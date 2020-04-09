WASHINGTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancestry® and Fold3® have been helping people understand their ancestors' lives for decades. Now, they are joining forces with the American Battlefield Trust so that users can find the veterans in their family's past and learn about their combat experience's impact on the generations who followed. The integration has begun with the Civil War and will expand to other conflicts. Learn more at www.fold3.com/projectregiment.
"The American Battlefield Trust is thrilled to work with Ancestry® and Fold3® to help enrich the research being conducted by genealogists, both professional and amateur, around the world," said Trust President Jim Lighthizer.
Brian Hansen, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Emerging Businesses, adds, "The historical information contributed by the Trust will contextualize the military service records that Ancestry users uncover when exploring the billions of historical records in our networks."
The Trust, which has protected more than 52,000 acres at battlefields in 24 states, will build upon the Ancestry® and Fold3® focus on the "who," adding context as to the "where." Previously, when a researcher discovered that a forebearer fought in the Civil War, they learned the regiment to which that person was assigned. Now, they will be connected with Trust content about the places that individual fought.
About the American Battlefield Trust
The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 52,000 acres associated with the American Revolution, War of 1812, and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.
About Ancestry®
Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of 24 billion records and over 16 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain actionable insights about their health and wellness. For over 30 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.