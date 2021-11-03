RENO, Nev., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its second quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $409.9 million, or $20.90 per share, compared with net earnings of $266.4 million, or $13.58 per share, for the same period last year.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2021, net earnings available to shareholders were $755.1 million, or $38.51 per share, compared with net earnings of $354.1 million, or $18.06 per share, for the same period last year.

"Demand for our do-it-yourself moving and storage products and services remains strong," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "We are not able to purchase replacement rental trucks at the rate we want. We are making progress adding stores, self-storage, and U-Box facilities."

Highlights of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $248.0 million or 27% during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Transactions for both our In-town and one-way markets increased as did revenue per transaction. This quarter's 27% improvement is compared against a second quarter from last year where we reported a 16% revenue improvement. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks, trailers and towing device in the rental fleet.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $38.2 million or 33% during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021.  The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 103,000 units, during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year.  Occupancy for all locations increased 12.4% to 84.3% from the second quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 96.5%.   The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied feet. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 3.9 million net rentable square feet.   
  • For the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $1.7 million.  This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing $3.9 million while being more than offset by an increase on gains from the sales of rental trucks of $8.0 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased $2.5 million.
  • For the first six months of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures were approximately $548 million compared with $395 million, proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were $300 million compared with $310 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects were approximately $444 million compared with $226 million.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $28.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance from higher customer activity combined with a slowdown in the rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $182.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year.  Total revenues climbed $331.7 million and total costs and expenses increased $149.6 million.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,485.8 million as of September 30, 2021 compared with $1,115.3 million as of March 31, 2021. During the quarter, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering at a weighted average interest rate of 2.59%.
  • On August 21, 2021, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on September 7, 2021. The dividend was paid on September 21, 2021.
  • On October 6, 2021, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on October 18, 2021. The dividend was paid on October 29, 2021.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 841,000 rentable storage units and 72.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarter Ended September 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

1,179,061

$

931,030

Self-storage revenues



153,485



115,273

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales



92,191



98,628

Property management fees



8,747



7,840

Life insurance premiums



28,913



31,057

Property and casualty insurance premiums



22,499



15,869

Net investment and interest income



36,780



33,333

Other revenue



142,578



91,878

Consolidated revenue

$

1,664,254

$

1,324,908











Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarter Ended September 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Moving and storage









Revenues

$

1,576,999

$

1,245,318

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



555,988



373,956

Property and casualty insurance 









Revenues



29,539



22,673

Earnings from operations



15,189



12,069

Life insurance  









Revenues



60,985



59,560

Earnings from operations



7,913



6,040

Eliminations









Revenues



(3,269)



(2,643)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



(389)



(275)

Consolidated Results









Revenues



1,664,254



1,324,908

Earnings from operations



578,701



391,790

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended September 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of September 30



568



520

Square footage as of September 30



47,903



43,985

Average monthly number of units occupied



476



373

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



84.3%



71.9%

Average monthly square footage occupied



41,743



33,296

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first six months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Six Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

2,214,438

$

1,585,315

Self-storage revenues



290,878



224,228

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales



197,076



189,978

Property management fees



17,196



15,187

Life insurance premiums



57,618



61,965

Property and casualty insurance premiums



39,368



29,603

Net investment and interest income



71,779



50,315

Other revenue



248,757



155,554

Consolidated revenue

$

3,137,110

$

2,312,145

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first six months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Six Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Moving and storage









Revenues



2,970,253



2,171,618

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



1,038,983



525,617

Property and casualty insurance 









Revenues



52,995



36,307

Earnings from operations



24,421



12,847

Life insurance  









Revenues



119,644



109,213

Earnings from operations



10,279



7,960

Eliminations









Revenues



(5,782)



(4,993)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



(774)



(548)

Consolidated Results









Revenues



3,137,110



2,312,145

Earnings from operations



1,072,909



545,876

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Six Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of September 30



568



520

Square footage as of September 30



47,903



43,985

Average monthly number of units occupied



456



360

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



82.1%



69.8%

Average monthly square footage occupied



40,207



32,153

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







September 30,



March 31,





2021



2021





(Unaudited)









(In thousands)

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,430,233

$

1,194,012

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net



227,935



224,426

Inventories and parts, net



142,955



105,577

Prepaid expenses



202,339



469,144

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities



2,845,147



2,695,656

Investments, other



571,942



489,759

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



97,138



89,749

Other assets



51,626



47,730

Right of use assets – financing, net



752,990



877,038

Right of use assets – operating, net



85,237



92,505

Related party assets



38,773



35,395





7,446,315



6,320,991

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:









   Land



1,172,648



1,075,813

   Buildings and improvements



5,477,544



5,163,705

   Furniture and equipment



811,337



786,505

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment



536,814



477,921

   Rental trucks



4,278,732



3,909,724





12,277,075



11,413,668

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,386,162)



(3,083,053)

   Total property, plant and equipment, net



8,890,913



8,330,615

Total assets

$

16,337,228

$

14,651,606

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

694,284

$

645,575

   Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net



5,335,278



4,668,907

   Operating lease liability



85,199



92,510

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable



1,016,505



997,701

   Liabilities from investment contracts



2,276,829



2,161,530

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities



10,943



12,420

   Deferred income



51,212



42,592

   Deferred income taxes, net



1,312,281



1,178,489

Total liabilities



10,782,531



9,799,724











Common stock



10,497



10,497

Additional paid-in capital



453,819



453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income



74,207



106,857

Retained earnings



5,693,824



4,958,359

Cost of common stock in treasury, net



(525,653)



(525,653)

Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net



(151,997)



(151,997)

Total stockholders' equity



5,554,697



4,851,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,337,228

$

14,651,606

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Quarter Ended September 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









Self-moving equipment rentals

$

1,179,061

$

931,030

Self-storage revenues



153,485



115,273

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



92,191



98,628

Property management fees



8,747



7,840

Life insurance premiums



28,913



31,057

Property and casualty insurance premiums



22,499



15,869

Net investment and interest income



36,780



33,333

Other revenue



142,578



91,878

     Total revenues



1,664,254



1,324,908











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses



696,074



574,083

Commission expenses



127,896



99,365

Cost of sales



66,491



60,933

Benefits and losses



44,630



45,452

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



6,750



5,552

Lease expense



7,441



6,870

Depreciation, net of gains on disposals



135,748



137,438

Net losses on real estate



523



3,425

     Total costs and expenses



1,085,553



933,118











Earnings from operations



578,701



391,790

Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(280)



(246)

Interest expense



(39,545)



(40,525)

Pretax earnings



538,876



351,019

Income tax expense



(128,978)



(84,654)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

409,898

$

266,365

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

20.90

$

13.58

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,607,788

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Six Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









Self-moving equipment rentals

$

2,214,438

$

1,585,315

Self-storage revenues



290,878



224,228

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



197,076



189,978

Property management fees



17,196



15,187

Life insurance premiums



57,618



61,965

Property and casualty insurance premiums



39,368



29,603

Net investment and interest income



71,779



50,315

Other revenue



248,757



155,554

     Total revenues



3,137,110



2,312,145











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses



1,310,603



1,066,745

Commission expenses



241,045



168,540

Cost of sales



136,406



113,764

Benefits and losses



91,928



85,029

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



15,573



12,440

Lease expense



15,088



13,473

Depreciation, net of gains on disposals



257,465



303,109

Net (gains) losses on real estate



(3,907)



3,169

     Total costs and expenses



2,064,201



1,766,269











Earnings from operations



1,072,909



545,876

Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(560)



(493)

Interest expense



(78,723)



(80,046)

Pretax earnings



993,626



465,337

Income tax expense



(238,553)



(111,246)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

755,073



354,091

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

38.51

$

18.06

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,607,788

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of September 30, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first six months of fiscal 2022. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













September 30,



March 31,















2021



2021







September 30,



ROU

Assets



Property, Plant

and Equipment



Property, Plant

and Equipment







2021



Financing



Adjusted



Adjusted







(Unaudited)







(In thousands)





















Property, plant and equipment, at cost



















Land

$

1,172,648

$

-

$

1,172,648

$

1,075,813



Buildings and improvements



5,477,544



-



5,477,544



5,163,705



Furniture and equipment



811,337



18,316



829,653



808,821



Rental trailers and other rental equipment



536,814



182,741



719,555



681,515



Rental trucks



4,278,732



1,325,624



5,604,356



5,403,822



Right-of-use assets, gross



12,277,075



1,526,681



13,803,756



13,133,676



Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,386,162)



(773,691)



(4,159,853)



(3,926,023)



Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

8,890,913

$

752,990

$

9,643,903

$

9,207,653



 













March 31,













2021





March 31,



ROU

Assets



Property, Plant

and Equipment





2021



Financing



Adjusted





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Property, plant and equipment, at cost













Land

$

1,075,813

$

-

$

1,075,813

Buildings and improvements



5,163,705



-



5,163,705

Furniture and equipment



786,505



22,316



808,821

Rental trailers and other rental equipment



477,921



203,594



681,515

Rental trucks



3,909,724



1,494,098



5,403,822

Right-of-use assets, gross



11,413,668



1,720,008



13,133,676

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,083,053)



(842,970)



(3,926,023)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

8,330,615

$

877,038

$

9,207,653

 

