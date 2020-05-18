AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, has named Megan Grabos to its new senior vice president of communications position. In this role, she will oversee corporate and executive communications, media relations, employee communications, crisis and issues management, financial communications and public affairs.
"We are pleased Megan has joined AH4R and will lead our efforts in telling our unique corporate growth story to our stakeholder groups," said David Singelyn, American Homes 4 Rent's chief executive officer. "She brings a wealth of experience from prominent B2B and B2C companies, and has a clear vision for how we can expand our activities to communicate more effectively as an industry leader."
Ms. Grabos joins American Homes 4 Rent from Delta Dental of California, where she was vice president of communications. Prior to Delta Dental, she was head of communications for Cars.com and prepared the company for its public offering. She has also held in-house communications roles at a variety of companies, including RSM US, Aon and Northern Trust. Earlier, Ms. Grabos served in account leadership positions at several well-known global public relations firms.
She received her bachelor's degree in history from Loyola University Chicago and a master's degree in journalism and public affairs from American University in Washington, D.C.
