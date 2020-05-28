VANCOUVER, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U) announces today that it will host its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") in a hybrid (teleconference and limited in-person) format on June 17, 2020 at 9:00 am (Pacific Time). In consideration of the health and safety of AHIP's unitholders, colleagues, stakeholders and the broader community, AHIP is requesting that unitholders attend the hybrid Meeting by live teleconference due to the current serious health impact of COVID-19.
In order to be permitted to participate and ask questions as a noted unitholder via the live teleconference, registered unitholders and duly appointed proxy holders must pre-register for the teleconference using the link below prior to the proxy cut-off time at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, June 15, 2020. Registered unitholders and duly appointed proxy holders that complete such registration will receive a unique dial-in and passcode for the teleconference.
http://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10009633&linkSecurityString=88d990116
Beneficial unitholders and other interested stakeholders are also invited to attend the Meeting via teleconference, in a listen only mode, using the dial-in below.
- 1-800-319-4610 (Toll-free North America)
- 1-604-638-5340 (International or local Vancouver)
- Please ask to join the "Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP"
To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in to the call at least five minutes prior to the call start time using the appropriate method noted above.
There will be no voting via the live teleconference. Accordingly, in order to ensure their units are voted at the Meeting, all unitholders are strongly encouraged to submit their proxies or voting instructions, as applicable, well in advance of the Meeting. The deadline for the submission of proxies is 9:00 am (Pacific Time) on June 15, 2020. Beneficial unitholders should carefully follow the instructions of their intermediary/broker, including those on how and when voting instructions are to be provided, in order to have their units voted at the Meeting.
AHIP's Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement (the "LP Agreement") requires AHIP to hold an "in person" meeting. Accordingly, a limited and predetermined number of executives, board members and legal representatives will be attending the Meeting in person, at AHIP's legal counsel's office, for the purposes of establishing quorum and voting the valid proxies received. The Meeting will be conducted so as to abide by British Columbia's guidelines regarding physical distancing practices.
Full details of the Meeting, including matters on which unitholders will be asked to vote (including certain proposed amendments to AHIP's LP Agreement), are set out in AHIP's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated May 15, 2020, copies of which are available on the governance page of AHIP's website at www.ahipreit.com and under AHIP's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. In addition, a draft copy of AHIP's LP Agreement, as proposed to be further amended and restated has been posted to the governance page of AHIP's website at https://www.ahipreit.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/governance-overview/default.aspx.
AHIP looks forward to welcoming unitholders in person at future annual meetings.
ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP:
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of 79 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.