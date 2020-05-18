NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a special meeting of the American Kennel Club Board of Directors held on April 6, 2020, the Board elected Theodore (Ted) E. Phillips, MBA, CPA, CGMA, as the new Chief Financial Officer.
Phillips has over 30 years' experience in Finance and Asset Management; he comes to AKC as the former Director of Finance of United Church Funds and prior to that served as Director of Finance of Carnegie Hall for nine years, and as Vice President and Controller of the Merrill Lynch Corporate and Family Foundations. Ted earned both his B.S. in Accounting and an MBA in Finance from St. John's University and is a member of the New York State CPA Society and AICPA Member & Chartered Global Management Accountant.
"We are thrilled to have Ted Phillips join the AKC," said Dennis Sprung, President and CEO of AKC. "With his extensive experience in financial management, administration, reporting, and GAAP Principles and Regulatory Compliance, we are confident that he will increase our success, and are very happy to welcome him into this important role."
Ted lives in Long Island and will be based in the New York City Headquarters beginning May 18, 2020.
About the American Kennel Club
Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.
