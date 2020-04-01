TORRANCE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
American Honda
Honda
Acura
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Q1
298,785
131,845
166,940
270,253
123,407
146,846
28,532
8,438
20,094
-19.2%
-22%
-16.8%
-18.9%
-22.1%
-16.1%
-21.6%
-20.6%
-22%
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
March
77,153
37,175
39,978
70,116
34,953
35,163
7,037
2,222
4,815
-48%
-47.2%
-48.8%
-47.7%
-46.9%
-48.5%
-51.2%
-51.6%
-51%
"As a society, we're all in this together. After a strong start to the year, industry sales are going to suffer in the short term, and we have suspended auto production as part of our effort to carefully manage our business in the face of the steep decline in demand," said Steven Center, vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda. "At Honda, we are focused more than ever on supporting our customers, our dealers, our associates, and the communities where we live and work in the presence of this unprecedented threat to our health and the economy. Our country is going to come back strong and we are going to come back strong, and we know there are better times ahead."
With sales up 0.2% after the first two months of 2020, and both brands off to a strong start in the first 10 days of March, the COVID-19 crisis quickly took its toll on March and 1st quarter sales results.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for March 2020
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
March
March
DSR** %
MoM %
March
March
DSR** %
YoY %
American Honda Total
77,153
148,509
-43.9%
-48.0%
298,785
369,787
-19.2%
-19.2%
Total Car Sales
37,175
70,420
-43.0%
-47.2%
131,845
169,083
-22.0%
-22.0%
Total Truck Sales
39,978
78,089
-44.7%
-48.8%
166,940
200,704
-16.8%
-16.8%
Honda
Total Car Sales
34,953
65,829
-42.7%
-46.9%
123,407
158,453
-22.1%
-22.1%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
35,163
68,272
-44.4%
-48.5%
146,846
174,949
-16.1%
-16.1%
Acura
Total Car Sales
2,222
4,591
-47.7%
-51.6%
8,438
10,630
-20.6%
-20.6%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
4,815
9,817
-47.0%
-51.0%
20,094
25,755
-22.0%
-22.0%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
32,996
57,408
-37.9%
-42.5%
115,833
136,122
-14.9%
-14.9%
Honda Division
30,805
52,952
-37.2%
-41.8%
107,574
125,873
-14.5%
-14.5%
Acura Division
2,191
4,456
-46.9%
-50.8%
8,259
10,249
-19.4%
-19.4%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
39,908
74,131
-41.9%
-46.2%
166,438
191,392
-13.0%
-13.0%
Honda Division
35,093
64,314
-41.1%
-45.4%
146,344
165,637
-11.6%
-11.6%
Acura Division
4,815
9,817
-47.0%
-51.0%
20,094
25,755
-22.0%
-22.0%
Total Import Car Sales
4,179
13,012
-65.3%
-67.9%
16,012
32,961
-51.4%
-51.4%
Honda Division
4,148
12,877
-65.2%
-67.8%
15,833
32,580
-51.4%
-51.4%
Acura Division
31
135
-75.2%
-77.0%
179
381
-53.0%
-53.0%
Total Import Truck Sales
70
3,958
-98.1%
-98.2%
502
9,312
-94.6%
-94.6%
Honda Division
70
3,958
-98.1%
-98.2%
502
9,312
-94.6%
-94.6%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Honda Division Total
70,116
134,101
-43.5%
-47.7%
270,253
333,402
-18.9%
-18.9%
ACCORD
13,810
25,371
-41.2%
-45.6%
47,125
64,411
-26.8%
-26.8%
CIVIC
18,273
33,653
-41.4%
-45.7%
63,944
78,185
-18.2%
-18.2%
CLARITY
221
1,416
-83.1%
-84.4%
1,255
3,968
-68.4%
-68.4%
CR-Z
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
1
1
0.0%
0.0%
FIT
1,792
3,238
-40.2%
-44.7%
7,179
6,388
12.4%
12.4%
INSIGHT
857
2,151
-57.0%
-60.2%
3,903
5,500
-29.0%
-29.0%
CR-V
16,891
31,824
-42.7%
-46.9%
71,186
87,280
-18.4%
-18.4%
HR-V
3,843
8,582
-51.6%
-55.2%
19,414
21,649
-10.3%
-10.3%
ODYSSEY
4,274
8,811
-47.6%
-51.5%
16,390
21,297
-23.0%
-23.0%
PASSPORT
1,878
2,840
-28.6%
-33.9%
7,833
4,814
62.7%
62.7%
PILOT
6,445
13,411
-48.1%
-51.9%
23,898
32,957
-27.5%
-27.5%
RIDGELINE
1,832
2,804
-29.4%
-34.7%
8,125
6,952
16.9%
16.9%
Acura Division Total
7,037
14,408
-47.3%
-51.2%
28,532
36,385
-21.6%
-21.6%
ILX
723
1,289
-39.4%
-43.9%
2,741
3,141
-12.7%
-12.7%
NSX
16
26
-33.5%
-38.5%
34
79
-57.0%
-57.0%
RLX / RL
31
135
-75.2%
-77.0%
179
381
-53.0%
-53.0%
TLX
1,452
3,141
-50.1%
-53.8%
5,484
7,029
-22.0%
-22.0%
MDX
2,137
3,982
-42.0%
-46.3%
8,941
10,783
-17.1%
-17.1%
RDX
2,678
5,835
-50.4%
-54.1%
11,153
14,972
-25.5%
-25.5%
Selling Days
25
27
76
76
**** Electrified Vehicles
3,191
5,874
-41.3%
-45.7%
10,579
15,020
-29.6%
-29.6%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.