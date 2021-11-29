COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Signature, Inc., parent company of American Signature Furniture and Value City Furniture stores today announced a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. The company is launching a fundraising campaign with a pledged goal of $100,000 by Oct. 31, 2022 and will donate the entire amount to the global housing nonprofit to support long-term stability for families. This donation will go directly to Habitat for Humanity's Global Impact Fund, which helps design and scale innovative programs that create greater access to affordable homes for low-income families across the world and builds capacity across Habitat's global network of affiliate organizations.
To celebrate this partnership, the company will be launching the fundraising campaign in both American Signature and Value City stores and their respective websites on Giving Tuesday, November 30, 2021. On this day and through October 31, 2022, customers will be able to make donations in increments of $5, $10, $20 and $25, which will be added to their purchase at checkout. Each donation will be accompanied by a donation receipt, which can be used by donors to claim a tax deduction.
"Habitat for Humanity aims to help families build and improve the place they call home, and this vision aligns with our own at American Signature and Value City, as we make this possible for each and every one of our customers every day," said Alejandro Alvarez, Chief Marketing Officer of American Signature, Inc. "If the past 18 months has taught us anything, it's that there's power in the places we call home. We believe everyone has the right to a well-furnished life and that mission inspires us to work with Habitat for Humanity to help those most in need."
American Signature, Inc. employees will also have numerous opportunities over the next 12 months to participate in events to help raise funds for Habitat for Humanity, including fundraisers at American Signature, Inc.'s corporate office located in Columbus, Ohio. American Signature will donate funds to reach the $100,000 goal if customer and employee donations do not equal that pledged amount by Oct. 31, 2022.
"American Signature and Habitat have a shared commitment to supporting our communities and increasing access to a safe, decent and comfortable place to call home," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "We are excited to welcome them as a new partner and look forward to working together to improve housing opportunities around the world."
About American Signature Inc.
Founded in 1948, American Signature, Inc., is a family- owned and -operated furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. It is the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, with 123 stores in 17 states across the U.S. and employs 3,700 team members. The business believes everyone has the right to a well-furnished life and is known for its quality made Designer Looks Collection, which offers high-end styles at affordable prices. For more information, please visit http://www.americansignaturefurniture.com and http://www.valuecityfurniture.com
