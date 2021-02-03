RENO, Nev., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $183.0 million, or $9.33 per share, compared with net earnings of $30.9 million, or $1.58 per share, for the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020, net earnings available to shareholders were $537.1 million, or $27.39 per share, compared with net earnings of $319.7 million, or $16.31 per share, for the same period last year.

"Our investments over the past few years have positioned us to serve new and existing moving and self-storage customers during a time when the public has particularly needed U-Haul," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Most of our marketplaces are very competitive. Our team must keep its eye on the ball to meet current demand and build for the future."

Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $186.7 million or 30% during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Transactions along with average revenue per transaction increased for both our In-town and one-way markets. During the quarter, we experienced an increase in the volume of our Corporate Account business. Compared with the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and trailers in the rental fleet.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $16.3 million, or 15% during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 20%, or 65,000 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new capacity to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 4.1 million net rentable square feet, or a 10% increase, with approximately 1.0 million of that coming on during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $20.1 million, or 37% compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane.
  • For the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $17.5 million. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet decreased $9.5 million as new truck production has been slowed by COVID-19 related production delays earlier this year, while net gains on the disposal of rental equipment increased $13.1 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation increased $5.1 million due primarily to the increase in new moving and storage locations.
  • For the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020, gross truck and trailer capital expenditures totaled approximately $541 million compared with $1,161 million, proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $430 million compared with $591 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $365 million compared with $600 million, respectively.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $202.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $238.9 million and total costs and expenses increased $36.7 million.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $1,343.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared with $498.1 million at March 31, 2020.
  • On December 9, 2020, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $2.00 per share to holders of record on December 21, 2020. The dividend was paid on December 30, 2020.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (10 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Quarter Ended December 31,





2020



2019





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

808,215

$

621,471

Self-storage revenues



123,024



106,701

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales



74,586



54,454

Property management fees



8,765



9,098

Life insurance premiums



29,993



31,164

Property and casualty insurance premiums



19,933



19,267

Net investment and interest income



35,580



33,782

Other revenue



69,886



51,943

Consolidated revenue

$

1,169,982

$

927,880

 

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Quarter Ended December 31,





2020



2019





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Moving and storage









Revenues

$

1,085,281

$

846,364

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



264,004



61,769

Property and casualty insurance 









Revenues



26,640



25,366

Earnings from operations



11,491



9,884

Life insurance  









Revenues



61,077



58,889

Earnings from operations



8,724



9,190

Eliminations









Revenues



(3,016)



(2,739)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



(273)



(278)

Consolidated Results









Revenues



1,169,982



927,880

Earnings from operations



283,946



80,565

 

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Quarter Ended December 31,





2020



2019





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of December 31



532



487

Square footage as of December 31



44,948



40,835

Average monthly number of units occupied



388



323

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



73.4%



66.9%

Average monthly square footage occupied



34,802



29,318

 

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Nine Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

2,393,530

$

2,174,392

Self-storage revenues



347,252



309,940

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales



264,564



207,601

Property management fees



23,952



23,487

Life insurance premiums



91,958



96,229

Property and casualty insurance premiums



49,536



51,056

Net investment and interest income



85,895



102,629

Other revenue



225,440



192,009

Consolidated revenue

$

3,482,127

$

3,157,343

 

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and 2020.





Nine Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Moving and storage









Revenues

$

3,256,899



2,916,314

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



789,621



492,652

Property and casualty insurance 









Revenues



62,947



69,199

Earnings from operations



24,338



27,442

Life insurance  









Revenues



170,290



179,069

Earnings from operations



16,684



19,912

Eliminations









Revenues



(8,009)



(7,239)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



(821)



(836)

Consolidated Results









Revenues



3,482,127



3,157,343

Earnings from operations



829,822



539,170

 

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:





Nine Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of December 31



532



487

Square footage as of December 31



44,948



40,835

Average monthly number of units occupied



369



316

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



71.0%



68.2%

Average monthly square footage occupied



33,036



28,646

 

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







December 31,



March 31,





2020



2020





(Unaudited)









(In thousands)

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,398,840

$

494,352

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net



224,447



186,672

Inventories and parts, net



104,180



101,083

Prepaid expenses



450,889



562,904

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities



2,606,953



2,492,738

Investments, other



447,902



360,373

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



92,139



103,118

Other assets



44,261



71,956

Right of use assets – financing, net



920,321



1,080,353

Right of use assets - operating



97,186



106,631

Related party assets



34,963



34,784





6,422,081



5,594,964

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:









   Land



1,059,177



1,032,945

   Buildings and improvements



4,996,900



4,663,461

   Furniture and equipment



778,732



752,363

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment



552,892



511,520

   Rental trucks



3,629,888



3,595,933





11,017,589



10,556,222

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(2,992,365)



(2,713,162)

   Total property, plant and equipment, net



8,025,224



7,843,060

Total assets

$

14,447,305

$

13,438,024

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

608,765

$

554,353

   Notes, loans and finance/capital leases payable, net



4,678,227



4,621,291

   Operating lease liability



97,224



106,443

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable



1,013,582



997,647

   Liabilities from investment contracts



1,997,936



1,802,217

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities



34,867



10,190

   Deferred income



37,005



31,620

   Deferred income taxes, net



1,222,544



1,093,543

Total liabilities



9,690,150



9,217,304











Common stock



10,497



10,497

Additional paid-in capital



453,819



453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income



85,910



34,652

Retained earnings



4,884,579



4,399,402

Cost of common shares in treasury, net



(525,653)



(525,653)

Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net



(151,997)



(151,997)

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares



-



-

Total stockholders' equity



4,757,155



4,220,720

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,447,305

$

13,438,024

 

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Quarter Ended December 31,





2020



2019





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









Self-moving equipment rentals

$

808,215

$

621,471

Self-storage revenues



123,024



106,701

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



74,586



54,454

Property management fees



8,765



9,098

Life insurance premiums



29,993



31,164

Property and casualty insurance premiums



19,933



19,267

Net investment and interest income



35,580



33,782

Other revenue



69,886



51,943

     Total revenues



1,169,982



927,880











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses



539,942



517,453

Commission expenses



86,891



66,542

Cost of sales



45,752



35,318

Benefits and losses



45,631



42,864

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



6,572



8,046

Lease expense



7,522



6,490

Depreciation, net of (gains)/losses on disposal



152,602



170,074

Net losses on disposal of real estate



1,124



528

     Total costs and expenses



886,036



847,315











Earnings from operations



283,946



80,565

Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(247)



(263)

Interest expense



(42,128)



(39,973)

Pretax earnings



241,571



40,329

Income tax expense



(58,586)



(9,397)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

182,985

$

30,932

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

9.33

$

1.58

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,607,788

 

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Nine Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









Self-moving equipment rentals

$

2,393,530

$

2,174,392

Self-storage revenues



347,252



309,940

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



264,564



207,601

Property management fees



23,952



23,487

Life insurance premiums



91,958



96,229

Property and casualty insurance premiums



49,536



51,056

Net investment and interest income



85,895



102,629

Other revenue



225,440



192,009

     Total revenues



3,482,127



3,157,343











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses



1,606,687



1,617,338

Commission expenses



255,431



233,540

Cost of sales



159,516



128,177

Benefits and losses



130,660



137,695

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



19,012



20,625

Lease expense



20,995



19,882

Depreciation, net of gains on disposal



455,711



462,227

Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate



4,293



(1,311)

     Total costs and expenses



2,652,305



2,618,173











Earnings from operations



829,822



539,170

Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(740)



(790)

Interest expense



(122,174)



(117,983)

Pretax earnings



706,908



420,397

Income tax expense



(169,832)



(100,717)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

537,076

$

319,680

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

27.39

$

16.31

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,602,484

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of December 31, 2020, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













December 31,



March 31,















2020



2020







December 31,



ROU Assets



Property, Plant

and Equipment



Property,

Plant and

Equipment







2020



Financing



Adjusted



Adjusted







(Unaudited)









(In thousands)





















Property, plant and equipment, at cost



















Land

$

1,059,177

$

-

$

1,059,177

$

1,032,945



Buildings and improvements



4,996,900



-



4,996,900



4,663,461



Furniture and equipment



778,732



20,966



799,698



773,476



Rental trailers and other rental equipment



552,892



106,961



659,853



627,592



Rental trucks



3,629,888



1,614,194



5,244,082



5,334,014



    Subtotal



11,017,589



1,742,121



12,759,710



12,431,488



Less: Accumulated depreciation



(2,992,365)



(821,800)



(3,814,165)



(3,508,075)



Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

8,025,224

$

920,321

$

8,945,545

$

8,923,413



                                                                                                                                                 

 

