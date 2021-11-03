WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Refrigeration Company (ARC), the largest independent commercial and industrial mission critical mechanical services company in New England, today announced it has acquired Global Mechanical Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
ARC currently serves more than 500 clients across the northeast region of the United States in the food and beverage, cold storage arena, pharmaceutical, and process industries. ARC provides services and maintenance for the operations of food processors, cold storage facilities, critical industrial refrigeration infrastructure and supply chain links.
Merging and integrating the operations and talented staff of Global Mechanical with ARC will significantly enhance the company's HVAC design, installation, and service capabilities currently available to its customers located throughout New England. Global Mechanical customers will benefit from the additional resources and complementary services ARC is widely known for.
"We're delighted to welcome the Global Mechanical team to the ARC family," said Bill Fleming, President, ARC. "Adding Global Mechanical's leadership, Field Service depth, and experience to our existing team will undoubtedly enhance the mission-critical supply chain solutions we currently provide to the region."
Global Mechanical provides a full range of commercial mechanical services to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers both small and large. Its cross-disciplinary expertise can be leveraged across systems that usually integrate more than one aspect of mechanical services – HVAC, controls, refrigeration, and more. Global Mechanical provides its services across a wide spectrum of clientele – to engineers, contractors, government agencies, corporate facilities management, and small businesses in markets spanning retail, industrial, food services, hospitality, and institutional. The company's main office, manufacturing, and staging facility is in Newburyport MA, north of Boston and ideally situated to service clients across New England.
"We're thrilled to join a company like ARC with an impeccable reputation in the marketplace and support the expansion of their operations and capabilities for our customers," said Peter O'Brien, President & CEO. "ARC's commitment to providing the highest quality services and maintenance is a perfect match with our approach to customer satisfaction. Integrating our two companies was a great opportunity and we look forward to being part of a winning team with the goal of achieving the highest client satisfaction in New England."
About American Refrigeration Company
American Refrigeration Company was founded in 1996 and is the largest independent commercial and industrial mission critical mechanical services company in New England. ARC's unparalleled reputation for providing expert services for refrigeration and HVAC system design, installation, and aftermarket support has earned them the respect of their current client base. In addition to providing new systems solutions, and equipment maintenance and repair for industrial and commercial refrigeration and HVAC installations, ARC provides alternative refrigerant evaluations, energy studies, and compliance consultation. ARC prides itself on the Design/Installation and Service of world-class systems for leaders in the Food and Beverage, Cold Storage, Pharmaceutical, Educational, Health Care and Process industries. For more information, please visit http://www.arc.cool or call (978) 474-4000.
