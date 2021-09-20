BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021.
"In the second quarter of 2021, we remained focused on technology-driven educational and career enhancement services, embracing the national strategy of improving collaborative and coordinated development across education, talents and industry and promoting high-quality economic growth," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're pleased to report solid financial performance and further improved operating efficiency in the second quarter, highlighted by a 10.8% year-over-year growth in net revenues and an increase in gross margin of 530 basis points year-over-year to 44.1%."
"Additionally, during the quarter, we made a number of strides that helped to expand our role as a leading innovator in the Chinese career education market. Building on our 20-year proven track record in the vocational and technical education sector, in June we cooperated with Nanchang Vocational University, one of the 15 first batch of undergraduate vocational education pilot schools in China, to co-found the Smart Manufacturing Modern Industrial College, underscoring China's pilot program for the integration between industry and education. Meanwhile, we formed a strategic cooperation with the Talent Exchange Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to strengthen international communication in various information technology-related disciplines. More excitingly, in July we launched an open education platform, OOOK, which incorporates our in-house developed technologies, enabling teachers to provide high-quality, cross-device live and recorded courses with immersive and interactive learning experiences. Notably, with its groundbreaking technology and solutions, OOOK won the '2021 Best Product Technology Innovation' award at the 10th Annual China Finance Summit."
"Moving into the second half of 2021, we remain committed to delivering innovative educational products and services that will be at the forefront of the industry by continuingly capitalizing on technology trends. We are confident that our strategic efforts will continue to drive the long-term growth of our overall business," concluded Dr. Huang.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 10.8% to RMB 172.3 million (US$ 26.7 million) from RMB 155.5 million (US$ 22.0 million) in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the full business recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 25.7% to RMB 75.9 million (US$ 11.8 million) from RMB 60.4 million (US$ 8.5 million) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 44.1%, compared with 38.8% for the first second quarter of 2020. The increases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to faster growth of net revenues in the period.
- Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 7.8% to RMB 55.6 million (US$ 8.6 million) from RMB 60.3 million (US$ 8.5 million) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency.
- Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB 20.3 million (US$ 3.1 million), compared to operating income of RMB 0.1 million (US$ 0.02 million) in the same period of 2020.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 22.4 million (US$ 3.5 million), or RMB 0.48 (US$ 0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of RMB 4.8 million (US$ 0.7 million), or RMB 0.11 (US$ 0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020.
- As of June 30, 2021, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB 257.7 million (US$ 39.9 million), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB 168.4 million (US$ 26.1 million), short-term investments of RMB 87.6 million (US$ 13.5 million) and restricted cash of RMB 1.7 million (US$ 0.3 million).
First Six Months 2021 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues for the first six months of 2021 increased by 22.9% to RMB 301.9 million (US$ 46.8 million) from RMB 245.7 million (US$ 34.8 million) in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the full business recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and higher revenue contribution from our new U.S. business.
- Gross profit for the first six months of 2021 increased by 67.5% to RMB 120.6 million (US$ 18.7 million) from RMB 72.0 million (US$ 10.2 million) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 39.9%, compared with 29.3% in the same period of 2020. The increases in gross profit and margin were mainly attributable to faster growth of net revenues in the period.
- Operating expenses for the first six months of 2021 slightly increased by 3.9% to RMB 115.4 million (US$ 17.9 million) from RMB 111.1 million (US$ 15.7 million) in the same period of 2020.
- Operating income for the six months of 2021 was RMB 5.2 million (US$ 0.8 million), compared to operating loss of RMB 39.2 million (US$ 5.5 million) in the same period of 2020.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 8.1 million (US$ 1.3 million), or RMB 0.17 (US$ 0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of RMB 10.8 million (US$ 1.5 million), or RMB 0.25 (US$ 0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. Excluding the one-time gain from bargain purchase of NewSchool of Architecture and Design, LLC of RMB 40.3 million (US$ 5.7 million), net loss for the first six months of 2020 was RMB 29.5 million (US$ 4.2 million) or RMB 0.68 (US$ 0.10) per basic and diluted share.
The Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 can also be found on its Current Report on Form 6-K to be furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Regulatory Policy Update
The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress promulgated an amendment to the Implementation Rules of the Law for Promoting Private Education on April 7, 2021, which has been effective since September 1, 2021 (the "Implementation Rules"). The Implementation Rules stipulated, among other provisions, that (1) sponsors of private schools may choose to establish schools as either non-profit or for-profit schools, but nine-year compulsory education schools cannot be operated as for-profit schools; (2) foreign-invested enterprises established in China and social organizations whose actual controllers are foreign parties shall not sponsor, participate in or actually control private schools that provide compulsory education; (3) group-based education organizations shall not control non-profit private schools through mergers and acquisitions, franchise agreements and contractual arrangements; and (4) related party transactions entered into by private schools shall be open, fair and just, and shall not harm national interests, school interests, or student or teacher interests. The Company is assessing the impact of the Implementation Rules and formulating different scenarios as compliance measures.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the second quarter and first half of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.4566 as of June 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the second quarter and first half of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 7.0651 as of June 30, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars as of December 31, 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. Fluctuations in financial highlights are based on RMB amounts.
About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.
Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Tel: +86-10-6206-8000
The Piacente Group | Investor Relations
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of June 30,
As of December 31,
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
26,086
168,424
118,821
Restricted cash
256
1,650
824
Short-term investments, available for sale
13,266
85,652
117,854
Short-term investments, held to maturity
310
2,000
45,000
Accounts receivable, net
3,289
21,234
20,972
Amounts due from related parties
501
3,235
3,024
Prepaid and other current assets, net
18,858
121,757
117,634
Total current assets
62,566
403,952
424,129
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
21,989
141,972
144,492
Land use rights, net
262
1,693
1,715
Intangible assets, net
8,403
54,252
54,808
Goodwill
3,982
25,710
25,710
Deferred tax assets, net
883
5,704
6,338
Operating lease right-of-use asset
35,522
229,353
247,608
Finance lease right-of-use asset
860
5,550
5,850
Other non-current assets
21,805
140,786
139,067
Total non-current assets
93,706
605,020
625,588
Total assets
156,272
1,008,972
1,049,717
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings *
3,020
19,498
10,000
Deferred revenue *
21,106
136,274
163,699
Accounts payable *
3,320
21,425
19,423
Accrued and other liabilities *
31,473
203,207
209,590
Income taxes payable, current *
28,669
185,105
184,638
Amounts due to related parties *
429
2,771
2,543
Operating lease liability, current *
7,620
49,198
53,702
Total current liabilities
95,637
617,478
643,595
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowing
-
-
9,594
Other non-current liabilities *
47
304
292
Income taxes payable, non-current *
5,316
34,322
34,763
Operating lease liability, non-current *
32,196
207,877
220,319
Total non-current liabilities
37,559
242,503
264,968
Total liabilities
133,196
859,981
908,563
EQUITY
Preferred shares
(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares
-
-
-
Class A Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and
123
794
794
Class C Ordinary shares
(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333
14
90
90
Additional paid-in capital
549,130
3,545,512
3,545,073
Statutory reserve
652
4,210
4,210
Accumulated deficit
(528,302)
(3,411,035)
(3,419,146)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,844
11,907
12,101
Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity
23,461
151,478
143,122
Non-controlling interests
(385)
(2,487)
(1,968)
Total equity
23,076
148,991
141,154
Total liabilities and equity
156,272
1,008,972
1,049,717
* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the six months ended June 30,
For the three months ended June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
Educational program and
46,635
301,104
245,659
26,576
171,590
155,392
Intelligent program and
116
752
83
102
661
71
Total net revenues
46,751
301,856
245,742
26,678
172,251
155,463
COST OF REVENUES
Educational program and
(27,782)
(179,375)
(172,324)
(14,797)
(95,536)
(94,891)
Intelligent program and
(299)
(1,930)
(1,458)
(122)
(786)
(160)
Total cost of revenues
(28,081)
(181,305)
(173,782)
(14,919)
(96,322)
(95,051)
GROSS PROFIT
18,670
120,551
71,960
11,759
75,929
60,412
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(3,782)
(24,422)
(24,206)
(2,079)
(13,422)
(13,657)
General and
(13,220)
(85,357)
(84,243)
(5,949)
(38,412)
(45,042)
Research and development
(868)
(5,602)
(2,698)
(582)
(3,757)
(1,567)
Total operating expenses
(17,870)
(115,381)
(111,147)
(8,610)
(55,591)
(60,266)
OPERATING INCOME
800
5,170
(39,187)
3,149
20,338
146
OTHER INCOME
Interest income
621
4,008
4,135
302
1,948
2,145
Foreign exchange gain
31
203
35
(2)
(12)
9
Other (loss) income, net
(183)
(1,180)
1,552
(37)
(240)
146
Gain from deregistration
205
1,325
3,897
183
1,181
3,897
Gain on the bargain
-
-
40,273
-
-
-
Gain on sale of investment
189
1,221
1,056
73
474
530
Total other income
863
5,577
50,948
519
3,351
6,727
INCOME BEFORE
1,663
10,747
11,761
3,668
23,689
6,873
Income tax expense
(489)
(3,155)
(1,623)
(236)
(1,526)
(2,362)
NET INCOME
1,174
7,592
10,138
3,432
22,163
4,511
Less: Net loss attributable
(80)
(519)
(708)
(43)
(277)
(296)
NET INCOME
1,254
8,111
10,846
3,475
22,440
4,807
NET INCOME
1,174
7,592
10,138
3,432
22,163
4,511
OTHER
Foreign currency
(65)
(417)
8,328
(82)
(532)
7,895
Unrealized gains on short-
Unrealized holding gains
166
1,075
940
76
493
499
Less: reclassification
132
852
668
48
308
381
Other comprehensive
(31)
(194)
8,600
(54)
(347)
8,013
TOTAL
1,143
7,398
18,738
3,378
21,816
12,524
Net income per share –
0.03
0.17
0.25
0.07
0.48
0.11
Weighted average shares
46,642,280
46,642,280
43,577,168
46,648,495
46,648,495
43,583,418
AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity
Accumulated
Class A Ordinary
Class C Ordinary
Additional
other
Non-
shares
shares
paid-in
Statutory
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
capital
reserves
deficit
income
interest
Equity
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Balance as of January 1, 2021
41,923,276
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,073
4,210
(3,419,146)
12,101
(1,968)
141,154
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
219
-
-
-
-
219
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
115
-
115
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
38
-
38
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,329)
-
(242)
(14,571)
Balance as of March 31, 2021
41,935,776
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,292
4,210
(3,433,475)
12,254
(2,210)
126,955
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
220
-
-
-
-
220
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(532)
-
(532)
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
185
-
185
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
22,440
-
(277)
22,163
Balance as of June 30, 2021
41,948,276
794
4,708,415
90
3,545,512
4,210
(3,411,035)
11,907
(2,487)
148,991
Balance as of January 1, 2020
38,858,199
730
4,708,415
90
3,508,745
20,185
(3,371,815)
6,341
(680)
163,596
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
238
-
-
-
-
238
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
0
-
-
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
433
-
433
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
154
-
154
Impact on adoption of ASC 326
-
-
-
-
-
-
(594)
-
-
(594)
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,039
-
(412)
5,627
Balance as of March 31, 2020
38,870,699
730
4,708,415
90
3,508,983
20,185
(3,366,370)
6,928
(1,092)
169,454
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
242
-
-
-
-
242
Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted
12,500
1
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,895
-
7,895
Unrealized gain on investment, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
118
-
118
Deregistration of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
(15,473)
15,473
-
-
-
Net income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,807
-
(296)
4,511
Balance as of June 30, 2020
38,883,199
731
4,708,415
90
3,509,224
4,712
(3,346,090)
14,941
(1,388)
182,220
Discussion of Segment Operations
(All amounts in thousands)
For the six months ended June 30,
For the three months ended June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
NET REVENUES
K-12 Schools
27,205
175,650
126,800
16,223
104,748
85,389
CP&CE Programs
19,546
126,206
118,942
10,455
67,503
70,074
Total net revenues
46,751
301,856
245,742
26,678
172,251
155,463
COST OF REVENUES
K-12 Schools
(15,161)
(97,886)
(74,542)
(8,100)
(52,297)
(41,113)
CP&CE Programs
(12,920)
(83,419)
(99,240)
(6,819)
(44,025)
(53,938)
Total cost of revenues
(28,081)
(181,305)
(173,782)
(14,919)
(96,322)
(95,051)
GROSS PROFIT
K-12 Schools
12,044
77,764
52,258
8,123
52,451
44,276
CP&CE Programs
6,626
42,787
19,702
3,636
23,478
16,136
Total gross profit
18,670
120,551
71,960
11,759
75,929
60,412
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambow-education-announces-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-301379897.html
SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.