 By American Homes 4 Rent

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Live conference call


Toll free number:

(877) 451-6152 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(201) 389-0879 (for international callers)

Passcode:

Not required

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors"



Conference call replay


Toll free number:

(844) 512-2921 (for domestic callers)

Direct dial number:

(412) 317-6671 (for international callers)

Passcode:

13701430#

Webcast link:

www.americanhomes4rent.com under "For Investors"

Date accessible through:

May 22, 2020

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2019, we owned 52,552 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contact:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: investors@ah4r.com 

