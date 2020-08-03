CHICO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), based in Chico, CA, a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, today announced that CEO Lee Hamre will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 6, 2020.
DATE: Thursday, August 6th
TIME: 2:00 P.M. ET/11:00 A.M. PT
LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/August6VICPR
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- Revenue as of July 26, 2020 is $6.7 million
- COVID-19 Update
- AmeraMex has been approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for the following financial assistance:
- The Company will receive $228,442 under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program
- The Company has been approved for up to $2 million by the SBA for a Disaster Assistance Loan.
About AmeraMex International
AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional corporate information, online heavy equipment inventory/ pricing and videos.
