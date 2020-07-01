TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
American Honda
Honda
Acura
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Q2
293,502
122,665
170,837
27,458
6,828
20,630
266,044
115,837
150,207
-27.9%
-34.5%
-22.3%
-26.5%
-33.8%
-23.8%
-28.1%
-34.5%
-22.1%
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
June
114,774
45,886
68,888
12,071
2,684
9,387
102,703
43,202
59,501
-15.5%
-25.9%
-6.9%
-0.6%
-15.9%
4.8%
-17%
-26.4%
-8.5%
"We've returned to business with April to June sales stronger than we could have expected, with the pace of recovery accelerating in the second half of the quarter," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We're running a bit lean on inventory, but our dealers have been remarkably nimble in adapting to one of the greatest challenges our industry has ever seen and our production team is working extra days this week to supply our customers. Now, we anxiously anticipate the arrival of the all-new Acura TLX to bring some real excitement to Acura showrooms."
American Honda COVID-19 Support: The Honda and Acura brands are offering select and eligible first responders and healthcare professionals a $1,000 discount on new vehicles financed or leased through Honda Financial Services or Acura Financial Services through July 6.
HONDA
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
June sales continued the recovery that started in May, though supply issues limited sales potential on several fronts. Still, truck sales came within 8.5% of June 2019.
Honda ranks #1 in America with the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any full-line automaker.
ACURA
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Acura sales returned to a normal pace in June, virtually equaling the previous June sales with trucks leading the way.
The all-new 2021 Acura TLX arrives early this fall as the brand's quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in the brand's 35-year history. The new model debuted digitally on May 28th and was received enthusiastically by dealers and prospective customers.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for June 2020
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
June 2020
June 2019
DSR** %
MoM %
June 2020
June 2019
DSR** %
YoY %
American Honda Total
114,774
135,901
-12.2%
-15.5%
592,287
776,995
-23.8%
-23.8%
Total Car Sales
45,886
61,899
-22.9%
-25.9%
254,510
356,310
-28.6%
-28.6%
Total Truck Sales
68,888
74,002
-3.2%
-6.9%
337,777
420,685
-19.7%
-19.7%
Honda
Total Car Sales
43,202
58,706
-23.5%
-26.4%
239,244
335,358
-28.7%
-28.7%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
59,501
65,047
-4.9%
-8.5%
297,053
367,870
-19.3%
-19.3%
Acura
Total Car Sales
2,684
3,193
-12.6%
-15.9%
15,266
20,952
-27.1%
-27.1%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
9,387
8,955
9.0%
4.8%
40,724
52,815
-22.9%
-22.9%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
39,850
53,061
-21.9%
-24.9%
221,429
293,354
-24.5%
-24.5%
Honda Division
37,292
49,918
-22.3%
-25.3%
206,565
273,075
-24.4%
-24.4%
Acura Division
2,558
3,143
-15.4%
-18.6%
14,864
20,279
-26.7%
-26.7%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
68,861
72,419
-1.1%
-4.9%
337,162
405,307
-16.8%
-16.8%
Honda Division
59,474
63,464
-2.5%
-6.3%
296,438
352,492
-15.9%
-15.9%
Acura Division
9,387
8,955
9.0%
4.8%
40,724
52,815
-22.9%
-22.9%
Total Import Car Sales
6,036
8,838
-29.0%
-31.7%
33,081
62,956
-47.5%
-47.5%
Honda Division
5,910
8,788
-30.1%
-32.7%
32,679
62,283
-47.5%
-47.5%
Acura Division
126
50
162.1%
152.0%
402
673
-40.3%
-40.3%
Total Import Truck Sales
27
1,583
-98.2%
-98.3%
615
15,378
-96.0%
-96.0%
Honda Division
27
1,583
-98.2%
-98.3%
615
15,378
-96.0%
-96.0%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Honda Division Total
102,703
123,753
-13.7%
-17.0%
536,297
703,228
-23.7%
-23.7%
ACCORD
15,409
21,893
-26.8%
-29.6%
88,754
129,435
-31.4%
-31.4%
CIVIC
23,260
29,751
-18.7%
-21.8%
127,858
169,172
-24.4%
-24.4%
CLARITY
187
1,092
-82.2%
-82.9%
1,780
7,045
-74.7%
-74.7%
CR-Z
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
1
2
-50.0%
-50.0%
FIT
2,923
3,603
-15.6%
-18.9%
13,887
17,156
-19.1%
-19.1%
INSIGHT
1,423
2,367
-37.5%
-39.9%
6,964
12,548
-44.5%
-44.5%
CR-V
26,488
30,427
-9.5%
-12.9%
138,898
176,944
-21.5%
-21.5%
HR-V
7,512
7,693
1.6%
-2.4%
36,895
45,179
-18.3%
-18.3%
ODYSSEY
7,946
9,202
-10.2%
-13.6%
35,917
47,500
-24.4%
-24.4%
PASSPORT
3,060
3,385
-6.0%
-9.6%
16,023
14,540
10.2%
10.2%
PILOT
12,128
11,579
8.9%
4.7%
54,815
68,452
-19.9%
-19.9%
RIDGELINE
2,367
2,761
-10.8%
-14.3%
14,505
15,255
-4.9%
-4.9%
Acura Division Total
12,071
12,148
3.3%
-0.6%
55,990
73,767
-24.1%
-24.1%
ILX
1,109
1,312
-12.1%
-15.5%
5,395
6,956
-22.4%
-22.4%
NSX
10
19
-45.3%
-47.4%
55
151
-63.6%
-63.6%
RLX / RL
126
50
162.1%
152.0%
402
673
-40.3%
-40.3%
TLX
1,439
1,812
-17.4%
-20.6%
9,414
13,172
-28.5%
-28.5%
MDX
3,977
4,087
1.2%
-2.7%
17,974
22,634
-20.6%
-20.6%
RDX
5,410
4,868
15.6%
11.1%
22,750
30,181
-24.6%
-24.6%
Selling Days
25
26
153
153
**** Electrified Vehicles
5,086
5,800
-8.8%
-12.3%
21,995
32,437
-32.2%
-32.2%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.