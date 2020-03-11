LEAWOOD, Kan., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Family Physicians is pleased to announce that Shawn Martin, AAFP's senior vice president, advocacy, practice advancement and policy, will become the next executive vice president and CEO of the AAFP, succeeding Douglas E. Henley, MD. In April 2019, Henley announced his intent to retire effective Aug. 1, 2020.
"Over the past 11 months, we conducted a national search for our new CEO and considered a highly qualified and diverse slate of candidates," said Dr. Gary LeRoy, President of AAFP. "After an extensive interview process with the AAFP's Board of Directors, we found the best candidate right in our own backyard. Shawn is an experienced leader and nationally recognized expert on primary care delivery, payment and workforce issues. I am confident he will continue to deliver value for AAFP's members and staff."
Martin brings 20+ years of experience with health care organizations, both with the AAFP and the American Osteopathic Association. He is passionate about promoting the specialty of family medicine, reducing administrative burden for physicians and ensuring everyone has equal access to affordable health care coverage based in foundational family medicine and primary care.
"As the son of a family physician, I understand the important and valuable role family physicians play in people's lives and in the health of local communities," said Martin. "I look forward to continuing the great work Dr. Henley, our staff and our board are doing to advance the specialty of family medicine both for physicians and patients."
Martin will continue in his current role until June 1. At that time, Martin will become CEO designee, and he and Henley will work closely together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.
Founded in 1947, the American Academy of Family Physicians represents 134,600 physicians and medical students nationwide, and it is the only medical society devoted solely to primary care.
Family physicians conduct approximately one in five of the total medical office visits in the United States per year – more than any other specialty. Family physicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based, and cost-effective care dedicated to improving the health of patients, families and communities. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing and personal patient-physician relationship where the family physician serves as the hub of each patient's integrated care team. More Americans depend on family physicians than on any other medical specialty.
