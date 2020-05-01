HONDALOGO_Logo.jpg

"There will be challenging days ahead as this very serious public health crisis continues, but with consumer traffic beginning to increase online and at Honda and Acura dealerships, we are approaching the coming weeks with guarded optimism," said Steven Center, vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We value the actions of our Honda associates and dealers as we work to align our business with changing market conditions, and we are now turning our attention to creating momentum for a broader recovery."

Honda Acura

BRAND REPORTS

Sales

COVID-19 Response Initiatives

Sales of Honda and Acura vehicles showed signs of improvement in the final weeks of April, with customer traffic increasing online and in dealer showrooms as state and local authorities eased restrictions on sales activities.

Honda has initiated a significant and comprehensive new effort to harness the spirit of community in responding to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific initiatives include:



Honda and Acura dealers continue to focus on taking care of existing customers through vehicle service, maintenance and repair, while preserving the health and safety of their customers and employees.

Honda has teamed up with Dynaflo, Inc. to produce diaphragm compressors, a key component of portable ventilators that are used in hospitals and by first responders to help COVID-19 patients. The companies aim to produce 10,000 compressors per month once production reaches capacity.





A number of Honda and Acura dealers remained closed for much of April in compliance with mandates imposed on businesses by state and local authorities.

Honda associates have been using 3D printers to produce face shields at various company operations, with Honda engineers now working on a method to mass-produce face shield frames in Honda facilities.





Last month, Honda and Acura opened enrollment in new online retailing programs, Shop Simple with Honda and Acura Precision Purchase, and received a tremendous response from Honda and Acura dealers looking for an online retailing solution to meet the needs of our customers.

As the COVID-19 pandemic can add financial stress to the lives of our customers, Honda and Acura have offered to help customers who have financed their vehicle through Honda Financial Services or Acura Financial Services with payment extensions and deferrals, as well as available late fee waivers.





Honda is providing an industry-first special offer for first responders and medical professionals, out of respect for their contribution to communities across the country.

Honda has pledged $1.0 million to address food insecurity in communities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, providing the most vulnerable with access to food.







Additional projects and contributions are in the works, check Hondanews.com for updates.





American Honda Vehicle Sales for April 2020




Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date




April
2020

April
2019

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

April
2020

April
2019

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change



American Honda Total

57,751

125,775

-55.8%

-54.1%

356,536

495,562

-28.8%

-28.1%



Total Car Sales

25,610

57,452

-57.1%

-55.4%

157,455

226,535

-31.2%

-30.5%



Total Truck Sales

32,141

68,323

-54.8%

-53.0%

199,081

269,027

-26.7%

-26.0%



Honda

Total Car Sales

24,049

54,030

-57.2%

-55.5%

147,456

212,483

-31.3%

-30.6%



Honda

Total Truck Sales

28,656

60,058

-54.1%

-52.3%

175,502

235,007

-26.1%

-25.3%



Acura

Total Car Sales

1,561

3,422

-56.1%

-54.4%

9,999

14,052

-29.5%

-28.8%



Acura

Total Truck Sales

3,485

8,265

-59.5%

-57.8%

23,579

34,020

-31.4%

-30.7%



* Total Domestic Car Sales

22,290

46,949

-54.3%

-52.5%

138,123

183,071

-25.3%

-24.6%




Honda Division

20,755

43,678

-54.3%

-52.5%

128,329

169,551

-25.1%

-24.3%




Acura Division

1,535

3,271

-54.9%

-53.1%

9,794

13,520

-28.3%

-27.6%



* Total Domestic Truck Sales

32,104

65,704

-53.0%

-51.1%

198,542

257,096

-23.5%

-22.8%




Honda Division

28,619

57,439

-52.1%

-50.2%

174,963

223,076

-22.3%

-21.6%





Acura Division

3,485

8,265

-59.5%

-57.8%

23,579

34,020

-31.4%

-30.7%



  Total Import Car Sales

3,320

10,503

-69.6%

-68.4%

19,332

43,464

-56.0%

-55.5%





Honda Division

3,294

10,352

-69.4%

-68.2%

19,127

42,932

-55.9%

-55.4%





Acura Division

26

151

-83.4%

-82.8%

205

532

-61.8%

-61.5%



  Total Import Truck Sales

37

2,619

-98.6%

-98.6%

539

11,931

-95.5%

-95.5%





Honda Division

37

2,619

-98.6%

-98.6%

539

11,931

-95.5%

-95.5%





Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%


   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION


Honda Division Total

52,705

114,088

-55.6%

-53.8%

322,958

447,490

-28.5%

-27.8%





ACCORD

8,851

19,239

-55.8%

-54.0%

55,976

83,650

-33.7%

-33.1%





CIVIC

13,410

28,436

-54.7%

-52.8%

77,354

106,621

-28.2%

-27.4%





CLARITY

90

1,079

-92.0%

-91.7%

1,345

5,047

-73.6%

-73.4%





CR-Z

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%

1

2

-50.5%

-50.0%





FIT

1,187

3,247

-64.8%

-63.4%

8,366

9,635

-14.0%

-13.2%





INSIGHT

511

2,028

-75.8%

-74.8%

4,414

7,528

-41.9%

-41.4%


















CR-V

12,201

28,344

-58.6%

-57.0%

83,387

115,624

-28.6%

-27.9%





HR-V

2,906

7,272

-61.6%

-60.0%

22,320

28,921

-23.6%

-22.8%





ODYSSEY

3,933

7,482

-49.5%

-47.4%

20,323

28,779

-30.1%

-29.4%





PASSPORT

1,594

2,907

-47.3%

-45.2%

9,427

7,721

20.9%

22.1%





PILOT

6,562

11,399

-44.6%

-42.4%

30,460

44,356

-32.0%

-31.3%





RIDGELINE

1,460

2,654

-47.1%

-45.0%

9,585

9,606

-1.2%

-0.2%
















Acura Division Total

5,046

11,687

-58.5%

-56.8%

33,578

48,072

-30.8%

-30.2%





ILX

506

1,152

-57.8%

-56.1%

3,247

4,293

-25.1%

-24.4%





NSX

5

23

-79.1%

-78.3%

39

102

-62.1%

-61.8%





RLX / RL

26

151

-83.4%

-82.8%

205

532

-61.8%

-61.5%





TLX

1,024

2,096

-53.0%

-51.1%

6,508

9,125

-29.4%

-28.7%


















MDX

1,725

3,339

-50.3%

-48.3%

10,666

14,122

-25.2%

-24.5%





RDX

1,760

4,926

-65.6%

-64.3%

12,913

19,898

-35.7%

-35.1%
















Selling Days

26

25



102

101





**** Electrified Vehicles

2,019

5,355

-63.7%

-62.3%

12,598

20,375

-38.8%

-38.2%







*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts


**   Daily Selling Rate


**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

 

