TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Physician Specialists, Inc.® (AAPS) is pleased to announce its governance for 2021-22, including its Executive Committee and Member Boards representatives to the Board of Directors. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, AAPS, Inc. is the governing body of the American Board of Physician Specialties® (ABPS).
Incoming President Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP succeeds Jack Greiner, MS, OD, DO, PhD, FAASS, who remains on the Board as Immediate Past President. Replacing Dr. Maxwell-Schmidt as President-Elect is Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP.
Following is a complete list of the 2020-2021 AAPS Executive Committee Members and Board of Directors.
Executive Committee:
Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, President
Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP, President-Elect
Jack V. Greiner, MS, OD, DO, PhD, FAASS, Immediate Past President
Arthur Cooper, MD, MS, FACS, FAADM, Vice President
Gerard Mullin, MD, CNSP, MHS, Secretary/Treasurer
Sarah E. Gilbert, MD, FAAEP, Membership Officer
Board of Directors:
Paul E. Gourley, DO, MBA, FACEP, CPE, Administrative Medicine Representative
Huber Matos-Garsault, MD, Anesthesiology Representative
Jeffrey B. Stricker, DO, MBA, FAASD, Dermatology Representative
Carol J. Iddins, MD, FAADM, Disaster Medicine Representative
Terrance Lee Baker, MD, MS, FAAEP, FAAIM, Emergency Medicine Representative
Mary L. Jackson-Hammond, MD, Family Medicine Representative
Myles Spar, MD, Integrative Medicine Representative
Madonna S. Ringswald, DO, FAAIM, Internal Medicine Representative
Lawrence N. Stein, MD, FAASOS, Orthopedic Surgery Representative
Steve C. Ideyi, MD, Radiology Representative
Babak Marefat, MD, Surgery Representative
James Bernard Short, Jr., MD, FAAFP, Urgent Care Medicine Representative
Graeme A. Browne, MD, FAAEP, FAADM, ABPS Chair
Lingappa S. Amernath, MD, FAAEP, ABPS Vice Chair
Leslie Mukau, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, CME Chair
Judy L. Smith, MD, MS, CPE, FACS, Strategic Planning Chair
Lewis W. Marshall, Jr, MD, JD, FAAEP, FAADM, Basic Documents Chair (Non-Voting)
Additional Committee Chairs:
Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP, Contract Committee Chair
Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP, Finance Committee Chair
Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, Nominating Committee Chair
Founded in 1952, AAPS and ABPS have provided qualified physicians with a choice in board certification since 1960. ABPS is a nationally recognized multi-specialty certifying body that offers both allopathic and osteopathic physicians board certification options in a variety of specialties. ABPS is a patient care-driven organization, therefore, its Member Boards administer clinically-based examinations to determine physician competency in the medical specialty being practiced.
