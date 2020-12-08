- Amcor is a leading partner in implementing two significant initiatives from the Consumer Goods Forum's CEO-led Plastic Waste Coalition of Action to reduce plastic waste - Consumer goods and packaging companies will reduce the use of materials that make it harder to recycle packaging - More than 60% ($7.71bn) of Amcor's revenue comes from products designed to be recyclable. Amcor has pledged that all of its packaging will be recyclable or reusable by 2025