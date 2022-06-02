The AAS Group announces change in top leadership: Steve Tosh joins as new President.
LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Auto Shield announced today that Steve Tosh has been appointed as President of the AAS Group and its operating entities effective May 30, 2022. As an experienced business leader, Mr. Tosh will succeed Ted Terry, who has decided to step down as President of the organization after 15 years. Mr. Terry will stay involved in daily operations for a short period and continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors indefinitely.
Mr. Tosh, an energetic business leader, brings a wealth of senior management experience. He has an extensive background in the insurance and highly regulated lending industries. Most recently, he served as Senior Director, Small Business Group, for Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading fintech business lender. He previously worked with Mr. Terry at Great American Insurance Company where he succeeded him as Division President of Premier Lease & Loan Services in 2007. Mr. Tosh holds an MBA from Indiana University and a BS in Marketing from Miami University (OH).
Mr. Terry said of Mr. Tosh's joining the AAS team, "I am extremely pleased to be working with Steve again. He has the skills, experience, and commitment to guide AAS into the future. Steve will fit in very well with the organization and our customers."
Steve Tosh, AAS Group incoming President said, "I am honored to succeed Ted as the President of AAS and look forward to leading AAS in its mission to provide world class services to our partners and customers."
"Steve and I worked together at Great American Insurance for 11 years. I am looking forward to working with him again and seeing AAS, our partners, and our customers gain from his experience," said René Henderson, EVP of Operations.
About American Auto Shield
Founded in 2002, American Auto Shield is one of the nation's leading providers of administrative services for vehicle service contracts and home warranties. The company's mission is to "be recognized as the driver for innovation in its industry by delivering products and an experience that customers value."
Media Contact:
American Auto Shield
Jason Currier
EVP, Sales and Marketing
Email: jason.currier@americanautoshield.com
http://www.americanautoshield.com
Media Contact
Jason Currier, EVP, Sales and Marketing, American Auto Shield, 1 800 531 1925, jason.currier@americanautoshield.com
SOURCE American Auto Shield