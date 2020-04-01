CLEARWATER, Fla., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC (AmeriLife), the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions, has acquired a majority interest in Jack Schroeder and Associates, LLC (JSA), an insurance marketing organization based in Green Bay, Wisc.
This transaction – along with the recent acquisitions of Stephens-Matthews – further expands AmeriLife's capabilities and distribution reach to meet the Medicare and life insurance needs of America's retirees.
JSA brings to the table over 48 years of Medicare brokerage experience and expert knowledge, enabling independent insurance agents access to the nation's top senior health insurance products. This, combined with a well-earned reputation, positions JSA as an organization that goes above and beyond what it takes to assist agents in their daily success and future growth.
JSA consistently earns high rankings for production and compliance, and is a certified CE school in 48 states. From its humble Midwest beginnings, JSA has grown to become an award-winning national marketing organization with four coast-to-coast offices. The company strives every day to earn its title – "The Insurance Broker's Agency."
Brian T. Schroeder, JSA's Chairman and CEO (and son of founder Jack Schroeder) will maintain a significant ownership position in JSA, and also serve as a principal and member of the management team with AmeriLife's life and health brokerage distribution channel. JSA is expected to grow significantly as a result of combining its industry-leading resources with that of AmeriLife's.
"We heard about all that AmeriLife could offer national marketing organizations, like ours, through a respected network of industry professionals," Schroeder said. "The JSA team is excited to partner with AmeriLife as we continue to grow and adapt to the changing needs in the insurance and healthcare industries. Our agents and their customers know they can rely on us to help them succeed – whatever comes next – and AmeriLife provides the best platform in the industry to help us accomplish that."
"Jack Schroeder was an icon in the industry," said Scott R. Perry, CEO of AmeriLife. "He passed his knowledge and devotion to serving agents with a 'get-it-done' attitude to Brian. Brian, along with the outstanding management team he has assembled, continues to earn the trust and commitment of their agents. We are excited and honored to have the opportunity to support and partner with JSA in this next chapter of their growth and evolution as an industry leader in the Medicare space."
About AmeriLife
AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 140,000 insurance agents and advisors, 20 marketing organizations, and 50 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.
About Jack Schroeder & Associates, LLC
Established in 1972 by founder Jack Schroeder, JSA has been a part of our nation's Medicare program from the early offerings of Medicare Supplement products to today's rapidly growing Medicare Advantage market. Today, JSA stands committed to help agents and agencies around the country succeed in the senior market, and more importantly, grow through personalized attention and industry-leading tools. JSA has four strategically placed regional offices coast-to-coast and a seasoned team of Medicare marketing professionals. Visit www.jsaonline.com for more information.