220,319



Total non-current liabilities





34,563



220,258



264,968





















Total liabilities





129,222



823,480



908,563





















EQUITY

















Preferred shares

















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,

nil issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2021 and December 31, 2020) 





-



-



-



Class A Ordinary shares

















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and 66,666,667

shares authorized, 41,973,276 and 41,960,776

shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)





125



795



794



Class C Ordinary shares

















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)





14



90



90



Additional paid-in capital





556,438



3,545,955



3,545,073



Statutory reserve





602



3,837



4,210



Accumulated deficit





(536,009)



(3,415,771)



(3,419,146)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,772



11,291



12,101



Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity





22,942



146,197



143,122



Non-controlling interests





76



485



(1,968)



Total equity





23,018



146,682



141,154



Total liabilities and equity





152,240



970,162



1,049,717





















*  All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company's general assets.





 

 

 

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





For the nine months ended September 30,



For the three months ended September 30,



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



US$



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB

NET REVENUES























 Educational programs and

     services

58,551



377,268



358,098



11,820



76,164



112,439

Intelligent programs and

     services

117



752



352



-



-



269

Total net revenues

58,668



378,020



358,450



11,820



76,164



112,708

COST OF REVENUES























 Educational programs and

     services

(39,177)



(252,431)



(277,683)



(11,338)



(73,056)



(105,359)

Intelligent programs and

     services

(343)



(2,211)



(2,340)



(44)



(281)



(882)

Total cost of revenues

(39,520)



(254,642)



(280,023)



(11,382)



(73,337)



(106,241)

























GROSS PROFIT

19,148



123,378



78,427



438



2,827



6,467

Operating expenses:























Selling and marketing

(5,983)



(38,554)



(37,861)



(2,193)



(14,132)



(13,655)

General and administrative

(19,115)



(123,165)



(127,230)



(5,868)



(37,808)



(42,987)

Research and development

(1,531)



(9,864)



(4,456)



(661)



(4,262)



(1,758)

Impairment loss

(1,633)



(10,525)



(36,699)



(1,633)



(10,525)



(36,699)

Total operating expenses

(28,262)



(182,108)



(206,246)



(10,355)



(66,727)



(95,099)

























OPERATING LOSS

(9,114)



(58,730)



(127,819)



(9,917)



(63,900)



(88,632)

























OTHER INCOME

    (EXPENSES)























Interest income

948



6,108



7,150



326



2,100



3,015

Foreign exchange gain (loss),

    net

32



206



31



-



3



(4)

Other income (loss), net

257



1,655



840



440



2,835



(712)

Gain from deregistration of

    subsidiaries

206



1,325



3,967



-



-



70

Gain on disposal of

    subsidiaries

1,675



10,792



752



1,675



10,792



752

Gain on the bargain purchase

-



-



40,273



-



-



-

Gain on forgiven PPP loan

1,444



9,305



-



1,444



9,305



-

Gain on sale of investment

    available for sale

341



2,196



2,477



151



975



1,421

Total other income

4,903



31,587



55,490



4,036



26,010



4,542

LOSS BEFORE INCOME

    TAX AND NON-

    CONTROLLING

    INTEREST

(4,211)



(27,143)



(72,329)



(5,881)



(37,890)



(84,090)

Income tax benefit (expense)

10,293



66,325



(2,399)



10,783



69,480



(776)

























NET INCOME (LOSS)

6,082



39,182



(74,728)



4,902



31,590



(84,866)

Less: Net loss attributable to

    non-controlling interest

(127)



(821)



(1,040)



(47)



(302)



(332)

























NET INCOME (LOSS)

    ATTRIBUTABLE TO 

    ORDINARY

    SHAREHOLDERS

6,209



40,003



(73,688)



4,949



31,892



(84,534)

























NET INCOME (LOSS)

6,082



39,182



(74,728)



4,902



31,590



(84,866)

























OTHER

    COMPREHENSIVE  

    (LOSS) INCOME, NET

    OF TAX























Foreign currency translation

    adjustments

(42)



(271)



10,731



23



146



2,403

Unrealized gains on short term

    investments























  Unrealized holding gains

    arising during period

217



1,397



1,518



50



322



578

  Less: reclassification

    adjustment for gains

    included in net income

241



1,556



2,161



109



704



1,493

Other comprehensive (loss)

    income

(66)



(430)



10,088



(36)



(236)



1,488

























TOTAL

    COMPREHENSIVE

    INCOME (LOSS)

6,016



38,752



(64,640)



4,866



31,354



(83,378)

























Net income (loss) per share –

    basic and diluted

0.13



0.86



(1.69)



0.11



0.68



(1.94)

























Weighted average shares used

    in calculating basic and

    diluted net income (loss)

    per share

43,648,571



46,648,571



43,583,448



46,660,948



46,660,948



43,595,871

 

 

 

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





For the years ended December 31,



For the three months ended December 31,



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



US$



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



Audited



Audited



Audited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited

NET REVENUES























 Educational programs and

     services

77,202



491,979



525,727



18,001



114,711



167,629

Intelligent programs and

     services

769



4,898



6,253



651



4,146



5,901

Total net revenues

77,971



496,877



531,980



18,652



118,857



173,530

COST OF REVENUES























 Educational programs and

     services

(52,786)



(336,381)



(379,571)



(13,174)



(83,950)



(101,888)

Intelligent programs and

     services

(499)



(3,177)



(7,919)



(152)



(966)



(5,579)

Total cost of revenues

(53,285)



(339,558)



(387,490)



(13,326)



(84,916)



(107,467)

























GROSS PROFIT

24,686



157,319



144,490



5,326



33,941



66,063

Operating expenses:























Selling and marketing

(8,704)



(55,468)



(52,355)



(2,654)



(16,914)



(14,494)

General and administrative

(26,676)



(169,994)



(174,283)



(7,348)



(46,829)



(47,053)

Research and development

(2,273)



(14,487)



(5,703)



(725)



(4,623)



(1,247)

Impairment loss

(1,652)



(10,525)



(36,699)



-



-



-

Total operating expenses

(39,305)



(250,474)



(269,040)



(10,727)



(68,366)



(62,794)

























OPERATING (LOSS) 

INCOME

(14,619)



(93,155)



(124,550)



(5,401)



(34,425)



3,269

























OTHER INCOME

   (EXPENSES)























Interest income

1,408



8,971



9,501



449



2,863



2,351

Foreign exchange gain, net

35



223



980



3



17



949

Other income (loss), net

260



1,657



(1,244)



-



2



(2,084)

Gain from derecognition of

     liabilities

-



-



3,926



-



-



3,926

Gain from deregistration of

     subsidiaries

208



1,325



3,967



-



-



-

Gain on disposal of

    subsidiaries

1,908



12,158



752



214



1,366



-

Gain on the bargain purchase

-



-



40,273



-



-



-

Gain on forgiven PPP loan

1,460



9,305



-



-



-



-

Gain on sale of investment

     available for sale

378



2,412



3,476



34



216



999

Total other income

5,657



36,051



61,631



700



4,464



6,141

LOSS BEFORE INCOME

    TAX AND NON-

    CONTROLLING

    INTEREST

(8,962)



(57,104)



(62,919)



(4,701)



(29,961)



9,410

Income tax benefit (expense)

9,275



59,108



(1,062)



(1,133)



(7,217)



1,337

























NET INCOME (LOSS)

313



2,004



(63,981)



(5,834)



(37,178)



10,747

Less: Net loss attributable to

     non-controlling interest

(157)



(998)



(1,269)



(28)



(177)



(229)

























NET INCOME (LOSS)

    ATTRIBUTABLE TO

    ORDINARY

    SHAREHOLDERS

470



3,002



(62,712)



(5,806)



(37,001)



10,976

























NET INCOME (LOSS)

313



2,004



(63,981)



(5,834)



(37,178)



10,747

























OTHER

    COMPREHENSIVE

    INCOME (LOSS), NET

    OF TAX























Foreign currency translation

    adjustments

(112)



(711)



6,234



(69)



(440)



(4,497)

Unrealized gains on short term

    investments























  Unrealized holding gains

    arising during period

237



1,513



2,458



18



116



940

  Less: reclassification

    adjustment for gains

    included in net income

253



1,612



2,932



9



56



771

Other comprehensive (loss)

    income

(128)



(810)



5,760



(60)



(380)



(4,328)

























TOTAL

    COMPREHENSIVE

    INCOME (LOSS)

185



1,194



(58,221)



(5,894)



(37,558)



6,419

























Net income (loss) per share –

    basic and diluted

0.01



0.06



(1.41)



(0.12)



(0.79)



0.23

























Weighted average shares used

    in calculating basic and

    diluted net income (loss)

    per share

46,654,853



46,654,853



44,372,326



46,673,494



46,673,494



46,721,812

 

 

 

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

















































Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity











































Accumulated















 Class A Ordinary



Class C Ordinary



Additional











other



Non-











shares



shares



paid-in



Statutory



Accumulated



comprehensive



controlling



Total







Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



capital



reserves



deficit



income



interest



Equity











RMB







RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



Balance as of January 1, 2021



41,923,276



794



4,708,415



90



3,545,073



4,210



(3,419,146)



12,101



(1,968)



141,154



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



219



-



-



-



-



219



Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



115



-



115



Unrealized gain on investment, net of

   income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



38



-



38



Net loss



-



-



-



-



-



-



(14,329)



-



(242)



(14,571)



Balance as of March 31, 2021



41,935,776



794



4,708,415



90



3,545,292



4,210



(3,433,475)



12,254



(2,210)



126,955



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



220



-



-



-



-



220



Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(532)



-



(532)



Unrealized gain on investment, net of

   income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



185



-



185



Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



22,440



-



(277)



22,163



Balance as of June 30, 2021



41,948,276



794



4,708,415



90



3,545,512



4,210



(3,411,035)



11,907



(2,487)



148,991



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



224



-



-



-



-



224



Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



1



-



-



(1)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



146



-



146



Unrealized gain on investment, net of

   income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(382)



-



(382)



Capital injection from minority

   shareholders



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



100



100



Deregistration of subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



-



(373)



373



-



3,351



3,351



Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



31,892



-



(302)



31,590



Balance as of September 30, 2021



41,960,776



795



4,708,415



90



3,545,735



3,837



(3,378,770)



11,671



662



184,020



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



220



-



-



-



-



220



Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(440)



-



(440)



Unrealized gain on investment, net of

    income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



60



-



60



Net loss



-



-



-



-



-



-



(37,001)



-



(177)



(37,178)



Balance as of December 31, 2021



41,973,276



795



4,708,415



90



3,545,955



3,837



(3,415,771)



11,291



485



146,682



















































Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity











































Accumulated















 Class A Ordinary



Class C Ordinary



Additional











other



Non-











shares



shares



paid-in



Statutory



Accumulated



comprehensive



controlling



Total







Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



capital



reserves



deficit



income



interest



Equity











RMB







RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



Balance as of January 1, 2020



38,858,199



730



4,708,415



90



3,508,745



20,185



(3,371,815)



6,341



(680)



163,596



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



238



-



-



-



-



238



Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



433



-



433



Unrealized gain on investment, net of

   income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



154



-



154



Impact on adoption of ASC 326



-



-



-



-



-



-



(594)



-



-



(594)



Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



6,039



-



(412)



5,627



Balance as of March 31, 2020



38,870,699



730



4,708,415



90



3,508,983



20,185



(3,366,370)



6,928



(1,092)



169,454



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



242



-



-



-



-



242



Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



1



-



-



(1)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



7,895



-



7,895



Unrealized gain on investment, net of

   income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



118



-



118



Deregistration of subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



-



(15,473)



15,473



-



-



-



Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



4,807



-



(296)



4,511



Balance as of June 30, 2020



38,883,199



731



4,708,415



90



3,509,224



4,712



(3,346,090)



14,941



(1,388)



182,220



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



239



-



-



-



-



239



Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

    stock award



12,501



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-



Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



2,403



-



2,403



Unrealized gain on investment, net of

   income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(915)



-



(915)



Deregistration of subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(16)



(16)



Disposal of subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



(133)



(502)



502



-



-



(133)



Net loss



-



-



-



-



-



-



(84,534)



-



(332)



(84,866)



Balance as of September 30, 2020



38,895,700



731



4,708,415



90



3,509,330



4,210



(3,430,122)



16,429



(1,736)



98,932



Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



228



-



-



-



-



228



Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-



Issuance of ordinary shares in a

   registered direct offering



3,015,076



63



-



-



35,515



-



-



-



-



35,578



Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(4,497)



-



(4,497)



Unrealized gain on investment, net of

   income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



169



-



169



Deregistration of subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(3)



(3)



Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



10,976



-



(229)



10,747



Balance as of December 31, 2020



41,923,276



794



4,708,415



90



3,545,073



4,210



(3,419,146)



12,101



(1,968)



141,154















































 

 

 

Discussion of Segment Operations

(All amounts in thousands)





For the nine months ended September 30,



For the three months ended September 30,



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



US$



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB

























NET REVENUES























K-12 Schools

32,424



208,922



185,766



5,164



33,272



58,966

CP&CE Programs 

26,244



169,098



172,684



6,656



42,892



53,742

Total net revenues

58,668



378,020



358,450



11,820



76,164



112,708

COST OF REVENUES























K-12 Schools

(20,692)



(133,330)



(119,972)



(5,501)



(35,444)



(45,430)

CP&CE Programs 

(18,828)



(121,312)



(160,051)



(5,881)



(37,893)



(60,811)

Total cost of revenues

(39,520)



(254,642)



(280,023)



(11,382)



(73,337)



(106,241)

GROSS PROFIT























K-12 Schools

11,732



75,592



65,794



(337)



(2,172)



13,536

CP&CE Programs 

7,416



47,786



12,633



775



4,999



(7,069)

Total gross profit

19,148



123,378



78,427



438



2,827



6,467











































































For the years ended December 31,



For the three months ended December 31,



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



US$



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB

























NET REVENUES























K-12 Schools

42,426



270,362



291,539



9,642



61,440



105,773

CP&CE Programs 

35,545



226,515



240,441



9,010



57,417



67,757

Total net revenues

77,971



496,877



531,980



18,652



118,857



173,530

COST OF REVENUES























K-12 Schools

(27,067)



(172,489)



(188,628)



(6,145)



(39,159)



(68,656)

CP&CE Programs 

(26,218)



(167,069)



(198,862)



(7,181)



(45,757)



(38,811)

Total cost of revenues

(53,285)



(339,558)



(387,490)



(13,326)



(84,916)



(107,467)

GROSS PROFIT























K-12 Schools

15,359



97,873



102,911



3,497



22,281



37,117

CP&CE Programs 

9,327



59,446



41,579



1,829



11,660



28,946

Total gross profit

24,686



157,319



144,490



5,326



33,941



66,063

























 

 

 

