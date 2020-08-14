WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) will provide an online, real-time webcast of its conference call to discuss first quarter results on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The live broadcast of American Woodmark Corporation's conference call will be available on‑line at: http://www.americanwoodmark.com on Tuesday, August 25, beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.  A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) August 25 through 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) September 1, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10146969.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets.  Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors.  The Company presently operates 18 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and 8 primary service centers located throughout the United States.  For more information, visit www.americanwoodmark.com.

