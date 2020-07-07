ameris_bancorp_logo.jpg
By Ameris Bancorp

ATLANTA, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq:  ABCB) (the "Company") announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2020 financial results in a press release before the market opens on Monday, July 27, 2020.  H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon S. Edwards, Chief Credit Officer, will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on that same day to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants). The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB.  A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until August 10, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants). The conference replay access code is 10146087.  The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank. Ameris Bank currently has 170 branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina.

