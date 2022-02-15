LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Homecare Health Services (AHHS), a Los-Angeles based home healthcare agency, announced today that Marilyn "Rena" Taylor-Duncan was selected to be its' new Director of Patient Care Services (DPCS). Taylor-Duncan was most recently the DPCS at Saint Joseph Health System Home Health Agency.
With over 20 years' experience within healthcare services, home health, health insurance, regulatory compliance and quality sectors, Taylor-Duncan excels at management skills with the ability to lead and motivate people while delivering results for the companies she has worked for.
"As the new DPCS at American Homecare, my mission will be to support our staff and to provide the best possible care to improve our patients' experience and quality of life," says Taylor-Duncan.
She continues, "AHHS recently achieved a 4-star CMS rating. This is a clear indication to the community that we provide a high level of care and patient satisfaction. I will work hard to promote our care and continue building confidence in our service."
At AHHS, Taylor-Duncan will oversee patient admissions, patient and family interactions, leading, directing and supervising staff, ensuring compliance and quality care, and establishing and maintaining community relations and outreach.
About American Homecare Health Services:
AHHS was established in 2000 with one goal in mind: to serve the community by providing quality healthcare for those in need. AHHS is accredited by the Joint Commission, Medicare/Medical certified, a preferred provider to Blue Cross and Blue Shield, contracted by Kaiser and a provider of services for IPA's such as Lakeside/Regal Medical Group and Facey Medical Group. AHHS provides Skilled Nursing Care, Home Health Aides, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy, Medical Social Services, Dieticians, Home Intravenous (IV) Services and Hospice Care Services. For more information call: 818-566-1020.
