DALLAS, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American National Bank of Texas (ANBTX) has hired Kris McGrail as vice president, mortgage operations, where he will be responsible for all underwriting, processing, closing, and quality control for ANBTX's Mortgage Division.
Kris comes to ANBTX most recently from Penny Mac Loan Services, where he led multiple teams within the operations department. He has had various roles—working for both large lenders and regional banks—throughout his 13-year career in housing finance.
"I'm extremely excited to be back at a community bank, especially one with such an extensive history, like ANBTX," says Kris. "I look forward to working with—and learning from—our experienced leadership team as well as creating the best mortgage experience for our customers," he continues.
In addition to Kris' corporate experience, he also spent almost eight years in the United States Army as a Staff Sargent serving in the role of Logistic Analyst Manger and Battalion Training Sargent—skills that only complement Kris' extensive financial services background.
"We are excited to have someone as experienced as Kris to oversee our mortgage operations," said Bob Dougherty, senior vice president and director of mortgage sales and operations. He continues, "And as a veteran, he brings an inherent leadership and focus to our team, making him the perfect choice for this role."
About American National Bank of Texas
American National Bank of Texas, founded in 1875 in Terrell, Texas, is an independently owned bank with assets of $3 billion and with more than 28 locations throughout North Texas serving Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Van Zandt Counties. As a community bank, American National Bank of Texas offers traditional banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal governments as well as individual and corporate trust, investment and estate planning services through their Wealth Management Group. ANBTX has consistently been ranked one of the Top 100 Places to Work by the Dallas Morning News. Visit American National Bank of Texas online at www.anbtx.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.