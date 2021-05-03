BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Officials with American Physician Partners ("APP") are pleased to announce APP has hired Angie Mulder, CHC, to serve as the company's chief compliance officer effective May 3, 2021. In this newly created role, Ms. Mulder will report directly to the board of directors and indirectly to Andy McQueen, chief development officer/chief legal officer. She will be responsible for developing and maintaining the company's corporate compliance program, facilitating and advocating for compliant behavior consistent with the mission, vision and values of APP.
"Throughout our incredible growth over the last six years, APP has continually maintained focus on doing the right thing for our patients, providers and hospital partners," said John Rutledge, president, CEO, and board chairman. "We are excited to have someone of Angie's caliber join us to lead APP's compliance efforts through our continued growth and evolution."
"I am excited to begin the next chapter of my career with American Physician Partners, a company and leadership team I respect and look forward to working with," said Angie Mulder, chief compliance officer. "I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to solidify APP's Compliance Program as the company prepares for continued growth."
Ms. Mulder has held increasingly senior positions in healthcare compliance, having served as audit manager for HCA Healthcare, senior director of ethics & compliance for LifePoint Hospitals, and senior vice president and chief ethics & compliance officer for RCCH Healthcare Partners. Her most recent role was as senior vice president and chief compliance officer for Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc., a provider of post-acute care. Ms. Mulder is a seasoned compliance professional, having implemented companywide compliance programs and monitored compliance within the requirements of a Corporate Integrity Agreement. She received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Georgia, serves on the Board of Directors of Alive Hospice, and has received Certification in Healthcare Compliance.
About American Physician Partners
Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, American Physician Partners was founded in 2015 to provide a better alternative to hospitals for their clinical outsourcing needs. Since its inception, the company has grown to approximately more than 150 care sites and has become a recognized leader in the provision of exceptional emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and critical care management services to hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide. Positively impacting every hospital it has the privilege of serving, APP has become the fastest-growing clinical outsourcing provider by remaining true to its purpose of exceeding the expectations of its patients, providers and hospital partners.
