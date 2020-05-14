TORONTO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation ("the "Company") (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders yesterday in Toronto are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Alex Davidson
26,439,746
99.04%
257,321
0.96%
Darren Blasutti
26,509,620
99.30%
187,446
0.70%
Alan Edwards
26,461,484
99.12%
235,583
0.88%
Bradley R. Kipp
26,455,781
99.10%
241,286
0.90%
Gordon Pridham
26,439,574
99.04%
257,493
0.96%
Manuel Rivera
26,452,909
99.09%
244,158
0.91%
Lorie Waisberg
25,594,232
95.87%
1,102,835
4.13%
Mr. Stephen Alfers did not stand for re-election as a director. The Company thanks Mr. Alfers for his service as a director this prior year as well as the important role he played in advancing the Relief Canyon project prior to joining the Company as a director.
About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company's newest asset, Relief Canyon in Nevada, USA, has poured first gold and is expected to ramp up to full production over the course of 2020. The Company also owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. The Company also holds an option on the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.
For more information:
Stefan Axell
Darren Blasutti
VP, Corporate Development & Communications
President and CEO
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
416-874-1708
416‐848‐9503