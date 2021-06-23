ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the fastest-growing privately-held mortgage lenders in the nation, recently hired marketing expert, Jonathan Beamer, as its chief marketing officer. In this role, Beamer will further promote the company's efficient and innovative process of originating mortgages - one that uses intuitive software and significantly lowers the cost to produce a loan. Beamer, with the support of his world-class marketing team, will do this through integrated marketing strategies in support of the best financial instruments for the larger population.
"It's an honor to join the AmeriSave team," said Jonathan Beamer, chief marketing officer at AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation. "My primary goal is to make AmeriSave a trusted, household name. For almost two decades, AmeriSave has been making the mortgage loan process easier, more efficient, and less expensive using today's digital tooling. It's a privilege for me to stand on the shoulders of this hard work and to ensure that the entire market knows about the value we can offer."
In addition to Beamer joining the AmeriSave team, Sarah Cambria was hired as senior vice president of integrated marketing and Rob Schipul as senior vice president of acquisition experience. Additionally, John Davis was recently brought on to lead direct marketing efforts. Collectively, all will support Beamer and other key marketing leaders such as John Bankston, senior vice president of marketing.
"We're so excited to welcome everyone to the AmeriSave family. Their expertise is invaluable and we look forward to their impact within the industry," said Mike Berte, President and COO of AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation.
Beamer adds, "Mortgages are fascinating because the industry is an essential enabler of home ownership, yet we've let ourselves be viewed as uninteresting, confusing, even unimportant. I'd like to bring our purpose to the forefront of our communications. AmeriSave's technology, transparency, and industry-leading cost structure allow us to pass savings on to our customers and make the process simple. I'm excited to represent the products and services that AmeriSave has to offer given how meaningful they are to the consumer."
Beamer has held a number of pivotal positions within the marketing space at notable companies including Monster.com, SolarCity (prior to it merging with Tesla), and Progressive Insurance. He earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration at Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College. He is also a member of the North America Board of Directors and serves on the executive committee of the Mobile Marketing Association.
Coming off the coattails of the company's major hiring push in late 2020, AmeriSave continues to invest in essential roles within the company. Last year, the company hired over 2,000 employees during the pandemic to meet the recent industry changes and record lows.
Additionally, AmeriSave recently re-launched its wholesale channel, which operates as AmeriSave Wholesale Mortgage Solutions. Known as a pioneer of digital origination, AmeriSave makes it easy to execute the loan process online and offers low rates for its different products, including conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, and USDA loans. Many AmeriSave customers choose to "self-serve" all or most of their loan transactions with its intuitive software that drives speed and significantly lowers the cost to produce a loan. In turn, AmeriSave passes this savings along to thousands of customers each month.
About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation
Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct-to-consumer lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168.
