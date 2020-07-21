JOHNSTOWN, Pa., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported second quarter 2020 net income of $1,419,000, or $0.08 per diluted common share. This earnings performance was a $373,000, or 20.8%, decrease from the second quarter of 2019 when net income totaled $1,792,000, or $0.10 per diluted common share. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $2,828,000, or $0.17 per diluted common share. This represents a 19.1% decrease in earnings per share from the six-month period of 2019 when net income totaled $3,670,000, or $0.21 per diluted common share. The following table highlights the Company's financial performance for both the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:
Net income
$1,419,000
$1,792,000
$2,828,000
$3,670,000
Diluted earnings per
$ 0.08
$ 0.10
$0.17
$ 0.21
Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the 2020 second quarter financial results: "AmeriServ Financial Inc. again reported sound earnings in the second quarter of 2020 while navigating through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic shutdown. Our community bank customer-focused business model and conservative risk management posture has served us well so far in 2020 as our Company has experienced record levels of both loans and deposits. The decline in earnings between years is due to our decision to further strengthen our allowance for loan losses given the economic uncertainty resulting from the pandemic. Additionally, the diversification of our revenue, with almost 30% coming from non-interest income sources including a strong wealth management business and active residential mortgage operation, is beneficial to our company. Overall, I am most proud of how the AmeriServ team has stepped up and worked tirelessly with customers to provide them with resources to address the financial challenges that they are experiencing in 2020 as a result of the pandemic."
The Company's net interest income in the second quarter of 2020 increased by $412,000, or 4.5%, from the prior year's second quarter and, for the first six months of 2020, increased by $506,000, or 2.9%, when compared to the first six months of 2019. The Company's net interest margin of 3.30% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.26% for the six-month timeframe matched 2019 results for the quarter and was one basis point lower for the six -month period. The second quarter of 2020 represented the first full quarter's impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the financial industry. An economic shutdown experienced for the majority of the second quarter along with a record low interest rate environment continued to pressure earning asset margins and caused an increased loan loss provision resulting in a lower earnings performance for both time periods. The continued pressure on earning asset margins is offset by a sharply higher level of loan fees and interest income due to the Company's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to provide emergency economic relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPP initiative along with other government sponsored programs established to stimulate the economy resulted in the Company experiencing robust growth on both sides of the balance sheet as total loans and total deposits are at record levels. Total interest earning assets increased due to growth in total loans and short-term investments which more than offset total investment securities decreasing. Both, non-interest and interest bearing deposits increased resulting in less reliance on higher cost borrowed funds. Effective management of our funding costs along with the downward repricing of certain interest bearing liabilities tied to market indexes resulted in total interest expense decreasing between years. The decrease to total interest expense more than offset the decrease in total interest income resulting in the increase to net interest income for both the second quarter and first six months of 2020.
Total loans reached a record level and averaged $913 million in the second quarter of 2020 which is $29.2 million, or 3.3%, higher than the $883 million average for the second quarter of 2019, while total average loans for the first six months of 2020 were $23.1 million, or 2.6%, higher than the 2019 six-month level. The growth in total loans was due primarily to the Company's participation in the PPP as normal commercial lending activity decreased significantly due to the economic shutdown. Overall, the Company has processed 448 PPP loans totaling $67 million to assist small businesses and our community in this difficult economy. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has recorded a total of $1.0 million of processing fee income and interest income from PPP lending activity. The Small Business Administration guarantees 100% of the PPP loans made to eligible borrowers which minimizes the level of credit risk associated with the loans. As a result, such loans are assigned a 0% risk weight for purposes of calculating the Bank's risk-based capital ratios. In addition to the PPP lending activity, residential mortgage loan activity is exceptionally strong given the lower interest rate environment. Through the first six months of 2020, residential mortgage loan production is more than double the production level achieved through the first six months of 2019 and very near the level of production that was achieved in the full year of 2019. The Company is also encouraged that commercial loan pipelines have recently rebounded and are currently approaching levels that are similar to where they were prior to the pandemic. Even though total average loans increased compared to the same periods last year and loan interest income was enhanced by the PPP revenue, loan interest revenue decreased by $546,000, or 5.0%, for the quarter and also declined by $632,000, or 3.0%, for the six months. The lower loan interest income reflects the challenges that this record low interest rate environment has created. New loans are being originated at lower yields and certain loans tied to LIBOR or the prime rate reprice downward as both of these indices have moved down with the Federal Reserve's decision to decrease the target federal funds interest rate by a total of 225 basis points since June of 2019.
Total investment securities averaged $187 million in the first six months of 2020 which is $12.4 million, or 6.2%, lower than the $199 million average for the first six months of 2019. The Company continues to be selective this year when purchasing the more typical types of securities that have been purchased historically as the market is less favorable given the differences in the position and shape of the U.S. Treasury yield curve from the prior year. The Company has been active since March purchasing corporate securities, particularly subordinated debt issued by other financial institutions. Subordinated debt offers higher yields than the typical types of securities in which we invest and is particularly attractive given the current low interest rate environment and flat shape of the yield curve. Management believes it to be prudent to increase our investments in bank subordinated debt in a gradual and diversified manner, given our familiarity with the banking industry and the heavily regulated nature of the industry combined with our intensive due diligence process.
Our liquidity position is exceptionally strong due to the significant influx of deposits that resulted from the government stimulus programs and reduced customer spending activity due to the shutdown of the economy. As a result, average short-term investments increased by $31.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and by $20.6 million for the first six months when compared to 2019. Therefore, the challenge exists to profitably deploy this excess in short term assets, which management has responded by utilizing the commercial paper market. Overall, interest income on investments decreased between the first six months of 2020 and first six months of 2019 by $292,000, or 8.3%. Overall in the first half of 2020, total interest income decreased by $924,000, or 3.7%, between years.
Total interest expense for the first six months of 2020 decreased by $1.4 million, or 19.8%, when compared to 2019, due to lower levels of both deposit and borrowing interest expense. Through six months, deposit interest expense in 2020 is lower by $1.3 million, or 22.7%. Total deposits grew significantly during the second quarter of 2020 to reach a record level, averaging $1.036 billion for the quarter, which is $55.5 million, or 5.7%, higher than the 2019 second quarter average. This robust growth between years is the result of consumers' behavior to: 1.) deposit their PPP funds into deposit accounts, 2.) deposit government stimulus checks into the bank and 3.) keep higher balances in their accounts since they are not able to spend as much as they otherwise would because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact to the economy and our community. In addition, the Company's loyal core deposit base continues to be a source of strength for the Company during periods of market volatility. Management prudently and effectively executed several deposit product pricing decreases given the declining interest rate environment and the downward pressure that the falling interest rates have on the net interest margin. As a result, the Company experienced deposit cost relief. Specifically, the Company's average cost of interest bearing deposits declined by 51 basis points since the second quarter of 2019 and averaged 0.88% in the second quarter of 2020. Also offsetting a portion of the net interest margin pressure from the lower national interest rates is a significant portion of the deposit growth occurring in non-interest bearing demand deposits. Overall, total deposit cost, including demand deposits, averaged 0.73% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 1.17% in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's loan to deposit ratio averaged 88.1% in the second quarter of 2020 which we believe indicates that the Company has ample capacity to grow its loan portfolio and is well positioned to continue assisting our customers given the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the economy.
The Company experienced a $160,000, or 9.9%, decrease in the interest cost of borrowings in the first six months of 2020 when compared to the first six months of 2019. The decline is a result of lower total average borrowings between years combined with the impact from the Federal Reserve's actions to decrease interest rates and the impact that these rate decreases have on the cost of overnight borrowed funds and the replacement of matured FHLB term advances. The total 2020 second quarter average term advance borrowings balance increased by approximately $9.2 million, or 18.2%, when compared to the second quarter of 2019 as the Company took advantage of the lower yield curve and its flat shape to prudently extend borrowings. As a result, the combined growth of average FHLB term advances and total average deposits resulted in total average overnight borrowed funds decreasing between years by $16.1 million, or 79.2%, for the quarter. Overall, the 2020 second quarter average of total FHLB borrowed funds was $64.0 million, which represents a decrease of $6.9 million, or 9.7%, from the 2019 second quarter.
The Company recorded a $450,000 provision expense for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to a zero provision recorded in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, the Company recorded a $625,000 provision expense for loan losses compared to a $400,000 provision recovery recorded in the first six months of 2019, which represents a net unfavorable shift of $1,025,000. The 2020 provision reflects management's decision to strengthen certain qualitative factors within our allowance for loan losses calculation due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's asset quality remains strong as evidenced by low levels of loan delinquency, net loan charge-offs and non-performing assets. The Company experienced net loan charge-offs of $205,000, or 0.05% of total loans, in the first half of 2020 compared to net loan charge-offs of $169,000, or 0.04% of total loans, in the first half of 2019. Non-performing assets totaled $3.1 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at June 30, 2020 and are below industry levels. Management is carefully monitoring asset quality with a particular focus on customers that have requested payment deferrals during this difficult economic time. The Asset Quality Task Force is meeting monthly to review these particular relationships, receiving input from the business lenders regarding their ongoing discussions with the borrowers. In summary, the allowance for loan losses provided 311% coverage of non-performing assets, and 1.04% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to 397% coverage of non-performing assets, and 1.05% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Note that the reserve coverage of total loans, excluding PPP loans, is 1.13% at June 30, 2020.
Total non-interest income in the second quarter of 2020 increased by $110,000, or 3.0%, from the prior year's second quarter, and increased by $337,000, or 4.6%, in the first half of 2020 when compared to the first half of 2019. Income from residential mortgage loan sales into the secondary market increased by $228,000, or 213.1%, for the quarter and increased by $403,000, or 238.5%, for the first six months due to the strong level of residential mortgage loan production. The higher level of residential mortgage loan production also resulted in mortgage related fees increasing by $68,000, or 88.3%, for the quarter and by $150,000, or 124.0%, for the six months. Wealth management fees increased by $52,000, or 2.1%, in the second quarter of 2020 and by $210,000, or 4.4%, for the first half of 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019. In addition to an improved level of fee income from the Financial Services business unit, the entire Wealth Management Division has been resilient and performed well in spite of the volatility of the markets and a major market value decline that occurred in late March. Slightly offsetting these favorable items was service charges on deposit accounts decreasing by $141,000, or 44.5%, for the quarter and by $165,000, or, 26.3%, for the first six months. Consumer spending activity based fees such as deposit service charges, which include overdraft fees, decreased significantly with the shutdown of the economy. Finally, the economic shutdown also resulted in other income comparing unfavorably for the quarter by $90,000, or 15.6%, and, also, declined by $251,000, or 20.2%, for the six months of 2020. The six- month unfavorable comparison also results from the Company recognizing a gain in 2019 on the sale of equity shares from a previous acquisition.
The Company's total non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2020 increased by $550,000, or 5.3%, when compared to the second quarter of 2019 and increased in the first half of 2020 by $890,000, or 4.3%, when compared to 2019. The increase in both time periods was due to higher salaries & benefits expense of $271,000, or 4.3%, for the quarter and $674,000, or 5.3%, for the first six months of 2020. Within salaries & benefits, pension expense increased by $188,000, or 50.8%, for the quarter between years and increased by $376,000, or 51.9%, for the six months. This significant increase results from the unfavorable impact that the lower interest rate environment has on the discount rates that are used to revalue the defined benefit pension obligation each year. In addition, the higher salaries & benefits expense for both time periods is also due to increased health care costs and greater commissions earned as a result of increased residential mortgage loan production while total salaries are higher for the six-month time period only in 2020 by $193,000, or 2.2%. Total professional fees increased by $82,000, or 6.6%, in the second quarter of 2020 and by $116,000, or 4.9%, for the first half of the year. The increase results from higher appraisal fees due to the significantly higher level of residential mortgage loan production, higher legal fees related to PPP loan processing and a higher level of outside professional services related costs. Other expenses are higher in both time periods as the Company incurred approximately $80,000 of expense for personal protective equipment (PPE) and related supplies so far in 2020 to keep our employees and customers safe during the pandemic. Finally, FDIC deposit insurance expense is $50,000, or 62.5%, higher for the quarterly comparison only as this line returned to a more normal level after the credit from the application of the Small Bank Assessment Credit regulation expired.
The Company recorded an income tax expense of $365,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.5%, in the second quarter of 2020. This compares to an income tax expense of $470,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.8%, for the second quarter of 2019. Similarly, for the first six months of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $731,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.5%, compared to income tax expense of $961,000 in 2019, or an effective tax rate of 20.8%.
The Company had total assets of $1.24 billion, shareholders' equity of $102.6 million, a book value of $6.01 per common share and a tangible book value(1) of $5.31 per common share at June 30, 2020. The Company continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well capitalized status.
QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK CASH DIVIDEND
The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.025 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable August 17, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 3, 2020. This cash dividend represents a 3.5% annualized yield using the July 17, 2020 closing stock price of $2.87. For the first six months of 2020, the Company's dividend payout ratio amounted to 29.4%.
Forward-Looking Statements
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:
Net income
$1,409
$1,419
$2,828
PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):
Return on average assets
0.48%
0.46%
0.47%
Return on average equity
5.69
5.63
5.66
Return on average tangible common equity (B)
6.46
6.38
6.42
Net interest margin
3.21
3.30
3.26
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
0.06
0.04
0.05
Loan loss provision (credit) as a percentage of
average loans
0.08
0.20
0.14
Efficiency ratio
84.46
83.09
83.76
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$0.08
$0.08
$0.17
Average number of common shares outstanding
17,043
17,052
17,047
Diluted
0.08
0.08
0.17
Average number of common shares outstanding
17,099
17,056
17,070
Cash dividends paid per share
$0.025
$0.025
$0.050
PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:
Net income
$1,878
$1,792
$3,670
PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):
Return on average assets
0.66%
0.61%
0.63%
Return on average equity
7.84
7.24
7.53
Return on average tangible common equity (B)
8.94
8.22
8.57
Net interest margin
3.24
3.30
3.27
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
0.08
0.00
0.04
Loan loss provision (credit) as a percentage of
average loans
(0.19)
0.00
(0.09)
Efficiency ratio
83.90
82.18
83.02
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$0.11
$0.10
$0.21
Average number of common shares outstanding
17,578
17,476
17,527
Diluted
0.11
0.10
0.21
Average number of common shares outstanding
17,664
17,560
17,611
Cash dividends paid per share
$0.020
$0.025
$0.045
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
Assets
$1,168,355
$1,242,074
Short-term investments/overnight funds
6,431
30,219
Investment securities
184,784
184,908
Total loans and loans held for sale
877,399
928,350
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans
0
66,956
Allowance for loan losses
9,334
9,699
Goodwill
11,944
11,944
Deposits
957,593
1,033,033
FHLB borrowings
74,572
69,894
Subordinated debt, net
7,517
7,522
Shareholders' equity
100,840
102,604
Non-performing assets
2,244
3,122
Tangible common equity ratio (B)
7.69%
7.37%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio
13.41
13.18
PER COMMON SHARE:
Book value
$5.92
$6.01
Tangible book value (B)
5.22
5.31
Market value (C)
2.62
3.08
Wealth management assets – fair market
$1,983,952
$2,193,504
STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD
Full-time equivalent employees
306
305
Branch locations
16
16
Common shares outstanding
17,043,644
17,058,644
Assets
$1,167,682
$1,190,583
$1,171,426
$1,171,184
Short-term investments/overnight funds
7,996
6,532
6,039
6,526
Investment securities
194,553
191,168
182,699
181,685
Total loans and loans held for sale
863,134
890,081
875,082
887,574
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans
0
0
0
0
Allowance for loan losses
8,107
8,102
8,345
9,279
Goodwill
11,944
11,944
11,944
11,944
Deposits
957,779
968,480
969,989
960,513
FHLB borrowings
79,483
88,314
66,905
76,080
Subordinated debt, net
7,493
7,499
7,505
7,511
Shareholders' equity
99,061
101,476
102,460
98,614
Non-performing assets
1,168
1,681
1,957
2,339
Tangible common equity ratio (B)
7.54%
7.60%
7.81%
7.48%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio
13.37
13.14
13.33
13.49
PER COMMON SHARE:
Book value
$5.65
$5.84
$5.98
$5.78
Tangible book value (B)
4.97
5.15
5.28
5.08
Market value (C)
4.02
4.15
4.14
4.20
Wealth management assets – fair market
$2,229,860
$2,288,576
$2,142,513
$2,237,898
STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD
Full-time equivalent employees
309
309
308
309
Branch locations
16
16
16
16
Common shares outstanding
17,540,676
17,384,355
17,146,714
17,057,871
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$10,332
$10,448
$20,780
Interest on investments
1,612
1,613
3,225
Total Interest Income
11,944
12,061
24,005
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,458
1,869
4,327
All borrowings
735
719
1,454
Total Interest Expense
3,193
2,588
5,781
NET INTEREST INCOME
8,751
9,473
18,224
Provision (credit) for loan losses
175
450
625
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES
8,576
9,023
17,599
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management fees
2,554
2,471
5,025
Service charges on deposit accounts
286
176
462
Net realized gains on loans held for sale
237
335
572
Mortgage related fees
126
145
271
Net realized gains on investment securities
0
0
0
Bank owned life insurance
125
152
277
Other income
504
488
992
Total Non-Interest Income
3,832
3,767
7,599
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
6,704
6,619
13,323
Net occupancy expense
671
606
1,277
Equipment expense
395
389
784
Professional fees
1,154
1,331
2,485
FDIC deposit insurance expense
26
130
156
Other expenses
1,683
1,931
3,614
Total Non-Interest Expense
10,633
11,006
21,639
PRETAX INCOME
1,775
1,784
3,559
Income tax expense
366
365
731
NET INCOME
$1,409
$1,419
$2,828
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$10,418
$10,994
$21,412
Interest on investments
1,746
1,771
3,517
Total Interest Income
12,164
12,765
24,929
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,730
2,867
5,597
All borrowings
777
837
1,614
Total Interest Expense
3,507
3,704
7,211
NET INTEREST INCOME
8,657
9,061
17,718
Provision (credit) for loan losses
(400)
0
(400)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES
9,057
9,061
18,118
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management fees
2,396
2,419
4,815
Service charges on deposit accounts
310
317
627
Net realized gains on loans held for sale
62
107
169
Mortgage related fees
44
77
121
Net realized gains on investment securities
0
30
30
Bank owned life insurance
128
129
257
Other income
665
578
1,243
Total Non-Interest Income
3,605
3,657
7,262
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
6,301
6,348
12,649
Net occupancy expense
658
622
1,280
Equipment expense
361
387
748
Professional fees
1,120
1,249
2,369
FDIC deposit insurance expense
80
80
160
Other expenses
1,773
1,770
3,543
Total Non-Interest Expense
10,293
10,456
20,749
PRETAX INCOME
2,369
2,262
4,631
Income tax expense
491
470
961
NET INCOME
$1,878
$1,792
$3,670
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
Interest earning assets:
Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income
$912,541
$894,819
$883,315
$871,742
Short-term investments
37,180
27,346
5,813
6,793
Deposits with banks
3,266
2,140
1,020
1,020
Total investment securities
187,288
186,538
199,561
198,962
Total interest earning assets
1,140,275
1,110,843
1,089,709
1,078,517
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
17,586
18,337
19,367
20,633
Premises and equipment
18,545
18,569
18,795
17,053
Other assets
70,657
69,447
63,251
62,667
Allowance for loan losses
(9,373)
(9,345)
(8,184)
(8,425)
Total assets
$1,237,690
$1,207,851
$1,182,938
$1,170,445
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits:
Interest bearing demand
$172,786
$169,926
$169,029
$166,461
Savings
102,505
99,836
97,884
97,867
Money market
230,863
230,350
235,058
238,393
Other time
346,314
344,131
323,080
319,235
Total interest bearing deposits
852,468
844,243
825,051
821,956
Borrowings:
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings
4,245
3,576
20,363
17,888
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
59,786
57,539
50,571
48,777
Guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
13,085
13,085
13,085
13,085
Subordinated debt
7,650
7,650
7,650
7,650
Lease liabilities
3,977
3,985
4,188
2,797
Total interest bearing liabilities
941,211
930,078
920,908
912,153
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
183,352
165,096
155,250
152,748
Other liabilities
11,791
12,203
7,409
7,276
Shareholders' equity
101,336
100,474
99,371
98,268
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$1,237,690
$1,207,851
$1,182,938
$1,170,445
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting policies
Net income
$1,409
$1,419
$2,828
Average shareholders' equity
99,612
101,336
100,474
Less: Goodwill
11,944
11,944
11,944
Average tangible common equity
87,668
89,392
88,530
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
6.46%
6.38%
6.42%
Total shareholders' equity
$100,840
$102,604
Less: Goodwill
11,944
11,944
Tangible common equity
88,896
90,660
TANGIBLE ASSETS
Total assets
1,168,355
1,242,074
Less: Goodwill
11,944
11,944
Tangible assets
1,156,411
1,230,130
Tangible common equity ratio
7.69%
7.37%
Total shares outstanding
17,043,644
17,058,644
Tangible book value per share
$5.22
$5.31
Net income
$1,878
$1,792
$3,670
Average shareholders' equity
97,166
99,371
98,268
Less: Goodwill
11,944
11,944
11,944
Average tangible common equity
85,222
87,427
86,324
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
8.94%
8.22%
8.57%
Total shareholders' equity
$99,061
$101,476
$102,460
$98,614
Less: Goodwill
11,944
11,944
11,944
11,944
Tangible common equity
87,117
89,532
90,516
86,670
TANGIBLE ASSETS
Total assets
1,167,682
1,190,583
1,171,426
1,171,184
Less: Goodwill
11,944
11,944
11,944
11,944
Tangible assets
1,155,738
1,178,639
1,159,482
1,159,240
Tangible common equity ratio
7.54%
7.60%
7.81%
7.48%
Total shares outstanding
17,540,676
17,384,355
17,146,714
17,057,871
Tangible book value per share
$4.97
$5.15
$5.28
$5.08