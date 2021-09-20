BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

"In the second quarter of 2021, we remained focused on technology-driven educational and career enhancement services, embracing the national strategy of improving collaborative and coordinated development across education, talents and industry and promoting high-quality economic growth," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're pleased to report solid financial performance and further improved operating efficiency in the second quarter, highlighted by a 10.8% year-over-year growth in net revenues and an increase in gross margin of 530 basis points year-over-year to 44.1%."

"Additionally, during the quarter, we made a number of strides that helped to expand our role as a leading innovator in the Chinese career education market. Building on our 20-year proven track record in the vocational and technical education sector, in June we cooperated with Nanchang Vocational University, one of the 15 first batch of undergraduate vocational education pilot schools in China, to co-found the Smart Manufacturing Modern Industrial College, underscoring China's pilot program for the integration between industry and education. Meanwhile, we formed a strategic cooperation with the Talent Exchange Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to strengthen international communication in various information technology-related disciplines. More excitingly, in July we launched an open education platform, OOOK, which incorporates our in-house developed technologies, enabling teachers to provide high-quality, cross-device live and recorded courses with immersive and interactive learning experiences. Notably, with its groundbreaking technology and solutions, OOOK won the '2021 Best Product Technology Innovation' award at the 10th Annual China Finance Summit."

"Moving into the second half of 2021, we remain committed to delivering innovative educational products and services that will be at the forefront of the industry by continuingly capitalizing on technology trends. We are confident that our strategic efforts will continue to drive the long-term growth of our overall business," concluded Dr. Huang.  

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 10.8% to RMB 172.3 million (US$ 26.7 million) from RMB 155.5 million (US$ 22.0 million) in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the full business recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 25.7% to RMB 75.9 million (US$ 11.8 million) from RMB 60.4 million (US$ 8.5 million) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 44.1%, compared with 38.8% for the first second quarter of 2020. The increases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to faster growth of net revenues in the period.
  • Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 7.8% to RMB 55.6 million (US$ 8.6 million) from RMB 60.3 million (US$ 8.5 million) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency.
  • Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB 20.3 million (US$ 3.1 million), compared to operating income of RMB 0.1 million (US$ 0.02 million) in the same period of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 22.4 million (US$ 3.5 million), or RMB 0.48 (US$ 0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of RMB 4.8 million (US$ 0.7 million), or RMB 0.11 (US$ 0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020.
  • As of June 30, 2021, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB 257.7 million (US$ 39.9 million), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB 168.4 million (US$ 26.1 million), short-term investments of RMB 87.6 million (US$ 13.5 million) and restricted cash of RMB 1.7 million (US$ 0.3 million).

First Six Months 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues for the first six months of 2021 increased by 22.9% to RMB 301.9 million (US$ 46.8 million) from RMB 245.7 million (US$ 34.8 million) in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the full business recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and higher revenue contribution from our new U.S. business.
  • Gross profit for the first six months of 2021 increased by 67.5% to RMB 120.6 million (US$ 18.7 million) from RMB 72.0 million (US$ 10.2 million) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 39.9%, compared with 29.3% in the same period of 2020. The increases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to faster growth of net revenues in the period.
  • Operating expenses for the first six months of 2021 slightly increased by 3.9% to RMB 115.4 million (US$ 17.9 million) from RMB 111.1 million (US$ 15.7 million) in the same period of 2020.
  • Operating income for the six months of 2021 was RMB 5.2 million (US$ 0.8 million), compared to operating loss of RMB 39.2 million (US$ 5.5 million) in the same period of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 8.1 million (US$ 1.3 million), or RMB 0.17 (US$ 0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of RMB 10.8 million (US$ 1.5 million), or RMB 0.25 (US$ 0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. Excluding the one-time gain from bargain purchase of NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC of RMB 40.3 million (US$ 5.7 million), net loss for the first six months of 2020 was RMB 29.5 million (US$ 4.2 million) or RMB 0.68 (US$ 0.10) per basic and diluted share.

The Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 can also be found on its Current Report on Form 6-K to be furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Regulatory Policy Update

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress promulgated an amendment to the Implementation Rules of the Law for Promoting Private Education on April 7, 2021, which has been effective since September 1, 2021 (the "Implementation Rules"). The Implementation Rules stipulated, among other provisions, that (1) sponsors of private schools may choose to establish schools as either non-profit or for-profit schools, but nine-year compulsory education schools cannot be operated as for-profit schools; (2) foreign-invested enterprises established in China and social organizations whose actual controllers are foreign parties shall not sponsor, participate in or actually control private schools that provide compulsory education; (3) group-based education organizations shall not control non-profit private schools through mergers and acquisitions, franchise agreements and contractual arrangements; and (4) related party transactions entered into by private schools shall be open, fair and just, and shall not harm national interests, school interests, or student or teacher interests. The Company is assessing the impact of the Implementation Rules and formulating different scenarios as compliance measures.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the second quarter and first half of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.4566 as of June 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the second quarter and first half of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.0651 as of June 30, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. Fluctuations in financial highlights are based on RMB amounts.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements.  Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30,



As of December 31,









2021



2020









US$



RMB



RMB



ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents





26,086



168,424



118,821



Restricted cash





256



1,650



824



Short-term investments, available for sale





13,266



85,652



117,854



Short-term investments, held to maturity





310



2,000



45,000



Accounts receivable, net





3,289



21,234



20,972



Amounts due from related parties





501



3,235



3,024



Prepaid and other current assets, net





18,858



121,757



117,634



Total current assets





62,566



403,952



424,129



Non-current assets:

















Property and equipment, net





21,989



141,972



144,492



Land use rights, net





262



1,693



1,715



Intangible assets, net





8,403



54,252



54,808



Goodwill





3,982



25,710



25,710



Deferred tax assets, net





883



5,704



6,338



Operating lease right-of-use asset





35,522



229,353



247,608



Finance lease right-of-use asset





860



5,550



5,850



Other non-current assets





21,805



140,786



139,067



Total non-current assets





93,706



605,020



Total assets





156,272



1,008,972



1,049,717





















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:

















Short-term borrowings  *





3,020



19,498



10,000



Deferred revenue  *





21,106



136,274



163,699



Accounts payable  *





3,320



21,425



19,423



Accrued and other liabilities  *





31,473



203,207



209,590



Income taxes payable, current  *





28,669



185,105



184,638



Amounts due to related parties  *





429



2,771



2,543



Operating lease liability, current  *





7,620



49,198



53,702



Total current liabilities





95,637



617,478



643,595



Non-current liabilities:

















Long-term borrowing 





-



-



9,594



Other non-current liabilities  *





47



304



292



Income taxes payable, non-current  *





5,316



34,322



34,763



Operating lease liability, non-current  *





32,196



207,877



220,319



Total non-current liabilities





37,559



242,503



264,968





















Total liabilities





133,196



859,981



908,563





















EQUITY

















Preferred shares

















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares

      authorized, nil issued and outstanding as of

      June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) 





-



-



-



Class A Ordinary shares

















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and

     66,666,667 shares authorized, 41,948,276

     and 41,923,276 shares issued and

     outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and

     December 31, 2020, respectively)





123



794



794



Class C Ordinary shares

















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

     shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

     shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 

     2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)





14



90



90



Additional paid-in capital





549,130



3,545,512



3,545,073



Statutory reserve





652



4,210



4,210



Accumulated deficit





(528,302)



(3,411,035)



(3,419,146)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,844



11,907



12,101



Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity





23,461



151,478



143,122



Non-controlling interests





(385)



(2,487)



(1,968)



Total equity





23,076



148,991



141,154



Total liabilities and equity





156,272



1,008,972



*  All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





For the six months ended June 30,



For the three months ended June 30,



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



US$



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



NET REVENUES























 Educational program and

   services

46,635



301,104



245,659



26,576



171,590



155,392

Intelligent program and

   services

116



752



83



102



661



71

Total net revenues

46,751



301,856



245,742



26,678



172,251



155,463

COST OF REVENUES























 Educational program and

   services

(27,782)



(179,375)



(172,324)



(14,797)



(95,536)



(94,891)

Intelligent program and

   services

(299)



(1,930)



(1,458)



(122)



(786)



(160)

Total cost of revenues

(28,081)



(181,305)



(173,782)



(14,919)



(96,322)



GROSS PROFIT

18,670



120,551



71,960



11,759



75,929



60,412

Operating expenses:























Selling and marketing

(3,782)



(24,422)



(24,206)



(2,079)



(13,422)



(13,657)

General and

   administrative

(13,220)



(85,357)



(84,243)



(5,949)



(38,412)



(45,042)

Research and development

(868)



(5,602)



(2,698)



(582)



(3,757)



(1,567)

Total operating expenses

(17,870)



(115,381)



(111,147)



(8,610)



(55,591)



OPERATING INCOME

(LOSS)

800



5,170



(39,187)



3,149



20,338



OTHER INCOME

(EXPENSES)























Interest income

621



4,008



4,135



302



1,948



2,145

Foreign exchange gain

   (loss), net

31



203



35



(2)



(12)



9

Other (loss) income, net

(183)



(1,180)



1,552



(37)



(240)



146

Gain from deregistration

   of subsidiaries

205



1,325



3,897



183



1,181



3,897

Gain on the bargain

   purchase

-



-



40,273



-



-



-

Gain on sale of investment

   available for sale

189



1,221



1,056



73



474



530

Total other income

863



5,577



50,948



519



3,351



6,727

INCOME BEFORE

   INCOME TAX AND

   NON-CONTROLLING

   INTEREST

1,663



10,747



11,761



3,668



23,689



6,873

Income tax expense

(489)



(3,155)



(1,623)



(236)



(1,526)



NET INCOME

1,174



7,592



10,138



3,432



22,163



4,511

Less: Net loss attributable

   to non-controlling

   interest

(80)



(519)



(708)



(43)



(277)



(296)

























NET INCOME

   ATTRIBUTABLE TO

   ORDINARY

   SHAREHOLDERS

1,254



8,111



10,846



3,475



22,440



4,807

























NET INCOME

1,174



7,592



10,138



3,432



22,163



OTHER

   COMPREHENSIVE

   INCOME, NET OF

   TAX























Foreign currency

   translation adjustments

(65)



(417)



8,328



(82)



(532)



7,895

Unrealized gains on short-

   term investments























  Unrealized holding gains

   arising during period

166



1,075



940



76



493



499

  Less: reclassification

   adjustment for gains

   included in net income

132



852



668



48



308



381

Other comprehensive

   (loss) income

(31)



(194)



8,600



(54)



(347)



8,013

























TOTAL

   COMPREHENSIVE

   INCOME

1,143



7,398



18,738



3,378



21,816



12,524

























Net income per share –

   basic and diluted

0.03



0.17



0.25



0.07



0.48



0.11

























Weighted average shares

   used in calculating

   basic and diluted net

   income per share

46,642,280



46,642,280



43,577,168



46,648,495



46,648,495



AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity



























Accumulated













 Class A Ordinary



Class C Ordinary



Additional











other



Non-









shares



shares



paid-in



Statutory



Accumulated

comprehensive



controlling



Total





Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



capital



reserves



deficit



income



interest



RMB







RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB

Balance as of January 1, 2021



41,923,276



794



4,708,415



90



3,545,073



4,210



(3,419,146)



12,101



(1,968)



141,154

Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



219



-



-



-



-



219

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-

Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



115



-



115

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

   income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



38



-



38

Net loss



-



-



-



-



-



-



(14,329)



-



(242)



(14,571)

Balance as of March 31, 2021



41,935,776



794



4,708,415



90



3,545,292



4,210



(3,433,475)



12,254



(2,210)



126,955

Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



220



-



-



-



-



220

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-

Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(532)



-



(532)

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

   income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



185



-



185

Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



22,440



-



(277)



22,163

Balance as of June 30, 2021



41,948,276



794



4,708,415



90



3,545,512



4,210



(3,411,035)



11,907



(2,487)



Balance as of January 1, 2020



38,858,199



730



4,708,415



90



3,508,745



20,185



(3,371,815)



6,341



(680)



163,596

Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



238



-



-



-



-



238

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



0



-



-



(0)



-



-



-



-



-

Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



433



-



433

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

   income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



154



-



154

Impact on adoption of ASC 326



-



-



-



-



-



-



(594)



-



-



(594)

Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



6,039



-



(412)



5,627

Balance as of March 31, 2020



38,870,699



730



4,708,415



90



3,508,983



20,185



(3,366,370)



6,928



(1,092)



169,454

Share-based compensation



-



-



-



-



242



-



-



-



-



242

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

   stock award



12,500



1



-



-



(1)



-



-



-



-



-

Foreign currency translation adjustment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



7,895



-



7,895

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

    income taxes



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



118



-



118

Deregistration of subsidiaries



-



-



-



-



-



(15,473)



15,473



-



-



-

Net income/(loss)



-



-



-



-



-



-



4,807



-



(296)



4,511

Balance as of June 30, 2020



38,883,199



731



4,708,415



90



3,509,224



4,712



(3,346,090)



14,941



(1,388)



Discussion of Segment Operations

(All amounts in thousands)





For the six months ended June 30,



For the three months ended June 30,



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



US$



RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



NET REVENUES























K-12 Schools

27,205



175,650



126,800



16,223



104,748



85,389

CP&CE Programs 

19,546



126,206



118,942



10,455



67,503



70,074

Total net revenues

46,751



301,856



245,742



26,678



172,251



155,463

COST OF REVENUES























K-12 Schools

(15,161)



(97,886)



(74,542)



(8,100)



(52,297)



(41,113)

CP&CE Programs 

(12,920)



(83,419)



(99,240)



(6,819)



(44,025)



(53,938)

Total cost of revenues

(28,081)



(181,305)



(173,782)



(14,919)



(96,322)



(95,051)

GROSS PROFIT























K-12 Schools

12,044



77,764



52,258



8,123



52,451



44,276

CP&CE Programs 

6,626



42,787



19,702



3,636



23,478



16,136

Total gross profit

18,670



120,551



71,960



11,759



75,929



