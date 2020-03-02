LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from the American Payroll Association (APA) will lead four breakout sessions on state payroll topics at the 2020 Ultimate Software Connections Conference, March 2 – 5, at the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Resort in Las Vegas.
"The APA is proud to share our wealth of payroll knowledge with attendees of Connections 2020," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA.
Steve Hodgson, CPP, CPLP, Director of Payroll Training at APA, will present "Understanding Multi-State Taxation and Your Mobile Workforce." This session will explore new and unique challenges for employers working with a mobile workforce, such as state income tax withholding requirements.
Sally Hilton, CPP, Director of Payroll Training at APA, will co-present with Lauren Hunter, Solutions Engagement Consultant at Ultimate Software, on "Navigating State Disability and Leave Programs." This session for multi-state employers will cover additional rules that need to be observed when it comes to disability plans and programs, rules and regulations, and how to utilize Ultimate Software's UltiPro software to manage multi-state programs.
The Ultimate Software Connections Conference provides three days of inspiring keynote speakers, expert-led sessions, networking opportunities, and hands-on learning for users of UltiPro services. Many breakout sessions at Connections 2020 are eligible for APA Recertification Credit Hours (RCHs) needed for the Certified Payroll Professional and Fundamental Payroll Certification designations, the payroll industry's premier certification standard. Attendees may earn up to 13 RCHs at the conference by attending RCH eligible sessions.
The American Payroll Association is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.