WOBURN, Mass., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American 7s Football League has partnered with FTF - "For the Fans" to create A7FL In Motion. The original series is a creative collaboration featuring action-packed games from A7FL's vault (over five seasons) with all-new analysis and player interviews. Launching Sunday, May 10, at 1 p.m. EDT, Eleven Sports will begin airing weekly broadcasts of A7FL In Motion on FTFNext, with re-airings available on Eleven Sports Network on cable and satellite via DirecTV (623), Fios (597), and U-verse (1665).
A7FL In Motion extends a partnership that began in 2017. "Last season, we reached millions of new fans with ELEVEN Sports," said A7FL CEO Sener Korkusuz, "and we're thrilled to build on our relationship to bring the hard-hitting entertainment of American 7s Football to even more sports fans across the country."
In addition to its FTF/Eleven Sports broadcasts, the A7FL is also providing weekly programming of A7FL In Motion every Sunday night on Facebook (www.facebook.com/A7FLTV) and Twitch (www.twitch.tv/A7FL). "The more exposure our athletes get, the better," said A7FL President Ryan DePaul. "These guys love football. It's 100% passion; that's what makes our game so exciting to watch."
FTF - "For the Fans" is "Alternative Sports. Alternative Programming." available across multiple digital platforms including: Samsung, Vizio, DistroTV, Xumo, Twitch, ZingoTV and Pluto. FTF can be seen in more than 60 million households in the U.S. and Canada, with over another 10 million+ homes worldwide.
"FTF is consistently looking for original programming that stages events beyond the traditional sports landscape," said David Gross, President, FTF/Eleven Sports. "A7FL In Motion provides FTF viewers more than a recap of past games. The added analysis and reaction from the players and coaches who played in the game offers new perspective and access to a deep archive of engaging content."
About A7FL:
The American 7s Football League was created to make full-contact tackle football safer while retaining the toughness and excitement that fans love. A7FL teams compete 7-on-7 without helmets or hard-shell pads - significantly reducing concussions and other repetitive head impacts - while demonstrating amazing athleticism and creating countless viral video highlights. Founded in 2014 by CEO Sener Korkusuz and President Ryan DePaul, the league has grown to 20 teams and over 500K social media followers and recently added UFC® Co-Founder David Isaacs to its ranks. For more information, visit www.A7FL.com.
About FTF:
For the Fans is an emerging multi-platform home for video content, established to serve passionate fans and their appreciation for competition, sportsmanship and performance. Enjoyed across numerous global sports and entertainment platforms, FTF also features a 24/7 broadcast and streaming application, including live and on-demand (VOD) video, game and events, engaging interviews, predictions, analysis and a variety of original programming. TV Channel Guide: https://ftflive.com/channels/
