HONOLULU, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE), today reported net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $30.3 million, compared to $29.6 million in the first, or linked quarter of 2021 and $14.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.
"We're pleased with our financial results in the second quarter, which reflect the strengthening local economy, solid execution and our continuing efforts to work closely with our customers. Our results benefited from another reduction of reserves for credit losses, driven by the improving economy and credit quality," said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of American. "We remain focused on sound management of our core business as we transform our operating model to provide excellent customer experience in an increasingly digital world," said Teranishi.
Financial Highlights
Second quarter 2021 net interest income was $60.8 million compared to $57.1 million in the linked quarter and $56.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The higher net interest income versus the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to the recognition of fee income associated with the ASB CARES (Paycheck Protection Program) portfolio, lower amortization of investment premiums, growth in earning assets and a record low cost of funds at 0.07%. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.98% compared to 2.95% in the linked quarter and 3.21% in the second quarter of 2020.
The results for the second quarter of 2021 included a credit-driven reserve release resulting in a negative provision for credit losses of $12.2 million, reflecting improvement in the local economy, credit upgrades in the commercial loan portfolio, lower net charge offs, and lower reserve requirements for the consumer unsecured loan portfolio. This compares to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million in the linked quarter and a provision for credit losses of $15.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, American's allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.51%.
The net charge-off ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.04%, compared to 0.18% in the linked quarter and 0.49% in the second quarter of 2020. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment were 1.03% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.00% in the linked quarter and 0.86% in the prior year quarter.
Noninterest income was $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $19.0 million in the linked quarter and $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income from the linked quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income and lower income from bank-owned life insurance in the second quarter. The decrease in noninterest income from the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher gains on sales of securities, including a $7.1 million gain related to the sale of Visa Class B restricted shares, and higher mortgage banking income in the second quarter of 2020.
Second quarter of 2021 noninterest expense was $48.2 million, compared to $47.5 million in the linked quarter and $48.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower COVID-19 related expenses, partially offset by higher compensation and benefit costs, including one-time settlement costs related to an executive transition.
Total loans were $5.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, down 2.7% from December 31, 2020. The reduction in the loan portfolio included approximately $228 million in forgiven ASB CARES loans, in addition to declines in the home equity line of credit and consumer portfolios. The decrease in these portfolios was partially offset by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio.
Total deposits were $7.9 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 6.6% from December 31, 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, the average cost of funds was 0.07%, down one basis point versus the linked quarter and down eleven basis points versus the prior year quarter.
For the second quarter of 2021 return on average equity was 16.8%, compared to 16.0% in the linked quarter and 8.0% in the second quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 1.38% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.40% in the linked quarter and 0.72% in the same quarter last year.
In the second quarter of 2021, American paid dividends of $23.0 million to HEI. American had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.0% at June 30, 2021.
HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2021 GUIDANCE
Concurrent with American's regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, American announced its second quarter 2021 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to American and are not necessarily indicative of HEI's consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
HEI plans to announce its second quarter 2021 consolidated financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021 and will also conduct a webcast and conference call at 10:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time) that same day to discuss its consolidated earnings, including American's earnings, and 2021 guidance.
Parties in the U.S. may listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 834-0652. International parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (412) 317-5198.
A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through August 23, 2021. To access the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and enter passcode 10157240.
HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website at www.hei.com in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.
Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.
HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, American and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
Three months ended
Six months ended June 30
(in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
51,026
$
49,947
$
53,541
$
100,973
$
109,086
Interest and dividends on investment securities
11,040
8,673
6,288
19,713
15,718
Total interest and dividend income
62,066
58,620
59,829
120,686
124,804
Interest expense
Interest on deposit liabilities
1,281
1,462
3,071
2,743
6,658
Interest on other borrowings
23
27
75
50
388
Total interest expense
1,304
1,489
3,146
2,793
7,046
Net interest income
60,762
57,131
56,683
117,893
117,758
Provision for credit losses
(12,207)
(8,435)
15,133
(20,642)
25,534
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
72,969
65,566
41,550
138,535
92,224
Noninterest income
Fees from other financial services
5,464
5,073
3,102
10,537
7,673
Fee income on deposit liabilities
3,904
3,863
2,897
7,767
8,010
Fee income on other financial products
2,201
2,442
1,212
4,643
3,084
Bank-owned life insurance
1,624
2,561
1,673
4,185
2,467
Mortgage banking income
1,925
4,300
6,252
6,225
8,252
Gain on sale of investment securities, net
—
528
9,275
528
9,275
Other income, net
76
272
(251)
348
162
Total noninterest income
15,194
19,039
24,160
34,233
38,923
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
27,670
28,037
25,079
55,707
50,856
Occupancy
5,100
4,969
5,442
10,069
10,709
Data processing
4,533
4,351
3,849
8,884
7,686
Services
2,475
2,862
2,474
5,337
5,283
Equipment
2,394
2,222
2,290
4,616
4,629
Office supplies, printing and postage
978
1,044
1,049
2,022
2,390
Marketing
665
648
379
1,313
1,181
FDIC insurance
788
816
751
1,604
853
Other expense1
3,568
2,554
7,063
6,122
11,257
Total noninterest expense
48,171
47,503
48,376
95,674
94,844
Income before income taxes
39,992
37,102
17,334
77,094
36,303
Income taxes
9,708
7,546
3,320
17,254
6,528
Net income
$
30,284
$
29,556
$
14,014
$
59,840
$
29,775
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
47,283
$
(16,198)
$
13,734
$
31,085
$
49,342
OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)
Return on average assets
1.38
1.40
0.72
1.39
0.79
Return on average equity
16.76
16.04
8.00
16.40
8.57
Return on average tangible common equity
18.92
18.06
9.07
18.48
9.72
Net interest margin
2.98
2.95
3.21
2.97
3.46
Efficiency ratio
63.42
62.36
59.84
62.89
60.53
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.04
0.18
0.49
0.11
0.46
As of period end
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment
1.03
1.00
0.86
Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding
1.51
1.73
1.50
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.5
7.3
7.9
Tier-1 leverage ratio
8.0
8.3
8.4
Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)
$
23.0
$
5.0
$
—
$
28.0
$
28.0
1 The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 include approximately $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 include approximately $3.7 million and $3.8 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. These costs for the first six months of 2020, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.3 million of compensation expense and $1.1 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
(in thousands)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
115,567
$
178,422
Interest-bearing deposits
105,800
114,304
Cash and cash equivalents
221,367
292,726
Investment securities
Available-for-sale, at fair value
2,509,906
1,970,417
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
375,655
226,947
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost
10,000
8,680
Loans held for investment
5,184,459
5,333,843
Allowance for credit losses
(78,252)
(101,201)
Net loans
5,106,207
5,232,642
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
50,877
28,275
Other
553,702
554,656
Goodwill
82,190
82,190
Total assets
$
8,909,904
$
8,396,533
Liabilities and shareholder's equity
Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing
$
2,868,770
$
2,598,500
Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing
5,004,660
4,788,457
Other borrowings
129,665
89,670
Other
166,419
183,731
Total liabilities
8,169,514
7,660,358
Common stock
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
352,888
351,758
Retained earnings
401,310
369,470
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities
$
(8,815)
$
19,986
Retirement benefit plans
(4,994)
(13,809)
(5,040)
14,946
Total shareholder's equity
740,390
736,175
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$
8,909,904
$
8,396,533
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
