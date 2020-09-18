american_elements___Logo.jpg

 By American Elements

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements CEO Michael Silver will deliver a live virtual speech at the 2020 Ceramics Expo Connect Conference on Monday September 21, at 10:30 am EST. The virtual event is free to register for all.

In the speech, Mr. Silver will discuss the economic and geopolitical impact of current America-China relations, in addition to emerging ceramic materials for disruptive green technology applications.

To view Mr. Silver's speech, registration for free at the Ceramics Expo Connect website at http://www.ceramicsexpousa.com.  For more information about American Elements and its product catalog of advanced materials, visit https://www.americanelements.com.

 

