FORT WORTH, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's leading railroad design, construction and maintenance companies in the United States, American Track is proud to announce the purchase of the "Track Inspection, Maintenance and Repair" group from Savage Transportation Management in Salt Lake City, UT. With this acquisition, American Track will acquire Savage's assets and the team associated with railroad track inspection, maintenance, repair and construction services throughout the U.S., including operations in Louisiana, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.
American Track was formed by Hilltop Private Capital in 2016 to create a national provider of safe, high-quality track maintenance and construction services. With over 45 years of heritage, the combined Company now operates in 10 locations across the U.S. under the name American Track Services to provide rail support services to essential mines, ports, refineries, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, trans-load facilities, rail-car maintenance, short line and mainline railroads across the U.S. More information about locations and services can be found on the company's website at www.AmericanTrack.com.
Thomas Lucario, President and CEO of American Track commented: "The Savage Track Inspection, Maintenance and Repair team has a strong reputation of quality service working for some premier customers in the U.S. transportation, refining and manufacturing sectors. We are proud to add this group to our team at American Track and look forward to carrying on and expanding that legacy within our organization."
"Hilltop is excited to help American Track in their efforts to expand their service capabilities and reach," said Drew Shea, Managing partner of Hilltop Private Capital. "We strive to partner with and assist our companies in finding growth opportunities, organically and through acquisitions. American Track will continue to look for similar opportunities throughout 2020." More information can be found about Hilltop Private Capital and how they support companies like American Track at hilltopprivatecapital.com.
American Track is a Fort Worth, TX-based company that specializes in the inspection, repair, maintenance, design and construction of railroad track, predominantly for private industrial users.
