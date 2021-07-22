PHOENIX, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrity Summit, America's number one integrity empowerment event, is celebrating its 10th year in Phoenix. The summit, known for being inspirational, emotional and transformational, was developed as a springboard for leaders to advance organization-wide integrity practices for better workplaces and bigger successes. The Integrity Tigers, who are recognized for embodying strong morals, will speak on stage and share real-life stories, how-to secrets and great rewards that are accomplished with a strong character. This year, the Integrity Summit will be held both in-person and virtually on October 13, 2021, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Chateau Lux (1175 E. Lone Cactus Dr.).
"The most successful businesses and organizations are integrity-aware. They are leading in their metrics, have lower employee legal costs and premiums, and are attracting and retaining the best-of-the-best team members who want to come to work," said Gregg Ostro, founder of Integrity Summit and GO Media Companies. "The Integrity Tigers are exemplary leaders who will always stand up for what is right even when others do not. Their inspirational speeches will help inspire attendees to do the right thing in all business operations."
The powerhouse speaker line-up features Arizona's top leaders in business education, non-profits and government. These individuals will be on stage for a fast-paced eight minute presentation to reveal how attendees can make "integrity" their brand and highlight the rewards that come with a moral business practice.
This year's speaker lineup includes:
· Justice Clint Bolick, Supreme Court Justice, Arizona
· Bruce Cooper, Community Outreach for St. Vincent de Paul
· Jerry Colangelo, Partner in JDM Partners, LLC
· Peter Fine, President and CEO of Banner Health
· James Goodnow, CEO and Managing Partner of Fennemore Craig
· Steve Jones, Senior Director Logistics of PepsiCo
· John Iannarelli, FBI Special Agent in Charge (ret.)/Author
· Justice William Montgomery, Supreme Court Justice, Arizona
· Alicia Nuñez, Chief Financial Officer of Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.
· Ray Schey, Publisher of the Phoenix Business Journal
· Maria Spelleri, General Counsel & Executive Vice President of Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.
· Jerry Colangelo Integrity Tiger Winners Audience Q and A Panel
· Greg Stanton, Arizona's 9th District Congressman
· Jimmy Walker, President of Jimmy Walker Ltd/Celebrity Fight Night
· Sandra Watson, President and CEO of Arizona Commerce Authority
Debuting at Integrity Summit 10 are the Jerry Colangelo Integrity Tiger Awards presented by the Arizona Commerce Authority. These awards honor those who cultivate and inspire others to have integrity, have achieved great success with strong values and uplift the community. This year, Jerry Colangelo is introducing the Integrity Tiger Award Panel, so these individuals can convene to tackle audience questions.
"Our recognitions and awards are very emotional for me. Gregg and I began this mission in 2010 after I presented on integrity to over a thousand graduate business students. I was demoralized after I found out, with a show of hands in the audience, that 80% saw cheating in school and 90% saw it in their workplace," said Jerry Colangelo, co-founder of the Integrity Summit and partner in JDM Partners, LLC. "But now, after a decade of support from great sponsors and a team effort between Gregg, the Arizona Commerce Authority and myself, we are celebrating some great leaders and inspiring others."
This year's Jerry Colangelo Integrity Tiger Award winners and finalists include:
· Christine Jones, Winner, Integrity Tiger for Philanthropy, CEO of CNJ Management
· Jerry Moyes, Winner, Integrity Tiger for Philanthropy, Founder and former CEO of Phoenix-based Swift Transportation
· Steve Zabilski, Winner, Integrity Tiger for Community Enrichment, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul
· Shannon Clancy, Winner, Integrity Tiger for Community Enrichment, Associate Executive Director and Chief Philanthropy Officer of St. Vincent de Paul
· David Adame, Winner, Integrity Tiger for Community Enrichment, President and CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.
· Vince Roig, Winner, Integrity Tiger for Education, Founding Chairman of the Board of Helios Education Foundation
· Steven Jones, Winner, Integrity Tiger for Business, Sr. Director Logistics of PepsiCo
· Greg Stanton, Winner, Integrity Tiger for Government, Arizona's 9th District Congressman
· Marjorie Bessel, Winner, Integrity Tiger for Non-Profit, Chief Clinical Officer of Banner Health
· Mike Nealy, Winner, Integrity Tiger for Sports, Executive Director of the Arizona Sports Foundation and the Valley of the Sun Bowl Foundation
· Mark Field, Finalist, Integrity Tiger for Enrichment, Publisher and Editor for the National Veterans Magazine
· TJ Weed, Finalist, Integrity Tiger for Philanthropy, Investment Officer at Merit Partners Inc.
· Len Munsil, Finalist, Integrity Tiger for Education, President of Arizona Christian University
· Dr. Paul Kremer, Finalist, Integrity Tiger for Education, Head of Finance-Controller for Edkey, Inc.
· Shannon McBride Finalist, Integrity Tiger for Enrichment, Executive Director for 19North
This event is attended by top leaders and their teams, stakeholders, major customers, and decision makers in the business, government, non-profit and education fields. A small but growing number of university and high school students attend. Lawyers attending virtually or in person will earn three CLE credits.
All COVID-19 measures will be enforced per Banner Health Guidelines, and attendees have the option to attend the event online. For more information about the event, please visit: https://integritysummit.com/.
About Integrity Summit
Integrity Summit is an annual event filled with inspiration, education and real-life stories from leaders of business, government, non-profit organizations and education. These leaders come together to raise the Integrity Quotient® across their organizations and the marketplace. Attendees will receive access to powerful speeches and breakout sessions. Those who attend with a team will be given access to the Integrity Workshop. The Integrity Tiger Cares Program has raised over $60,000, which benefits local non-profit organizations such as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and Veterans Medical Leadership Council. For more information about Integrity Summit, please visit: https://integritysummit.com/. Connect with Integrity Summit on Facebook @integritysummitaz and Instagram @integritysummit.
