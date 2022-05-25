RENO, Nev., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2022, of $1,123.3 million, or $57.29 per share, compared with $610.9 million, or $31.15 per share for the same period last year.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $86.7 million, or $4.42 per share compared with net earnings of $73.8 million, or $3.76 per share for the same period last year.

"Our teams worked hard to take care of new and existing customers over the past year. We were rewarded with increased business," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "We are now in less certain times with significant inflation, large gas price increases and disruptions with nearly every significant supplier. Many companies are experiencing this. This is not particularly unique. We will just have to work through this. We are focused on our customer."

Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $79.0 million, or nearly 12%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and finished the full year up $875.5 million, or 28%, compared with fiscal 2021. The revenue improvement for the quarter was in both the In-town and one-way markets and primarily came from increased average revenue per transaction along with transactions. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks, trailer and towing devices.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $36.8 million, or 28%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and for the full year increased $139.9 million, or 29%, compared with fiscal 2021. The average number of occupied units increased by 23%, or 92,600 units, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 8.3% to 82.6% from the fourth quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 95.9%. In fiscal 2022, we added approximately 4.6 million net rentable square feet, or a 10% increase.
  • Moving and Storage other revenues increased $15.7 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and $139.0 million for the full year compared with fiscal 2021, largely from increased moving and storage transactions within our U-Box program.
  • For the quarter, depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $5.1 million while all other depreciation increased $4.5 million from buildings and improvements. Net gains on the sales of rental equipment increased $42.2 million. For the full fiscal year depreciation on the rental fleet increased $17.5 million while all other depreciation increased $15.5 million largely from buildings and improvements. Net gains on the sale of rental equipment increased $160.1 million.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year and $126.4 million for the full year of fiscal 2022. Increased customer use of the rental equipment combined with a slowdown in the rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet is primarily responsible for the additional costs.
  • Other operating costs at the Moving and Storage segment increased $94.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year and $357.5 million for the full fiscal year 2022. The largest contributors to this were personnel, liability costs, freight, payment processing fees, utilities and property taxes.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $131.6 million and total costs and expenses increased $114.5 million.
  • Gross rental equipment capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 were approximately $1,061 million compared with approximately $870 million for fiscal 2021. Capital expenditures for the rental fleet, depending upon manufacturer availability, are expected to increase in fiscal 2023. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $602 million for fiscal 2022 compared with $527 million in fiscal 2021. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $499 million to $1,004 million in fiscal 2022 compared with fiscal 2021.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,723.2 million and $1,115.3 million as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern).

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 876,000 rentable storage units and 75.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarters Ended March 31,



Years Ended March 31,







2022



2021



2022



2021







(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

768,817

$

689,787

$

3,958,807

$

3,083,317



Self-storage revenues



166,818



130,010



617,120



477,262



Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales



78,969



80,365



351,447



344,929



Property management fees



8,347



7,651



35,194



31,603



Life insurance premiums



26,399



29,651



111,027



121,609



Property and casualty insurance premiums



21,532



19,243



86,518



68,779



Net investment and interest income



45,298



37,043



148,261



122,938



Other revenue



82,121



66,108



431,373



291,548



     Consolidated revenue

$

1,198,301

$

1,059,858

$

5,739,747

$

4,541,985



Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2022 and 2021





Quarters Ended March 31,



Years Ended March 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021





(In thousands)

Moving and storage

















   Revenues

$

1,106,434

$

974,775

$

5,398,267

$

4,231,674

   Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



134,390



117,242



1,577,226



906,863

Property and casualty insurance 

















   Revenues



32,228



23,790



115,043



86,737

   Earnings from operations



15,702



8,160



49,780



32,498

Life insurance  

















   Revenues



62,751



62,344



238,812



232,634

   Earnings from operations



5,656



6,192



19,538



22,876

Eliminations

















   Revenues



(3,112)



(1,051)



(12,375)



(9,060)

   Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



(384)



(269)



(1,547)



(1,090)

Consolidated Results

















   Revenues



1,198,301



1,059,858



5,739,747



4,541,985

   Earnings from operations



155,364



131,325



1,644,997



961,147





















The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:





Quarters Ended March 31,





2022



2021





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of March 31



601



539

Square footage as of March 31



50,366



45,746

Average monthly number of units occupied



491



398

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



82.6%



74.3%

Average monthly square footage occupied



42,863



35,692















Years Ended March 31,





2022



2021





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of March 31



601



539

Square footage as of March 31



50,366



45,746

Average monthly number of units occupied



471



376

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



82.6%



71.8%

Average monthly square footage occupied



41,379



33,700

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







March 31,



March 31,





2022



2021





(In thousands)

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,704,137

$

1,194,012

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net



229,343



224,426

Inventories and parts, net



158,888



105,577

Prepaid expenses



236,915



469,144

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities



2,893,399



2,695,656

Investments, other



543,755



489,759

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



103,828



89,749

Other assets



60,409



47,730

Right of use assets - financing, net



620,824



877,038

Right of use assets - operating, net



74,382



92,505

Related party assets



47,851



35,395





7,673,731



6,320,991

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:









   Land



1,283,142



1,075,813

   Buildings and improvements



5,974,639



5,163,705

   Furniture and equipment



846,132



786,505

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment



615,679



477,921

   Rental trucks



4,638,814



3,909,724





13,358,406



11,413,668

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,732,556)



(3,083,053)

   Total property, plant and equipment, net



9,625,850



8,330,615

Total assets

$

17,299,581

$

14,651,606

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

677,785

$

645,575

   Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net



6,022,497



4,668,907

   Operating lease liabilities



74,197



92,510

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable



978,254



997,701

   Liabilities from investment contracts



2,336,238



2,161,530

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities



10,812



12,420

   Deferred income



49,157



42,592

   Deferred income taxes, net



1,265,358



1,178,489

Total liabilities



11,414,298



9,799,724











Common stock



10,497



10,497

Additional paid-in capital



453,819



453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income



46,384



106,857

Retained earnings



6,052,233



4,958,359

Cost of common shares in treasury, net



(525,653)



(525,653)

Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net



(151,997)



(151,997)

Total stockholders' equity



5,885,283



4,851,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

17,299,581

$

14,651,606

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Quarter Ended March 31,





2022



2021





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









   Self-moving equipment rentals

$

768,817

$

689,787

   Self-storage revenues



166,818



130,010

   Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



78,969



80,365

   Property management fees



8,347



7,651

   Life insurance premiums



26,399



29,651

   Property and casualty insurance premiums



21,532



19,243

   Net investment and interest income



45,298



37,043

   Other revenue



82,121



66,108

      Total revenues



1,198,301



1,059,858











Costs and expenses:









   Operating expenses



707,843



580,997

   Commission expenses



83,381



74,178

   Cost of sales



66,137



54,543

   Benefits and losses



47,453



48,852

   Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



10,334



9,281

   Lease expense



7,428



7,475

   Depreciation, net of gains on disposals



121,551



154,219

   Net gains on disposal of real estate



(1,190)



(1,012)

      Total costs and expenses



1,042,937



928,533











Earnings from operations



155,364



131,325

   Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(280)



(247)

   Interest expense



(44,659)



(41,328)

Pretax earnings



110,425



89,750

   Income tax expense



(23,678)



(15,970)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

86,747

$

73,780

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

4.42

$

3.76

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,607,788

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Twelve Months Ended March 31,





2022



2021





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









   Self-moving equipment rentals

$

3,958,807

$

3,083,317

   Self-storage revenues



617,120



477,262

   Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



351,447



344,929

   Property management fees



35,194



31,603

   Life insurance premiums



111,027



121,609

   Property and casualty insurance premiums



86,518



68,779

   Net investment and interest income



148,261



122,938

   Other revenue



431,373



291,548

      Total revenues



5,739,747



4,541,985











Costs and expenses:









   Operating expenses



2,676,541



2,187,684

   Commission expenses



429,581



329,609

   Cost of sales



259,585



214,059

   Benefits and losses



186,647



179,512

   Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



33,854



28,293

   Lease expense



29,910



28,470

   Depreciation, net of gains on disposals



482,752



609,930

   Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate



(4,120)



3,281

      Total costs and expenses



4,094,750



3,580,838











Earnings from operations



1,644,997



961,147

   Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(1,120)



(987)

   Interest expense



(167,424)



(163,502)

   Fees on early extinguishment of debt



(956)



-

Pretax earnings



1,475,497



796,658

   Income tax expense



(352,211)



(185,802)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

1,123,286

$

610,856

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

57.29

$

31.15

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,607,788

 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of March 31, 2022, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2022. The tables below shows adjusted PPE as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













March 31,



March 31,













2022



2021





March 31,



ROU

Assets



Property, Plant

and Equipment



Property,

Plant and

Equipment





2022



Financing



Adjusted



Adjusted













(In thousands)



















Property, plant and equipment, at cost

















     Land

$

1,283,142

$

-

$

1,283,142

$

1,075,813

     Buildings and improvements



5,974,639



-



5,974,639



5,163,705

     Furniture and equipment



846,132



14,731



860,863



808,821

     Rental trailers and other rental equipment



615,679



169,514



785,193



681,515

     Rental trucks



4,638,814



1,114,248



5,753,062



5,403,822

     Right-of-use assets, gross



13,358,406



1,298,493



14,656,899



13,133,676

     Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,732,556)



(677,669)



(4,410,225)



(3,926,023)

          Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

9,625,850

$

620,824

$

10,246,674

$

9,207,653





















 













March 31,













2021





March 31,



ROU

Assets



Property, Plant and

Equipment





2021



Financing



Adjusted





(In thousands)







Property, plant and equipment, at cost













     Land

$

1,075,813

$

-

$

1,075,813

     Buildings and improvements



5,163,705



-



5,163,705

     Furniture and equipment



786,505



22,316



808,821

     Rental trailers and other rental equipment



477,921



203,594



681,515

     Rental trucks



3,909,724



1,494,098



5,403,822

          Subtotal



11,413,668



1,720,008



13,133,676

     Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,083,053)



(842,970)



(3,926,023)

          Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

8,330,615

$

877,038

$

9,207,653

 

