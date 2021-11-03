RENO, Nev., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its second quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $409.9 million, or $20.90 per share, compared with net earnings of $266.4 million, or $13.58 per share, for the same period last year.
For the six-month period ended September 30, 2021, net earnings available to shareholders were $755.1 million, or $38.51 per share, compared with net earnings of $354.1 million, or $18.06 per share, for the same period last year.
"Demand for our do-it-yourself moving and storage products and services remains strong," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "We are not able to purchase replacement rental trucks at the rate we want. We are making progress adding stores, self-storage, and U-Box facilities."
Highlights of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $248.0 million or 27% during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Transactions for both our In-town and one-way markets increased as did revenue per transaction. This quarter's 27% improvement is compared against a second quarter from last year where we reported a 16% revenue improvement. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks, trailers and towing device in the rental fleet.
- Self-storage revenues increased $38.2 million or 33% during the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 103,000 units, during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 12.4% to 84.3% from the second quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 96.5%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied feet. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 3.9 million net rentable square feet.
- For the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $1.7 million. This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing $3.9 million while being more than offset by an increase on gains from the sales of rental trucks of $8.0 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased $2.5 million.
- For the first six months of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 gross truck and trailer capital expenditures were approximately $548 million compared with $395 million, proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were $300 million compared with $310 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects were approximately $444 million compared with $226 million.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $28.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance from higher customer activity combined with a slowdown in the rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet.
- Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $182.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues climbed $331.7 million and total costs and expenses increased $149.6 million.
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,485.8 million as of September 30, 2021 compared with $1,115.3 million as of March 31, 2021. During the quarter, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering at a weighted average interest rate of 2.59%.
- On August 21, 2021, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on September 7, 2021. The dividend was paid on September 21, 2021.
- On October 6, 2021, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on October 18, 2021. The dividend was paid on October 29, 2021.
About AMERCO
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 841,000 rentable storage units and 72.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.
Report on Business Operations
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.
Quarter Ended September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
1,179,061
$
931,030
Self-storage revenues
153,485
115,273
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
92,191
98,628
Property management fees
8,747
7,840
Life insurance premiums
28,913
31,057
Property and casualty insurance premiums
22,499
15,869
Net investment and interest income
36,780
33,333
Other revenue
142,578
91,878
Consolidated revenue
$
1,664,254
$
1,324,908
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.
Quarter Ended September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
1,576,999
$
1,245,318
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
555,988
373,956
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
29,539
22,673
Earnings from operations
15,189
12,069
Life insurance
Revenues
60,985
59,560
Earnings from operations
7,913
6,040
Eliminations
Revenues
(3,269)
(2,643)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(389)
(275)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
1,664,254
1,324,908
Earnings from operations
578,701
391,790
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
Quarter Ended September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of September 30
568
520
Square footage as of September 30
47,903
43,985
Average monthly number of units occupied
476
373
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
84.3%
71.9%
Average monthly square footage occupied
41,743
33,296
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first six months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
2,214,438
$
1,585,315
Self-storage revenues
290,878
224,228
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
197,076
189,978
Property management fees
17,196
15,187
Life insurance premiums
57,618
61,965
Property and casualty insurance premiums
39,368
29,603
Net investment and interest income
71,779
50,315
Other revenue
248,757
155,554
Consolidated revenue
$
3,137,110
$
2,312,145
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first six months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
2,970,253
2,171,618
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
1,038,983
525,617
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
52,995
36,307
Earnings from operations
24,421
12,847
Life insurance
Revenues
119,644
109,213
Earnings from operations
10,279
7,960
Eliminations
Revenues
(5,782)
(4,993)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(774)
(548)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
3,137,110
2,312,145
Earnings from operations
1,072,909
545,876
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of September 30
568
520
Square footage as of September 30
47,903
43,985
Average monthly number of units occupied
456
360
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
82.1%
69.8%
Average monthly square footage occupied
40,207
32,153
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,430,233
$
1,194,012
Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net
227,935
224,426
Inventories and parts, net
142,955
105,577
Prepaid expenses
202,339
469,144
Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities
2,845,147
2,695,656
Investments, other
571,942
489,759
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
97,138
89,749
Other assets
51,626
47,730
Right of use assets – financing, net
752,990
877,038
Right of use assets – operating, net
85,237
92,505
Related party assets
38,773
35,395
7,446,315
6,320,991
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Land
1,172,648
1,075,813
Buildings and improvements
5,477,544
5,163,705
Furniture and equipment
811,337
786,505
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
536,814
477,921
Rental trucks
4,278,732
3,909,724
12,277,075
11,413,668
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,386,162)
(3,083,053)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
8,890,913
8,330,615
Total assets
$
16,337,228
$
14,651,606
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
694,284
$
645,575
Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net
5,335,278
4,668,907
Operating lease liability
85,199
92,510
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
1,016,505
997,701
Liabilities from investment contracts
2,276,829
2,161,530
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
10,943
12,420
Deferred income
51,212
42,592
Deferred income taxes, net
1,312,281
1,178,489
Total liabilities
10,782,531
9,799,724
Common stock
10,497
10,497
Additional paid-in capital
453,819
453,819
Accumulated other comprehensive income
74,207
106,857
Retained earnings
5,693,824
4,958,359
Cost of common stock in treasury, net
(525,653)
(525,653)
Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net
(151,997)
(151,997)
Total stockholders' equity
5,554,697
4,851,882
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,337,228
$
14,651,606
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
Quarter Ended September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
1,179,061
$
931,030
Self-storage revenues
153,485
115,273
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
92,191
98,628
Property management fees
8,747
7,840
Life insurance premiums
28,913
31,057
Property and casualty insurance premiums
22,499
15,869
Net investment and interest income
36,780
33,333
Other revenue
142,578
91,878
Total revenues
1,664,254
1,324,908
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
696,074
574,083
Commission expenses
127,896
99,365
Cost of sales
66,491
60,933
Benefits and losses
44,630
45,452
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
6,750
5,552
Lease expense
7,441
6,870
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
135,748
137,438
Net losses on real estate
523
3,425
Total costs and expenses
1,085,553
933,118
Earnings from operations
578,701
391,790
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(280)
(246)
Interest expense
(39,545)
(40,525)
Pretax earnings
538,876
351,019
Income tax expense
(128,978)
(84,654)
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
409,898
$
266,365
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
20.90
$
13.58
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
2,214,438
$
1,585,315
Self-storage revenues
290,878
224,228
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
197,076
189,978
Property management fees
17,196
15,187
Life insurance premiums
57,618
61,965
Property and casualty insurance premiums
39,368
29,603
Net investment and interest income
71,779
50,315
Other revenue
248,757
155,554
Total revenues
3,137,110
2,312,145
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
1,310,603
1,066,745
Commission expenses
241,045
168,540
Cost of sales
136,406
113,764
Benefits and losses
91,928
85,029
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
15,573
12,440
Lease expense
15,088
13,473
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
257,465
303,109
Net (gains) losses on real estate
(3,907)
3,169
Total costs and expenses
2,064,201
1,766,269
Earnings from operations
1,072,909
545,876
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(560)
(493)
Interest expense
(78,723)
(80,046)
Pretax earnings
993,626
465,337
Income tax expense
(238,553)
(111,246)
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
755,073
354,091
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
38.51
$
18.06
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of September 30, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first six months of fiscal 2022. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2021
September 30,
ROU
Property, Plant
Property, Plant
2021
Financing
Adjusted
Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,172,648
$
-
$
1,172,648
$
1,075,813
Buildings and improvements
5,477,544
-
5,477,544
5,163,705
Furniture and equipment
811,337
18,316
829,653
808,821
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
536,814
182,741
719,555
681,515
Rental trucks
4,278,732
1,325,624
5,604,356
5,403,822
Right-of-use assets, gross
12,277,075
1,526,681
13,803,756
13,133,676
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,386,162)
(773,691)
(4,159,853)
(3,926,023)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
8,890,913
$
752,990
$
9,643,903
$
9,207,653
March 31,
2021
March 31,
ROU
Property, Plant
2021
Financing
Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,075,813
$
-
$
1,075,813
Buildings and improvements
5,163,705
-
5,163,705
Furniture and equipment
786,505
22,316
808,821
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
477,921
203,594
681,515
Rental trucks
3,909,724
1,494,098
5,403,822
Right-of-use assets, gross
11,413,668
1,720,008
13,133,676
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,083,053)
(842,970)
(3,926,023)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
8,330,615
$
877,038
$
9,207,653
