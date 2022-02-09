RENO, Nev., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for its third quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $281.5 million, or $14.35 per share, compared with net earnings of $183.0 million, or $9.33 per share, for the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, net earnings available to shareholders were $1,036.5 million, or $52.86 per share, compared with net earnings of $537.1 million, or $27.39 per share, for the same period last year.

"Productivity improvement is the name of the game," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "Our technology is helping. Our vehicle acquisition future is muddled with low OEM production and the predicted demise of the internal combustion engine and migration to electric. We are bringing more newly constructed storage product online. This is a slow process and takes time." 

Highlights of Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

  • Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $167.3 million or 21% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Transactions for both our In-Town and one-way markets increased as did revenue per transaction. Compared with the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks and towing devices in the rental fleet.
  • Self-storage revenues increased $36.4 million, or 30% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The average monthly number of occupied units increased by 24%, or 95,000 units, during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 10.2% to 83.6% from the third quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 95.7%. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and from an improvement in average revenue per occupied foot. Over the last twelve months, we added approximately 3.9 million net rentable square feet, with approximately 0.9 million of that coming on during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. 
  • Moving and Storage other revenues increased $30.4 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021 largely from increased moving and storage transactions within our U-Box program.
  • For the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021, depreciation, net of gains on sales decreased $48.9 million. This was a combination of depreciation expense on the rental equipment fleet increasing $6.9 million while being more than offset by an increase on gains from the sales of rental trucks of $60.6 million from higher resale values. All other depreciation, primarily real estate related, increased $4.9 million.
  • For the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021, gross rental equipment capital expenditures totaled approximately $809 million compared with $547 million, proceeds from the sales of rental equipment totaled $471 million compared with $430 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects totaled approximately $783 million compared with $365 million, respectively.
  • Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $31.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year due to preventative maintenance from higher customer activity. The reduced fleet acquisition activity associated with COVID-19 and manufacturer supply chain issues during fiscal year 2021 and the first six months of fiscal year 2022 has contributed to the increased need for preventative maintenance this year.
  • Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $139.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $236.3 million and total costs and expenses increased $96.5 million.
  • Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,344.2 million as of December 31, 2021 compared with $1,115.3 million as of March 31, 2021. During the quarter, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering at a weighted average interest rate of 2.71%. The notes funded in January 2022.
  • On October 6, 2021, we declared a cash dividend on our Common Stock of $0.50 per share to holders of record on October 18, 2021. The dividend was paid on October 29, 2021.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (10 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

About AMERCO

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers over 855,000 rentable storage units and 73.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect AMERCO's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.

 





Quarter Ended December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

975,552

$

808,215

Self-storage revenues



159,424



123,024

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales



75,402



74,586

Property management fees



9,651



8,765

Life insurance premiums



27,010



29,993

Property and casualty insurance premiums



25,618



19,933

Net investment and interest income



31,184



35,580

Other revenue



100,495



69,886

Consolidated revenue

$

1,404,336

$

1,169,982

 

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021.

 





Quarter Ended December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Moving and storage









Revenues

$

1,321,580

$

1,085,281

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



403,853



264,004

Property and casualty insurance 









Revenues



29,820



26,640

Earnings from operations



9,657



11,491

Life insurance  









Revenues



56,417



61,077

Earnings from operations



3,603



8,724

Eliminations









Revenues



(3,481)



(3,016)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



(389)



(273)

Consolidated Results









Revenues



1,404,336



1,169,982

Earnings from operations



416,724



283,946

 

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:

 





Quarter Ended December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of December 31



582



532

Square footage as of December 31



48,836



44,948

Average monthly number of units occupied



483



388

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



83.6%



73.4%

Average monthly square footage occupied



42,239



34,802

 

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.

 





Nine Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Self-moving equipment rentals

$

3,189,990

$

2,393,530

Self-storage revenues



450,302



347,252

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales



272,478



264,564

Property management fees



26,847



23,952

Life insurance premiums



84,628



91,958

Property and casualty insurance premiums



64,986



49,536

Net investment and interest income



102,963



85,895

Other revenue



349,252



225,440

Consolidated revenue

$

4,541,446

$

3,482,127

 

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 and 2021.

 





Nine Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

Moving and storage









Revenues

$

4,291,833



3,256,899

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



1,442,836



789,621

Property and casualty insurance 









Revenues



82,815



62,947

Earnings from operations



34,078



24,338

Life insurance  









Revenues



176,061



170,290

Earnings from operations



13,882



16,684

Eliminations









Revenues



(9,263)



(8,009)

Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries



(1,163)



(821)

Consolidated Results









Revenues



4,541,446



3,482,127

Earnings from operations



1,489,633



829,822

 

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:

 





Nine Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except occupancy rate)

Unit count as of December 31



582



532

Square footage as of December 31



48,836



44,948

Average monthly number of units occupied



465



369

Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count



82.6%



71.0%

Average monthly square footage occupied



40,884



33,036

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







December 31,



March 31,





2021



2021





(Unaudited)









(In thousands)

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,327,462

$

1,194,012

Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net



230,437



224,426

Inventories and parts, net



166,588



105,577

Prepaid expenses



211,449



469,144

Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities



2,795,442



2,695,656

Investments, other



602,371



489,759

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



101,770



89,749

Other assets



41,146



47,730

Right of use assets – financing, net



692,814



877,038

Right of use assets - operating



79,450



92,505

Related party assets



56,231



35,395





7,305,160



6,320,991

Property, plant and equipment, at cost:









   Land



1,264,742



1,075,813

   Buildings and improvements



5,726,481



5,163,705

   Furniture and equipment



841,957



786,505

   Rental trailers and other rental equipment



569,150



477,921

   Rental trucks



4,425,113



3,909,724





12,827,443



11,413,668

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,544,525)



(3,083,053)

   Total property, plant and equipment, net



9,282,918



8,330,615

Total assets

$

16,588,078

$

14,651,606

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

634,795

$

645,575

   Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net



5,397,856



4,668,907

   Operating lease liability



79,334



92,510

   Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable



1,003,895



997,701

   Liabilities from investment contracts



2,302,591



2,161,530

   Other policyholders' funds and liabilities



9,610



12,420

   Deferred income



43,352



42,592

   Deferred income taxes, net



1,301,229



1,178,489

Total liabilities



10,772,662



9,799,724











Common stock



10,497



10,497

Additional paid-in capital



453,819



453,819

Accumulated other comprehensive income



63,264



106,857

Retained earnings



5,965,486



4,958,359

Cost of common stock in treasury, net



(525,653)



(525,653)

Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net



(151,997)



(151,997)

Total stockholders' equity



5,815,416



4,851,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,588,078

$

14,651,606

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







Quarter Ended December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









Self-moving equipment rentals

$

975,552

$

808,215

Self-storage revenues



159,424



123,024

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



75,402



74,586

Property management fees



9,651



8,765

Life insurance premiums



27,010



29,993

Property and casualty insurance premiums



25,618



19,933

Net investment and interest income



31,184



35,580

Other revenue



100,495



69,886

     Total revenues



1,404,336



1,169,982











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses



658,095



539,942

Commission expenses



105,155



86,891

Cost of sales



57,042



45,752

Benefits and losses



47,266



45,631

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



7,947



6,572

Lease expense



7,394



7,522

Depreciation, net of gains on disposal



103,736



152,602

Net losses on disposal of real estate



977



1,124

     Total costs and expenses



987,612



886,036











Earnings from operations



416,724



283,946

Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(280)



(247)

Interest expense



(44,042)



(42,128)

Fees on early extinguishment of debt



(956)



-

Pretax earnings



371,446



241,571

Income tax expense



(89,980)



(58,586)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

281,466

$

182,985

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

14.35

$

9.33

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,607,788

 

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









Nine Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020





(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenues:









Self-moving equipment rentals

$

3,189,990

$

2,393,530

Self-storage revenues



450,302



347,252

Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales



272,478



264,564

Property management fees



26,847



23,952

Life insurance premiums



84,628



91,958

Property and casualty insurance premiums



64,986



49,536

Net investment and interest income



102,963



85,895

Other revenue



349,252



225,440

     Total revenues



4,541,446



3,482,127











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses



1,968,698



1,606,687

Commission expenses



346,200



255,431

Cost of sales



193,448



159,516

Benefits and losses



139,194



130,660

Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs



23,520



19,012

Lease expense



22,482



20,995

Depreciation, net of gains on disposal



361,201



455,711

Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate



(2,930)



4,293

     Total costs and expenses



3,051,813



2,652,305











Earnings from operations



1,489,633



829,822

Other components of net periodic benefit costs



(840)



(740)

Interest expense



(122,765)



(122,174)

Fees on early extinguishment of debt



(956)



-

Pretax earnings



1,365,072



706,908

Income tax expense



(328,533)



(169,832)

Earnings available to common shareholders

$

1,036,539

$

537,076

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

52.86

$

27.39

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted



19,607,788



19,607,788

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of December 31, 2021, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in the ROU-financing is not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.

 













December 31,



March 31,















2021



2021







December 31,



ROU

Assets



Property, Plant

and Equipment



Property,

Plant and

Equipment







2021



Financing



Adjusted



Adjusted







(Unaudited)









(In thousands)





















Property, plant and equipment, at cost



















Land

$

1,264,742

$

-

$

1,264,742

$

1,075,813



Buildings and improvements



5,726,481



-



5,726,481



5,163,705



Furniture and equipment



841,957



14,732



856,689



808,821



Rental trailers and other rental equipment



569,150



173,940



743,090



681,515



Rental trucks



4,425,113



1,243,830



5,668,943



5,403,822



Subtotal



12,827,443



1,432,502



14,259,945



13,133,676



Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,544,525)



(739,688)



(4,284,213)



(3,926,023)



Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

9,282,918

$

692,814

$

9,975,732

$

9,207,653



 













March 31,













2021





March 31,



ROU

Assets



Property, Plant

and Equipment





2021



Financing



Adjusted





(In thousands)







Property, plant and equipment, at cost













Land

$

1,075,813

$

-

$

1,075,813

Buildings and improvements



5,163,705



-



5,163,705

Furniture and equipment



786,505



22,316



808,821

Rental trailers and other rental equipment



477,921



203,594



681,515

Rental trucks



3,909,724



1,494,098



5,403,822

Subtotal



11,413,668



1,720,008



13,133,676

Less: Accumulated depreciation



(3,083,053)



(842,970)



(3,926,023)

Total property, plant and equipment, net

$

8,330,615

$

877,038

$

9,207,653

 

