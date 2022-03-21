WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) today announced that Robert (Bob) W. Goldman will serve as the College's new President. Goldman, a partner with Goldman, Felcoski & Stone, P.A. in Naples, Florida, succeeds ACTEC President 2021-2022, Ann B. Burns from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Goldman, who has served in various roles at the College for 30 years, was officially presented at ACTEC's "passing of the gavel" ceremony on Friday, March 11, 2022, during its 2022 Annual Business Meeting in San Diego, California. As an officer of the College since 2018, he previously served on the Board of Regents and as Chair of the Amicus Review Committee, Arbitration Task Force, Fiduciary Litigation Committee, Membership Selection Committee, and Sponsorship Committee. Additionally, Goldman was an active member of the College's Audit Committee, Family Law Task Force, Financial Management Committee, Foundation Financial Management Committee, Joint ACTEC/NCPJ Task Force, Long Range Planning Committee, Task Force on National Office Selection, Program Committee, and the State Chairs/Elect Committee.
"I am privileged to lead ACTEC over the next year," said Goldman. "As President, I look forward to continuing to foster the College's devotion to a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion and elevating the practice of trust and estate law."
Goldman is also active in the Florida State Bar. He is co-chair of the Amicus Committee and on the Executive Council of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section of The Florida Bar. He is past chair of the Section, current member of the Section's Probate Law and Probate Litigation Committees, as well as past member of the Section's Legislation Committee. He has chaired the Probate Rules Committee and the Guardianship Law Committee and is a past member of the Probate Law Professionalism Committee and the Appellate Rules Committee of The Florida Bar. Goldman was named as one of the top 100 attorneys in Florida by Florida Super Lawyers and he is listed in Best Lawyers in America and in Florida Trend's Florida Legal Elite.
His charitable service includes past service as a trustee on the Board of Trustees of The Eden Family of Services, Princeton, New Jersey (which provides lifespan service to persons with autism) and serves as a Trustee of The Trust for the Advancement of Responsible Artists. Goldman is a frequent lecturer for ACTEC and the Florida Bar on probate and trust topics.
During the Annual Meeting, ACTEC's Board of Regents elected the following 2022-2023 officers, each of whom serve with Goldman on the Executive Committee and the Board of Regents:
- President-Elect: Kurt A. Sommer (Santa Fe, New Mexico)
- Vice President: Susan D. Snyder (Chicago, Illinois)
- Treasurer: Peter S. Gordon (Wilmington, Delaware)
- Secretary: Margaret G. Lodise (Los Angeles, California)
About The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national, nonprofit association of approximately 2,400 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration and related practice areas. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust and tax laws and procedures and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments with regard to legislation and regulations but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.
