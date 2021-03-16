INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Those essential volunteers also include the 18 Indiana Area Board Members. The experience these community members and business leaders bring to the ACS board is vital to furthering the American Cancer Society's mission. To learn more about how you can become involved, visit cancer.org.
2021 Board Members:
Spero Batistatos - President and CEO, South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority
Talia Brookshire - Director Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Western Governors University
Susan Brock Williams - Director, Government Relations, Purdue University
Doug Brown – Partner, Bose McKinney & Evans LLP & Bose Public Affairs Group
David J. Carr – Partner, Ice Miller, LLP
DuyKhanh P. Ceppa, MD - Associate Professor of Surgery, Indiana University School of Medicine
Janet Heldt Baas, MPSA - Old National Bank (retired)
Douglas K. Kelsey, MD, PhD, FAAP - Eli Lilly (retired)
Matt Koscal - SVP & CAO, Republic Airways
Jean Linnenbringer - SVP Enterprise Operations, CNO Services, LLC
Nicole Makris - Attorney-at-Law, Cohen and Malad
Dwayne Montgomery - US Services Executive, Microsoft
Diego Morales, MBA - Business Executive & Entrepreneur
Gregory L. Pemberton, Esq. - Ice Miller LLP (retired)
Rich Pentz - Managing Director, Institutional Sales and Relationship Management, Principal Global Investors
Lisa Sarbach - Philanthropist (retired)
Neil R. Sharma, MD – President, Parkview Cancer Center
Scott Thomas - Vice President, Customer Care, Genesys
