TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association of Physician Specialists, Inc.® (AAPS) is pleased to announce its governance for 2021-22, including its Executive Committee and Member Boards representatives to the Board of Directors. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, AAPS, Inc. is the governing body of the American Board of Physician Specialties® (ABPS).

Incoming President Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP succeeds Jack Greiner, MS, OD, DO, PhD, FAASS, who remains on the Board as Immediate Past President. Replacing Dr. Maxwell-Schmidt as President-Elect is Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP.

Following is a complete list of the 2020-2021 AAPS Executive Committee Members and Board of Directors.

Executive Committee:

Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, President

Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP, President-Elect

Jack V. Greiner, MS, OD, DO, PhD, FAASS, Immediate Past President

Arthur Cooper, MD, MS, FACS, FAADM, Vice President

Gerard Mullin, MD, CNSP, MHS, Secretary/Treasurer

Sarah E. Gilbert, MD, FAAEP, Membership Officer

Board of Directors:

Paul E. Gourley, DO, MBA, FACEP, CPE, Administrative Medicine Representative

Huber Matos-Garsault, MD, Anesthesiology Representative

Jeffrey B. Stricker, DO, MBA, FAASD, Dermatology Representative

Carol J. Iddins, MD, FAADM, Disaster Medicine Representative

Terrance Lee Baker, MD, MS, FAAEP, FAAIM, Emergency Medicine Representative

Mary L. Jackson-Hammond, MD, Family Medicine Representative

Myles Spar, MD, Integrative Medicine Representative

Madonna S. Ringswald, DO, FAAIM, Internal Medicine Representative

Lawrence N. Stein, MD, FAASOS, Orthopedic Surgery Representative

Steve C. Ideyi, MD, Radiology Representative

Babak Marefat, MD, Surgery Representative

James Bernard Short, Jr., MD, FAAFP, Urgent Care Medicine Representative

Graeme A. Browne, MD, FAAEP, FAADM, ABPS Chair

Lingappa S. Amernath, MD, FAAEP, ABPS Vice Chair

Leslie Mukau, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, CME Chair

Judy L. Smith, MD, MS, CPE, FACS, Strategic Planning Chair

Lewis W. Marshall, Jr, MD, JD, FAAEP, FAADM, Basic Documents Chair (Non-Voting)

Additional Committee Chairs:

Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP, Contract Committee Chair

Jerry A. Allison, MD, MSH, CPE, FAAEP, Finance Committee Chair

Elizabeth Maxwell-Schmidt, MD, FAAEP, FACEP, Nominating Committee Chair

Founded in 1952, AAPS and ABPS have provided qualified physicians with a choice in board certification since 1960. ABPS is a nationally recognized multi-specialty certifying body that offers both allopathic and osteopathic physicians board certification options in a variety of specialties. ABPS is a patient care-driven organization, therefore, its Member Boards administer clinically-based examinations to determine physician competency in the medical specialty being practiced.

Media Contact

James Marzano, American Association of Physician Specialists, Inc., (813) 433-2277, jmarzano@aapsus.org

 

SOURCE American Association of Physician Specialists, Inc.

