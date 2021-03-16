INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Those essential volunteers also include the 18 Indiana Area Board Members. The experience these community members and business leaders bring to the ACS board is vital to furthering the American Cancer Society's mission. To learn more about how you can become involved, visit cancer.org.

2021 Board Members:

Spero Batistatos - President and CEO, South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority

Talia Brookshire - Director Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Western Governors University

Susan Brock Williams - Director, Government Relations, Purdue University

Doug Brown – Partner, Bose McKinney & Evans LLP & Bose Public Affairs Group   

David J. Carr – Partner, Ice Miller, LLP                                                            

DuyKhanh P. Ceppa, MD - Associate Professor of Surgery, Indiana University School of Medicine

Janet Heldt Baas, MPSA - Old National Bank (retired)

Douglas K. Kelsey, MD, PhD, FAAP - Eli Lilly (retired)                                                          

Matt Koscal - SVP &  CAO, Republic Airways                                                            

Jean Linnenbringer - SVP Enterprise Operations, CNO Services, LLC

Nicole Makris - Attorney-at-Law, Cohen and Malad

Dwayne Montgomery - US Services Executive, Microsoft                                                              

Diego Morales, MBA - Business Executive & Entrepreneur

Gregory L. Pemberton, Esq. - Ice Miller LLP (retired)

Rich Pentz - Managing Director, Institutional Sales and Relationship Management, Principal Global Investors

Lisa Sarbach - Philanthropist (retired)

Neil R. Sharma, MD – President, Parkview Cancer Center

Scott Thomas - Vice President, Customer Care, Genesys

Media contact: Mary.Wilson@cancer.org

