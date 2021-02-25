ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announced that registration is now available for its 2021 Lifestyle Medicine Annual Conference, to be held November 7 to 10, 2021, in the DFW Metroplex at the Gaylord Texan Resort, Grapevine, TX.
Registration for the event, with the theme "Patient Centered, Value Based, Outcome Driven," has opened and further details will be added as they are finalized.
The agenda will bring tangible, reimbursable and evidence-based ways to integrate lifestyle medicine into the primary treatment of chronic disease.
Serving as the annual conference of the nation's fastest growing medical professional association, LM2021 attendees will include physicians, allied health professionals, medical residents, health care executives, researchers and leaders in the field of lifestyle medicine, as well as supporting organizations, political and civic leaders and members of the press.
The conference will feature an impressive line-up of keynote speakers, an exhibitor pavilion, the Lifestyle Medicine Celebration reception and awards ceremony, and networking opportunities with like-minded medical professionals and industry leaders.
Attendees may receive credit for the lifestyle medicine-related content/sessions. The conference has been approved for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™️. A wide array of both pre- and post-conference workshops will to be offered as part of the registration process.
A highlight of this year's conference will be a panel of four former U.S. Surgeons General— Drs. Richard Carmona, David Satcher, Joycelyn Elders and Antonia Novello--in a town hall on lifestyle medicine's role in health equity: addressing lifestyle-related chronic disease health disparities. This distinguished panel will provide their unique perspective, including their call to action for lifestyle medicine providers.
"Our conference is known for its scientific rigor and exceptional educational and networking experience," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "Our content this year will explore how Lifestyle Medicine is a patient-empowering, values-based and outcomes-driven specialty. By treating the root cause of chronic disease, lifestyle medicine-trained and certified health teams set a solid foundation for restoring health, as opposed to simply managing symptoms. "
"The unexpected devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of all health care, along with the need to accelerate the implementation of healthy lifestyle choices for all," said 2021 Conference Chair Meagan L. Grega, MD, FACLM, DipABLM. "Many of the chronic diseases that increase risk of severe COVID-19 infection, including coronary artery disease, hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and obesity, are not only preventable but also reversible with intensive lifestyle modification. Unfortunately, the CDC has reported that over 47% of American adults have an underlying comorbidity that puts them at increased risk. Join us to leverage this crisis as a springboard for integrating lifestyle medicine approaches throughout the health care system."
General registration (not including workshops) will be: $649 for ACLM members and $749 for nonmembers until April 18. From April 19 to August 15, the price will be $749 for members and $849 for nonmembers. From August 16 to November 2, pricing increases to $949 for members and $1,49 for nonmembers. Pre- and post-conference workshop pricing for three-hour workshops is $120 for members and $140 for non-members.
General event registration will close on November 2, 2021, or when maximum capacity for main ballroom is reached. Pre- and post-conference workshop registration will close on October 15, 2021, or when capacity is reached for each workshop.
Student pricing will be $449 for members and $549 for nonmembers, with an abundance of student and trainee scholarship opportunities available.
The American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM) certification exam, traditionally offered at the end of the annual conference, will be offered on a day of the participant's choice between November 27th and December 11th, 2021, at Prometric testing centers across the U.S. Attendance at the 2021 conference will fulfill the "live" CME prerequisite for the 2021 ABLM exam.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society of more than 5,500 dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever increasing quantities of pills and procedures. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the root cause of disease. Learn more at http://www.LifestyleMedicine.org.
