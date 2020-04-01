HONDALOGO_Logo.jpg

Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.)

 By American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

TORRANCE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --


American Honda

Honda

Acura


Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Q1

298,785

131,845

166,940

270,253

123,407

146,846

28,532

8,438

20,094


-19.2%

-22%

-16.8%

-18.9%

-22.1%

-16.1%

-21.6%

-20.6%

-22%


Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

March

77,153

37,175

39,978

70,116

34,953

35,163

7,037

2,222

4,815


-48%

-47.2%

-48.8%

-47.7%

-46.9%

-48.5%

-51.2%

-51.6%

-51%

"As a society, we're all in this together. After a strong start to the year, industry sales are going to suffer in the short term, and we have suspended auto production as part of our effort to carefully manage our business in the face of the steep decline in demand," said Steven Center, vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda. "At Honda, we are focused more than ever on supporting our customers, our dealers, our associates, and the communities where we live and work in the presence of this unprecedented threat to our health and the economy. Our country is going to come back strong and we are going to come back strong, and we know there are better times ahead."

Honda Acura

BRAND REPORTS

Sales

COVID-19 Initiatives & Customer Support

With sales up 0.2% after the first two months of 2020, and both brands off to a strong start in the first 10 days of March, the COVID-19 crisis quickly took its toll on March and 1st quarter sales results.

  • Considering the severe market impact, most Honda and Acura products continued to perform well in March.
  • However, combined with declining demand from cautious consumers, hundreds of Honda and Acura dealers were closed in the 2nd half of March in compliance with mandates imposed on businesses by state and local governments.
  • Honda and Acura dealers that were able to remain open did so, focusing their efforts on taking care of existing customers through vehicle service, maintenance, and repair, while preserving the health and safety of their employees.

 

  • Honda is initiating a comprehensive new effort to harness the spirit of community in responding to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • This includes a $1 million pledge to address the immediate needs of communities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico in providing the most vulnerable with access to food.
  • Other initiatives include the donation of Personal Protective Equipment and use of 3D printers in Honda operations to produce protective face shields for healthcare providers and other actions to help people combat the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, click here.
  • As the COVID-19 pandemic can add financial stress to the lives of our customers, Honda and Acura have offered to help customers who have financed their vehicle through Honda Financial Services or Acura Financial Services with payment extensions and deferrals, as well as available late fee waivers.
  • Honda is also providing an industry-first special offer for first responders and medical professionals, out of respect for their contribution to our communities across the country

 

 


American Honda Vehicle Sales for March 2020




Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date




March
2020

March
2019

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

March
2020

March
2019

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change



American Honda Total

77,153

148,509

-43.9%

-48.0%

298,785

369,787

-19.2%

-19.2%



Total Car Sales

37,175

70,420

-43.0%

-47.2%

131,845

169,083

-22.0%

-22.0%



Total Truck Sales

39,978

78,089

-44.7%

-48.8%

166,940

200,704

-16.8%

-16.8%



Honda

Total Car Sales

34,953

65,829

-42.7%

-46.9%

123,407

158,453

-22.1%

-22.1%



Honda

Total Truck Sales

35,163

68,272

-44.4%

-48.5%

146,846

174,949

-16.1%

-16.1%



Acura

Total Car Sales

2,222

4,591

-47.7%

-51.6%

8,438

10,630

-20.6%

-20.6%



Acura

Total Truck Sales

4,815

9,817

-47.0%

-51.0%

20,094

25,755

-22.0%

-22.0%



* Total Domestic Car Sales

32,996

57,408

-37.9%

-42.5%

115,833

136,122

-14.9%

-14.9%




Honda Division

30,805

52,952

-37.2%

-41.8%

107,574

125,873

-14.5%

-14.5%




Acura Division

2,191

4,456

-46.9%

-50.8%

8,259

10,249

-19.4%

-19.4%



* Total Domestic Truck Sales

39,908

74,131

-41.9%

-46.2%

166,438

191,392

-13.0%

-13.0%




Honda Division

35,093

64,314

-41.1%

-45.4%

146,344

165,637

-11.6%

-11.6%




Acura Division

4,815

9,817

-47.0%

-51.0%

20,094

25,755

-22.0%

-22.0%



  Total Import Car Sales

4,179

13,012

-65.3%

-67.9%

16,012

32,961

-51.4%

-51.4%




Honda Division

4,148

12,877

-65.2%

-67.8%

15,833

32,580

-51.4%

-51.4%




Acura Division

31

135

-75.2%

-77.0%

179

381

-53.0%

-53.0%



  Total Import Truck Sales

70

3,958

-98.1%

-98.2%

502

9,312

-94.6%

-94.6%




Honda Division

70

3,958

-98.1%

-98.2%

502

9,312

-94.6%

-94.6%




Acura Division


0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%


   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION


Honda Division Total

70,116

134,101

-43.5%

-47.7%

270,253

333,402

-18.9%

-18.9%




ACCORD

13,810

25,371

-41.2%

-45.6%

47,125

64,411

-26.8%

-26.8%




CIVIC

18,273

33,653

-41.4%

-45.7%

63,944

78,185

-18.2%

-18.2%




CLARITY

221

1,416

-83.1%

-84.4%

1,255

3,968

-68.4%

-68.4%




CR-Z

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

1

1

0.0%

0.0%




FIT

1,792

3,238

-40.2%

-44.7%

7,179

6,388

12.4%

12.4%




INSIGHT

857

2,151

-57.0%

-60.2%

3,903

5,500

-29.0%

-29.0%
















CR-V

16,891

31,824

-42.7%

-46.9%

71,186

87,280

-18.4%

-18.4%




HR-V

3,843

8,582

-51.6%

-55.2%

19,414

21,649

-10.3%

-10.3%




ODYSSEY

4,274

8,811

-47.6%

-51.5%

16,390

21,297

-23.0%

-23.0%




PASSPORT

1,878

2,840

-28.6%

-33.9%

7,833

4,814

62.7%

62.7%




PILOT

6,445

13,411

-48.1%

-51.9%

23,898

32,957

-27.5%

-27.5%




RIDGELINE

1,832

2,804

-29.4%

-34.7%

8,125

6,952

16.9%

16.9%















Acura Division Total

7,037

14,408

-47.3%

-51.2%

28,532

36,385

-21.6%

-21.6%




ILX

723

1,289

-39.4%

-43.9%

2,741

3,141

-12.7%

-12.7%




NSX

16

26

-33.5%

-38.5%

34

79

-57.0%

-57.0%




RLX / RL

31

135

-75.2%

-77.0%

179

381

-53.0%

-53.0%




TLX

1,452

3,141

-50.1%

-53.8%

5,484

7,029

-22.0%

-22.0%
















MDX

2,137

3,982

-42.0%

-46.3%

8,941

10,783

-17.1%

-17.1%




RDX

2,678

5,835

-50.4%

-54.1%

11,153

14,972

-25.5%

-25.5%



Selling Days

25

27



76

76





**** Electrified Vehicles

3,191

5,874

-41.3%

-45.7%

10,579

15,020

-29.6%

-29.6%






*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts



**   Daily Selling Rate



**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.


 

