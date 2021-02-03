RENO, Nev., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $183.0 million, or $9.33 per share, compared with net earnings of $30.9 million, or $1.58 per share, for the same period last year.
For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020, net earnings available to shareholders were $537.1 million, or $27.39 per share, compared with net earnings of $319.7 million, or $16.31 per share, for the same period last year.
"Our investments over the past few years have positioned us to serve new and existing moving and self-storage customers during a time when the public has particularly needed U-Haul," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Most of our marketplaces are very competitive. Our team must keep its eye on the ball to meet current demand and build for the future."
Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $186.7 million or 30% during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Transactions along with average revenue per transaction increased for both our In-town and one-way markets. During the quarter, we experienced an increase in the volume of our Corporate Account business. Compared with the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, box trucks and trailers in the rental fleet.
- Self-storage revenues increased $16.3 million, or 15% during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 20%, or 65,000 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations and from the addition of new capacity to the portfolio. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 4.1 million net rentable square feet, or a 10% increase, with approximately 1.0 million of that coming on during the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services increased $20.1 million, or 37% compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021 due to increased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane.
- For the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2020, depreciation, net of gains and losses on sales decreased $17.5 million. Depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet decreased $9.5 million as new truck production has been slowed by COVID-19 related production delays earlier this year, while net gains on the disposal of rental equipment increased $13.1 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation increased $5.1 million due primarily to the increase in new moving and storage locations.
- For the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020, gross truck and trailer capital expenditures totaled approximately $541 million compared with $1,161 million, proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $430 million compared with $591 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $365 million compared with $600 million, respectively.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year.
- Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $202.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $238.9 million and total costs and expenses increased $36.7 million.
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $1,343.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared with $498.1 million at March 31, 2020.
- On December 9, 2020, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $2.00 per share to holders of record on December 21, 2020. The dividend was paid on December 30, 2020.
About AMERCO
AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.
Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the SEC.
Report on Business Operations
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.
Quarter Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
808,215
$
621,471
Self-storage revenues
123,024
106,701
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
74,586
54,454
Property management fees
8,765
9,098
Life insurance premiums
29,993
31,164
Property and casualty insurance premiums
19,933
19,267
Net investment and interest income
35,580
33,782
Other revenue
69,886
51,943
Consolidated revenue
$
1,169,982
$
927,880
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020.
Quarter Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
1,085,281
$
846,364
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
264,004
61,769
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
26,640
25,366
Earnings from operations
11,491
9,884
Life insurance
Revenues
61,077
58,889
Earnings from operations
8,724
9,190
Eliminations
Revenues
(3,016)
(2,739)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(273)
(278)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
1,169,982
927,880
Earnings from operations
283,946
80,565
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
Quarter Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of December 31
532
487
Square footage as of December 31
44,948
40,835
Average monthly number of units occupied
388
323
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
73.4%
66.9%
Average monthly square footage occupied
34,802
29,318
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and 2020.
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
2,393,530
$
2,174,392
Self-storage revenues
347,252
309,940
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
264,564
207,601
Property management fees
23,952
23,487
Life insurance premiums
91,958
96,229
Property and casualty insurance premiums
49,536
51,056
Net investment and interest income
85,895
102,629
Other revenue
225,440
192,009
Consolidated revenue
$
3,482,127
$
3,157,343
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 and 2020.
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
3,256,899
2,916,314
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
789,621
492,652
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
62,947
69,199
Earnings from operations
24,338
27,442
Life insurance
Revenues
170,290
179,069
Earnings from operations
16,684
19,912
Eliminations
Revenues
(8,009)
(7,239)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(821)
(836)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
3,482,127
3,157,343
Earnings from operations
829,822
539,170
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of December 31
532
487
Square footage as of December 31
44,948
40,835
Average monthly number of units occupied
369
316
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
71.0%
68.2%
Average monthly square footage occupied
33,036
28,646
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,398,840
$
494,352
Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net
224,447
186,672
Inventories and parts, net
104,180
101,083
Prepaid expenses
450,889
562,904
Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities
2,606,953
2,492,738
Investments, other
447,902
360,373
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
92,139
103,118
Other assets
44,261
71,956
Right of use assets – financing, net
920,321
1,080,353
Right of use assets - operating
97,186
106,631
Related party assets
34,963
34,784
6,422,081
5,594,964
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Land
1,059,177
1,032,945
Buildings and improvements
4,996,900
4,663,461
Furniture and equipment
778,732
752,363
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
552,892
511,520
Rental trucks
3,629,888
3,595,933
11,017,589
10,556,222
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(2,992,365)
(2,713,162)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
8,025,224
7,843,060
Total assets
$
14,447,305
$
13,438,024
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
608,765
$
554,353
Notes, loans and finance/capital leases payable, net
4,678,227
4,621,291
Operating lease liability
97,224
106,443
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
1,013,582
997,647
Liabilities from investment contracts
1,997,936
1,802,217
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
34,867
10,190
Deferred income
37,005
31,620
Deferred income taxes, net
1,222,544
1,093,543
Total liabilities
9,690,150
9,217,304
Common stock
10,497
10,497
Additional paid-in capital
453,819
453,819
Accumulated other comprehensive income
85,910
34,652
Retained earnings
4,884,579
4,399,402
Cost of common shares in treasury, net
(525,653)
(525,653)
Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net
(151,997)
(151,997)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares
-
-
Total stockholders' equity
4,757,155
4,220,720
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
14,447,305
$
13,438,024
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Quarter Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
808,215
$
621,471
Self-storage revenues
123,024
106,701
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
74,586
54,454
Property management fees
8,765
9,098
Life insurance premiums
29,993
31,164
Property and casualty insurance premiums
19,933
19,267
Net investment and interest income
35,580
33,782
Other revenue
69,886
51,943
Total revenues
1,169,982
927,880
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
539,942
517,453
Commission expenses
86,891
66,542
Cost of sales
45,752
35,318
Benefits and losses
45,631
42,864
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
6,572
8,046
Lease expense
7,522
6,490
Depreciation, net of (gains)/losses on disposal
152,602
170,074
Net losses on disposal of real estate
1,124
528
Total costs and expenses
886,036
847,315
Earnings from operations
283,946
80,565
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(247)
(263)
Interest expense
(42,128)
(39,973)
Pretax earnings
241,571
40,329
Income tax expense
(58,586)
(9,397)
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
182,985
$
30,932
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
9.33
$
1.58
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rentals
$
2,393,530
$
2,174,392
Self-storage revenues
347,252
309,940
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
264,564
207,601
Property management fees
23,952
23,487
Life insurance premiums
91,958
96,229
Property and casualty insurance premiums
49,536
51,056
Net investment and interest income
85,895
102,629
Other revenue
225,440
192,009
Total revenues
3,482,127
3,157,343
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
1,606,687
1,617,338
Commission expenses
255,431
233,540
Cost of sales
159,516
128,177
Benefits and losses
130,660
137,695
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
19,012
20,625
Lease expense
20,995
19,882
Depreciation, net of gains on disposal
455,711
462,227
Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate
4,293
(1,311)
Total costs and expenses
2,652,305
2,618,173
Earnings from operations
829,822
539,170
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(740)
(790)
Interest expense
(122,174)
(117,983)
Pretax earnings
706,908
420,397
Income tax expense
(169,832)
(100,717)
Earnings available to common shareholders
$
537,076
$
319,680
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
27.39
$
16.31
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,602,484
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of December 31, 2020, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The table below shows adjusted PPE as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2020
December 31,
ROU Assets
Property, Plant
Property,
2020
Financing
Adjusted
Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,059,177
$
-
$
1,059,177
$
1,032,945
Buildings and improvements
4,996,900
-
4,996,900
4,663,461
Furniture and equipment
778,732
20,966
799,698
773,476
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
552,892
106,961
659,853
627,592
Rental trucks
3,629,888
1,614,194
5,244,082
5,334,014
Subtotal
11,017,589
1,742,121
12,759,710
12,431,488
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(2,992,365)
(821,800)
(3,814,165)
(3,508,075)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
8,025,224
$
920,321
$
8,945,545
$
8,923,413
