EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Trash Management (ATM) and its subsidiary, SmartTrash, will jointly display its design, engineering, and management capabilities at WasteExpo in Las Vegas, NV May 9-12 at booth #2962. Facility owners, architects, engineers, and developers will find value in seeing how technology underpins the design, consulting, and management services ATM provides.
"ATM provides full turnkey services for your entire trash system. From system design and engineering to equipment specification, purchase and financing, to installation and ongoing maintenance ATM is there at every step in the process." says Steve Seltzer, Executive Vice President/COO for American Trash Management. "At the WasteExpo, we'll have a team of design, equipment, and installation specialists on hand in our booth to address waste system design questions and needs."
"WasteExpo gives us a great, hands-on opportunity to show how trash equipment can be part of the internet of things (IoT)," says Matt Verkuilen, Senior Vice President for SmartTrash, "With 20+ years of specific trash-related experience, our technology platform is purpose-built to meet the needs of everyone who manages trash systems."
"SmartTrash is great at optimizing compactor pickups," continues Verkuilen, "but it is more than that. We see our clients' trash systems holistically, consisting of compactors, trash chutes, lifters and balers. For efficient operations, they need the ability to monitor the entire system. SmartTrash does that. To take one example, SmartTrash is the only technology that monitors trash chutes, including trash chute jams. Capturing and communicating this type of granular performance data allows building operators to better manage their trash systems."
ATM will unveil several innovative SmartTrash products:
- SmartTrash 2.0 software upgrade. User-friendly and accessible from any device, SmartTrash can monitor an unlimited number of waste and related equipment with full RFID access already built into the system. Furthermore, the software is fully integrated out of the box to record the weight of numerous types of containers and record weights for tracking, monitoring, and billing purposes.
- Retrofit services. For outdated chute doors, SmartTrash is offering a path to upgrading without removing your existing infrastructure. Once fitted, SmartTrash automatically alerts when there is a problem with an individual chute door, chute, or compactor. This removes the mystery of trying to find which chute door(s) are malfunctioning as well as allowing tenant usage tracking when equipped with an RFID system.
- Cost reduction methods. With waste disposal costs on the rise, ATM will be demonstrating turnkey systems to help mitigate trash management costs.
- Making IoT Green. SmartTrash IoT capabilities make it a profoundly green technology. SmartTrash is currently being used to weigh and track the individual components of waste streams to enhance diversion efforts. And by efficiently reducing compactor pickups it's one of the best ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
About American Trash Management
Since 1990, American Trash Management (ATM) has provided sophisticated, cost-saving trash management products and services to private and public sector customers throughout North America. ATM is a true full-service trash management company, providing trash system design services, waste and recycling equipment, trash chutes and construction services, repairs and maintenance services and through its SmartTrash subsidiary, innovative technology solutions. For more information, please visit trashmanage.com.
