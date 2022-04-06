Amerisure is pleased to announce an "IT Showcase Scholarship" corporate-level sponsorship in support of the Black Data Processing Associates (BDPA).
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amerisure is pleased to announce an "IT Showcase Scholarship" corporate-level sponsorship in support of the Black Data Processing Associates (BDPA). The sponsorship opportunity, coordinated in partnership with the Detroit Chapter of BDPA, will enable three students to participate in the 2022 High School Computer Competition Program in Atlanta, which showcases the capabilities of talented students from across the country.
Amerisure became involved with the BDPA, an organization that focuses on serving the community through outreach and charting the future of the information technology (IT) industry, in late 2021, as part of the company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) focus. The BDPA corporate sponsorship program is designed to offer businesses an opportunity to partner under a formal alliance that meets corporate goals and objectives for recruiting, employee development, and philanthropic endeavors.
"Our involvement with the BDPA helps us further the DEI scope of our organization so we can continue to expand our diversity footprint and Amerisure's impact within the community. Furthermore, it helps ensure we are supporting a diverse workforce," said Justin Roebuck, Amerisure's director of business analysis and quality assurance and a company DEI ambassador. "The BDPA's commitment to building pipelines of diverse talent supports an inclusive community at organizations like Amerisure."
Amerisure vice president of human resources, Erin Buddie, says the company places a strong emphasis on these types of partnerships. "We are committed to the continual enhancement of our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and the sponsorship with BDPA is representative of this focus," said Buddie. "We are excited to work together with the BDPA Detroit Chapter to sponsor programs that enhance the technical education and professional development of adults and youth."
As part of the partnership, Amerisure becomes a corporate lifetime member of the BDPA and receives access to their job board to share open positions at the company and engage with diverse talent. The partnership also allows for future opportunities through mentoring and coaching with BDPA members, and Amerisure representatives will attend BDPA's annual conference.
"We are honored to have Amerisure as a Showcase Scholarship-level sponsor of BDPA," said Lorraine Stewart-David, BDPA Detroit Chapter president. "The support of sponsors like Amerisure makes it possible for the BDPA to continue forward with our mission to impact the lives of its members, and the communities in which they live, through technology."
About BDPA
BDPA was created to bring underrepresented minorities together who were working in the information technology and computer science field for the purpose of professional development and academic enrichment. BDPA is an international organization with a diverse membership of professionals and students at all levels in the fields of information technology, computer science and related S.T.E.M fields. Members are actively engaged in serving the community through outreach and charting the future of the IT industry.
About Amerisure Insurance
Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit Amerisure.com.
