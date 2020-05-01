TORRANCE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
American Honda
Honda
Acura
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
57,751
25,610
32,141
52,705
24,049
28,656
5,046
1,561
3,485
-54.1%
-55.4%
-53.0%
-53.8%
-55.5%
-52.3%
-56.8%
-54.4%
-57.8%
"There will be challenging days ahead as this very serious public health crisis continues, but with consumer traffic beginning to increase online and at Honda and Acura dealerships, we are approaching the coming weeks with guarded optimism," said Steven Center, vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We value the actions of our Honda associates and dealers as we work to align our business with changing market conditions, and we are now turning our attention to creating momentum for a broader recovery."
Honda Acura
BRAND REPORTS
Sales
COVID-19 Response Initiatives
Sales of Honda and Acura vehicles showed signs of improvement in the final weeks of April, with customer traffic increasing online and in dealer showrooms as state and local authorities eased restrictions on sales activities.
Honda has initiated a significant and comprehensive new effort to harness the spirit of community in responding to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific initiatives include:
•
Honda and Acura dealers continue to focus on taking care of existing customers through vehicle service, maintenance and repair, while preserving the health and safety of their customers and employees.
•
Honda has teamed up with Dynaflo, Inc. to produce diaphragm compressors, a key component of portable ventilators that are used in hospitals and by first responders to help COVID-19 patients. The companies aim to produce 10,000 compressors per month once production reaches capacity.
•
A number of Honda and Acura dealers remained closed for much of April in compliance with mandates imposed on businesses by state and local authorities.
•
Honda associates have been using 3D printers to produce face shields at various company operations, with Honda engineers now working on a method to mass-produce face shield frames in Honda facilities.
•
Last month, Honda and Acura opened enrollment in new online retailing programs, Shop Simple with Honda and Acura Precision Purchase, and received a tremendous response from Honda and Acura dealers looking for an online retailing solution to meet the needs of our customers.
•
As the COVID-19 pandemic can add financial stress to the lives of our customers, Honda and Acura have offered to help customers who have financed their vehicle through Honda Financial Services or Acura Financial Services with payment extensions and deferrals, as well as available late fee waivers.
•
Honda is providing an industry-first special offer for first responders and medical professionals, out of respect for their contribution to communities across the country.
•
Honda has pledged $1.0 million to address food insecurity in communities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, providing the most vulnerable with access to food.
•
Additional projects and contributions are in the works, check Hondanews.com for updates.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for April 2020
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
April
April
DSR** %
MoM %
April
April
DSR** %
YoY %
American Honda Total
57,751
125,775
-55.8%
-54.1%
356,536
495,562
-28.8%
-28.1%
Total Car Sales
25,610
57,452
-57.1%
-55.4%
157,455
226,535
-31.2%
-30.5%
Total Truck Sales
32,141
68,323
-54.8%
-53.0%
199,081
269,027
-26.7%
-26.0%
Honda
Total Car Sales
24,049
54,030
-57.2%
-55.5%
147,456
212,483
-31.3%
-30.6%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
28,656
60,058
-54.1%
-52.3%
175,502
235,007
-26.1%
-25.3%
Acura
Total Car Sales
1,561
3,422
-56.1%
-54.4%
9,999
14,052
-29.5%
-28.8%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
3,485
8,265
-59.5%
-57.8%
23,579
34,020
-31.4%
-30.7%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
22,290
46,949
-54.3%
-52.5%
138,123
183,071
-25.3%
-24.6%
Honda Division
20,755
43,678
-54.3%
-52.5%
128,329
169,551
-25.1%
-24.3%
Acura Division
1,535
3,271
-54.9%
-53.1%
9,794
13,520
-28.3%
-27.6%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
32,104
65,704
-53.0%
-51.1%
198,542
257,096
-23.5%
-22.8%
Honda Division
28,619
57,439
-52.1%
-50.2%
174,963
223,076
-22.3%
-21.6%
Acura Division
3,485
8,265
-59.5%
-57.8%
23,579
34,020
-31.4%
-30.7%
Total Import Car Sales
3,320
10,503
-69.6%
-68.4%
19,332
43,464
-56.0%
-55.5%
Honda Division
3,294
10,352
-69.4%
-68.2%
19,127
42,932
-55.9%
-55.4%
Acura Division
26
151
-83.4%
-82.8%
205
532
-61.8%
-61.5%
Total Import Truck Sales
37
2,619
-98.6%
-98.6%
539
11,931
-95.5%
-95.5%
Honda Division
37
2,619
-98.6%
-98.6%
539
11,931
-95.5%
-95.5%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Honda Division Total
52,705
114,088
-55.6%
-53.8%
322,958
447,490
-28.5%
-27.8%
ACCORD
8,851
19,239
-55.8%
-54.0%
55,976
83,650
-33.7%
-33.1%
CIVIC
13,410
28,436
-54.7%
-52.8%
77,354
106,621
-28.2%
-27.4%
CLARITY
90
1,079
-92.0%
-91.7%
1,345
5,047
-73.6%
-73.4%
CR-Z
0
1
-100.0%
-100.0%
1
2
-50.5%
-50.0%
FIT
1,187
3,247
-64.8%
-63.4%
8,366
9,635
-14.0%
-13.2%
INSIGHT
511
2,028
-75.8%
-74.8%
4,414
7,528
-41.9%
-41.4%
CR-V
12,201
28,344
-58.6%
-57.0%
83,387
115,624
-28.6%
-27.9%
HR-V
2,906
7,272
-61.6%
-60.0%
22,320
28,921
-23.6%
-22.8%
ODYSSEY
3,933
7,482
-49.5%
-47.4%
20,323
28,779
-30.1%
-29.4%
PASSPORT
1,594
2,907
-47.3%
-45.2%
9,427
7,721
20.9%
22.1%
PILOT
6,562
11,399
-44.6%
-42.4%
30,460
44,356
-32.0%
-31.3%
RIDGELINE
1,460
2,654
-47.1%
-45.0%
9,585
9,606
-1.2%
-0.2%
Acura Division Total
5,046
11,687
-58.5%
-56.8%
33,578
48,072
-30.8%
-30.2%
ILX
506
1,152
-57.8%
-56.1%
3,247
4,293
-25.1%
-24.4%
NSX
5
23
-79.1%
-78.3%
39
102
-62.1%
-61.8%
RLX / RL
26
151
-83.4%
-82.8%
205
532
-61.8%
-61.5%
TLX
1,024
2,096
-53.0%
-51.1%
6,508
9,125
-29.4%
-28.7%
MDX
1,725
3,339
-50.3%
-48.3%
10,666
14,122
-25.2%
-24.5%
RDX
1,760
4,926
-65.6%
-64.3%
12,913
19,898
-35.7%
-35.1%
Selling Days
26
25
102
101
**** Electrified Vehicles
2,019
5,355
-63.7%
-62.3%
12,598
20,375
-38.8%
-38.2%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.