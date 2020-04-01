NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, April 3rd at 2:00pm ET, top communications professionals will host a webinar on the state of communications amidst COVID-19. Haute Media Group Co-Founder and CEO, Kamal Hotchandani will host a panel discussion with 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian, MWWPR CEO, Michael Kempner and Talent Resources Principal, Michael Heller.
This meeting of the minds will bring together some of the nation's top communications professionals to discuss the state of the industry, business challenges and solutions, and give insight into what lies ahead.
"As moderator, I will focus on unlocking valuable insights from some of the communications' industry's best minds," said Haute Media Group Co-Founder and CEO, Kamal Hotchandani.
"For almost every organization dealing with coronavirus, its uncharted territory. Many of our clients have reached out for assistance in navigating internal and external communication strategies," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "I'm looking forward to connecting with other communications executives to discuss the impact this is having on our industry and share solutions."
"Business and communications leaders are uniquely positioned right now with a responsibility to inform and unite stakeholders amidst exceptional uncertainty," said MWWPR Founder and CEO, Michael Kempner. "Strategic communications will be critical for driving solutions in an environment that truly has no playbook."
"We are all in this together, and this pandemic is having an effect on a global scale. We must pivot and change our ways with regards to how we communicate and the way our operational procedures function," says Principal of Talent Resources, Michael Heller.
Register for the COVID-19 Communications Webinar here.
