"We've returned to business with April to June sales stronger than we could have expected, with the pace of recovery accelerating in the second half of the quarter," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.  "We're running a bit lean on inventory, but our dealers have been remarkably nimble in adapting to one of the greatest challenges our industry has ever seen and our production team is working extra days this week to supply our customers.  Now, we anxiously anticipate the arrival of the all-new Acura TLX to bring some real excitement to Acura showrooms."

American Honda COVID-19 Support: The Honda and Acura brands are offering select and eligible first responders and healthcare professionals a $1,000 discount on new vehicles financed or leased through Honda Financial Services or Acura Financial Services through July 6.

HONDA


BRAND REPORT


Sales Highlights


Notes


June sales continued the recovery that started in May, though supply issues limited sales potential on several fronts.  Still, truck sales came within 8.5% of June 2019.

  • Pilot sales topped June 2019, rising 4.7% on sales of 12,128 units.
  • CR-V posted a solid performance with sales of 26,488 vehicles.
  • Civic continues to lead the industry in passenger car retail sales in 2020, strengthened by sales of 23,260 units in June.

Honda ranks #1 in America with the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any full-line automaker.

 




ACURA

BRAND REPORT


Sales Highlights


Notes


Acura sales returned to a normal pace in June, virtually equaling the previous June sales with trucks leading the way.

  • Acura truck sales climbed a total of 4.8% in June.
  • RDX had its strongest sales month since December, gaining 11.1% over June 2019 on sales of 5,410 units.
  • MDX deliveries reached 3,977 for the month, also its best sales result since December

The all-new 2021 Acura TLX arrives early this fall as the brand's quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in the brand's 35-year history. The new model debuted digitally on May 28th and was received enthusiastically by dealers and prospective customers.






 


American Honda Vehicle Sales for June 2020




Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date




June 2020

June 2019

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

June 2020

June 2019

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change



American Honda Total

114,774

135,901

-12.2%

-15.5%

592,287

776,995

-23.8%

-23.8%



Total Car Sales

45,886

61,899

-22.9%

-25.9%

254,510

356,310

-28.6%

-28.6%



Total Truck Sales

68,888

74,002

-3.2%

-6.9%

337,777

420,685

-19.7%

-19.7%



Honda

Total Car Sales

43,202

58,706

-23.5%

-26.4%

239,244

335,358

-28.7%

-28.7%



Honda

Total Truck Sales

59,501

65,047

-4.9%

-8.5%

297,053

367,870

-19.3%

-19.3%



Acura

Total Car Sales

2,684

3,193

-12.6%

-15.9%

15,266

20,952

-27.1%

-27.1%



Acura

Total Truck Sales

9,387

8,955

9.0%

4.8%

40,724

52,815

-22.9%

-22.9%



* Total Domestic Car Sales

39,850

53,061

-21.9%

-24.9%

221,429

293,354

-24.5%

-24.5%





Honda Division

37,292

49,918

-22.3%

-25.3%

206,565

273,075

-24.4%

-24.4%





Acura Division

2,558

3,143

-15.4%

-18.6%

14,864

20,279

-26.7%

-26.7%



* Total Domestic Truck Sales

68,861

72,419

-1.1%

-4.9%

337,162

405,307

-16.8%

-16.8%





Honda Division

59,474

63,464

-2.5%

-6.3%

296,438

352,492

-15.9%

-15.9%





Acura Division

9,387

8,955

9.0%

4.8%

40,724

52,815

-22.9%

-22.9%



  Total Import Car Sales

6,036

8,838

-29.0%

-31.7%

33,081

62,956

-47.5%

-47.5%





Honda Division

5,910

8,788

-30.1%

-32.7%

32,679

62,283

-47.5%

-47.5%





Acura Division

126

50

162.1%

152.0%

402

673

-40.3%

-40.3%



  Total Import Truck Sales

27

1,583

-98.2%

-98.3%

615

15,378

-96.0%

-96.0%





Honda Division

27

1,583

-98.2%

-98.3%

615

15,378

-96.0%

-96.0%





Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%


   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION


Honda Division Total

102,703

123,753

-13.7%

-17.0%

536,297

703,228

-23.7%

-23.7%





ACCORD

15,409

21,893

-26.8%

-29.6%

88,754

129,435

-31.4%

-31.4%





CIVIC

23,260

29,751

-18.7%

-21.8%

127,858

169,172

-24.4%

-24.4%





CLARITY

187

1,092

-82.2%

-82.9%

1,780

7,045

-74.7%

-74.7%





CR-Z

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

1

2

-50.0%

-50.0%





FIT

2,923

3,603

-15.6%

-18.9%

13,887

17,156

-19.1%

-19.1%





INSIGHT

1,423

2,367

-37.5%

-39.9%

6,964

12,548

-44.5%

-44.5%


















CR-V

26,488

30,427

-9.5%

-12.9%

138,898

176,944

-21.5%

-21.5%





HR-V

7,512

7,693

1.6%

-2.4%

36,895

45,179

-18.3%

-18.3%





ODYSSEY

7,946

9,202

-10.2%

-13.6%

35,917

47,500

-24.4%

-24.4%





PASSPORT

3,060

3,385

-6.0%

-9.6%

16,023

14,540

10.2%

10.2%





PILOT

12,128

11,579

8.9%

4.7%

54,815

68,452

-19.9%

-19.9%





RIDGELINE

2,367

2,761

-10.8%

-14.3%

14,505

15,255

-4.9%

-4.9%
















Acura Division Total

12,071

12,148

3.3%

-0.6%

55,990

73,767

-24.1%

-24.1%





ILX

1,109

1,312

-12.1%

-15.5%

5,395

6,956

-22.4%

-22.4%





NSX

10

19

-45.3%

-47.4%

55

151

-63.6%

-63.6%





RLX / RL

126

50

162.1%

152.0%

402

673

-40.3%

-40.3%





TLX

1,439

1,812

-17.4%

-20.6%

9,414

13,172

-28.5%

-28.5%


















MDX

3,977

4,087

1.2%

-2.7%

17,974

22,634

-20.6%

-20.6%





RDX

5,410

4,868

15.6%

11.1%

22,750

30,181

-24.6%

-24.6%
















Selling Days

25

26



153

153





**** Electrified Vehicles

5,086

5,800

-8.8%

-12.3%

21,995

32,437

-32.2%

-32.2%






*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts



**   Daily Selling Rate



**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.






















 

 

 

